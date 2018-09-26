Jose Mourinho left stunned as Derby send Man Utd crashing out of Carabao Cup on penalties

Jose Mourinho (left) holds his head in his hands as Derby celebrate - pa

Up in the Old Trafford seats with the rest of the non-playing Manchester United squad, Paul Pogba will surely have reflected that, given recent events, this was one humiliation he was happy to miss – although even he could not have imagined just how spectacularly bad it would become.

Taking into account the long history of the rise and fall of Jose Mourinho at various different European super-clubs, this felt like one of those days when mistakes were made and positions entrenched. On the one hand it was a good old-fashioned Cup shock, one of those days when football’s mesmerising symmetry takes over: Mourinho beaten by his former midfield golden boy Frank Lampard on the day he went to war with another.

On the other this was much more serious than just a Carabao Cup third-round defeat. Pogba had been stripped of the captaincy earlier in the day, Mourinho said as much afterwards. There was already a tension about the evening before United raced into an early lead and then found themselves generally outplayed by a young, ambitious Derby team assembled on a fraction of the budget and managed by Lampard and his assistant Jody Morris. There was a wonderful goal from the Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson and a red card for United goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

Clinging to it all was the strong sense of catastrophe for United, even when Marouane Fellaini, on as substitute, headed an equaliser in the fourth minute of time added on at the end of the game. Before then it seemed like Jack Marriott, another substitute, might have scored the goal to win this tie. In goal for United by the end was their third-choice Lee Grant, a veteran of two spells at Derby and cheered by the away support when he came on.

It was a confusing evening all-round, even when Juan Mata scored after three minutes. Winning the penalty shoot-out would have been scant comfort for United but they could not even manage that. There were 15 beautifully taken penalties until finally Phil Jones stepped up and Scot Carson made the save that gave Derby a place in the fourth round that they so richly deserved.

Paul Pogba watches from the stands

Lampard said as much afterwards, a wry smile on his face when Fellaini equalised. “That's the thing that made me happiest,” he said. “I wouldn't have minded if we lost on penalties because we played without fear. We didn't come here and sit back, put men behind the ball and wait to see what happened.

“We went 1-0 down after three minutes, which is even harder because maybe then if you're a bit weak in the mind you can think ‘here we go’ and we didn’t. We got the ball, we played, kept trying to play. We won the ball high up the pitch, we brought the line up the pitch, even when you've got Romelu Lukaku who is one of the biggest threats in world football running in behind. We had the confidence and the balls to play like that."

He said that Mourinho had congratulated him on his team’s performance even before the shoot-out. In the other technical area, the United manager fretted and accused, overlooking Alexis Sanchez as a substitute when he had the chance to make changes and instead going for the physical presence of Fellaini who – it should be said – was one who did not let his manager down.

Phil Jones and manager Jose Mourinho trudge off after defeat

Mourinho denied a row with Pogba but confirmed that the World Cup winner was no longer his second choice as captain. “The only truth is that I made the decision for Paul not to be the second captain anymore,” he said. “It was exactly the same person who decided Paul was the second captain. No fall-out at all, just decisions I do not have to explain.”

No-one believes any longer that this is a happy club, Pogba’s comments having seen to that. The list of teams who have come to Old Trafford and out-passed the home side is growing by the game. “You want me to say we play a phenomenal match?” Mourinho asked, rhetorically. “The truth is the opponent in the second half started better than us, we responded at 1-1.” Earlier he had said that as the penalties had worn on “I knew we would be in trouble with Jones and Eric [Bailly].”

Harry Wilson of Derby County scores a sensational free-kick

United’s best move was their goal, when the ball went from Antony Martial on the left to Lukaku and to Jesse Lingard before Mata finished from the right channel of the area. Other chances presented themselves but they failed to take them and Wilson equalised with a brilliant, second-half free-kick.

It was the Liverpool loanee who nudged the ball past Romero for the handball to be committed and the red card awarded. Mason Mount, on loan from Chelsea, and another young player who had a fine night, later had the shot which Grant saved to present Marriott with his first Derby goal from the rebound. Fellaini nodded in the late equaliser but this was Derby’s night, and they deserved it.

Mourinho

We need to go and kill the game, which we could not. We could not dominate at the start of the second.

We only went for it after the 1-1. And I do not prefer that: I want to be proactive not reactive.

Somebody has to miss. When it went to six or seven, I knew we had Eric and Jones and we were in trouble.

What do you want me to say? We played an incredible match? The Carabao Cup is not a worry any more..

The new rules put the favourite team in more danger. With 30 minutes extra time, you would normally win the match.

No fall-out with Paul, no problem at all. I am the manager and I make the decisions.

Reactions

The last time Phil Jones missed a penalty he ended up getting trolled by Greater Manchester Police.

Hell of a shootout

15 successful kicks. All but one of them were unstoppable, to my mind. Jozefzoon's maybe was gettable. But then along came poor old Phil Jones, a yeti among elves, and he gallumphed the ball to the keeper. Poor guy.

Derby County win 8-7 on penalties

There is not end to the wretchedness of this Mourinho reign at Man United. Out on penalties to a Championship side, who absolutely deserved their win.

Manchester United are out

Phil Jones is the fall guy.

JONES'S KICK IS SAVED! DERBY WIN!

Oh no! Oh Phil! It's a shocker of a penalty, a proper scuffed, timid, donkeyish effort, and Carson can throw his cap on that one.

10:08PM

8-7 Derby

Big Keogh puts it away. Now it is Phil Jones....

7-7

Matic with a cracker as well. This is some shootout!

10:07PM

7-6 Derby

And the centre half has put that into the roof of the net as well.

10:07PM

6-6

Dalot has slotted his away. This is a quality shootout.

10:06PM

6-5 Derby

Bryson puts it into the net, Grant guessed right but no contact.

10:06PM

5-5

Martial copies Fred with a cheeky chip into the top corner. Another cracking pen.

10:05PM

5-4 Derby

Keeper guesses right but Johnson has rolled it in the corner.

10:05PM

4-4

Fred chips his into the top corner, another great penalty, and he urges on the crowd. No chance for Scott Carson.

10:04PM

4-3 Derby

Marriott exactly the same spot as Fellaini. Nicely done.

10:03PM

3-3

Big Marouane rolls that into the corner, keeper going the wrong way. Levels.

10:03PM

3-2 Derby

Calm as you like from the young man. Into the corner. Derby back ahead.

10:02PM

2-2

Young crunches it home. It is all square again.

10:02PM

2-1 Derby

Jozefzoon places it, nearer the keeper than he would have liked. But okay.

10:01PM

1-1

Lukaku waits for the keeper to make his move, and ticks it away.

10:01PM

1-0 Derby

Mount with an emphatic start.

10:00PM

Mason Mount will get us going

LASHES IT!

10:00PM

The captains toss a coin

The Derby players want it.

Credit: Sky

They huddle around their charismatic young manager. Lee Grant,who used to play for Derby, is in the United goal.

Derby will take the first kick, into the Stretford End.

United

surely have to be fancied from this point, although who knows, with morale as it must be in the OT camp.

What a game.



Juan Mata gave United the lead

The 90 minutes finish 2-2

And Derby must feel sickened, they thought they had got that done, but it will instead be penalties.

9:55PM

96+ mins: Man United 2 Derby County 2

The injury time is up, Matic is booked slowing down the game, that goal came in the fourth minute of injury time.

9:54PM

GOAL! Man United 2 Derby County 2 (Fellaini 90+)

The only man worthy of the jersey, it's the magnificent, mighty Marouane Fellaini. At last United manage to get a ball into the box, and there is the big man, powering his way past battered defenders and bulleting home the header.

9:52PM

90 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 2

Fergie time at OT as the ref somehow magicks up six minutes for the Super Manchester Reds TM to get back into this, not that they deserve to, hopeless, gutless shower that they are. Mourinho really plumbing the depths at the moment.

9:48PM

86 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 2

Marital drives forward, Lukaku holds it up and plays it back to him. Marital lashes over.

9:43PM

GOAL! Man United 1 Derby County 2 (Marriott 85)

But Derby might not need them. It's Jack Marriott with his first senior goal... or is it! VAR VAR VAR!!!!

No Var! It's going to stand. Great movement off the ball. Its out to the left, crosses, the shot comes in from Mount.

shot

Parried by Grant, and Derby surely are going to tap this in. Wilson IS offside there but the scorer Marriott is not

Derby had two players but only one was active

9:42PM

79 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 1

Penalties at 90 minutes, as I am sure you know.

9:40PM

79 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 1

Jack Marriott replaces David Nugent.

9:38PM

78 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 1

The veteran Grant is in the action again, a very good diving save here. Jeez louise United are shameful. Derby work the ball across the pitch, United can but gawp aimlessly. Bogle crosses from the right and Jozefzoon, on as a sub, heads it at goal. Saved.

9:33PM

73 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 1

Martial had set Lukaku up for that, and soon goes close himself.

Jozefzoon on for Bennett.

9:33PM

72 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 1

Lukaku! Gets the ball in the box, holds it up, swivels and shoots. Hits the post! Ooh, how ten-man United could have done with that.

9:31PM

70 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 1

Warm hand for Lee Grant from the Derby fans. He had a hundred odd games for the Rams from 2013 for a few seasons.

This is Lee Grant (footballer, born 1985). Not to be confused, Wikipedia users, with Lee Grant (footballer, born 1983)

Anyway, his first duty was to stop Mount's freekick. Not too tricky.

9:27PM

66 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 1

Sergio Romero has been sent off!

United are an absolute shower. A nothing ball pumped forward, Wilson though manages to get a good touch on it, and Romero comes rushing out of his area. He handles the ball. No doubt about this one, this is a clear red card.

He trudges off, although not before a full and frank exchange of views with Phil Jones.

Lee Grant is coming on as the change goalie. Mata is the sacrificial lamb.

9:22PM

63 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 1

Here he comes, the big man, United's only reliable footballer, it's my man Marouane Felaini, wheeled on yet again to see if something can be salvaged from this latest shambles.

And not before time, because Derby are starting not just to believe that they can win this, but that they can boss the game - because that is what is currently happening. Bradley Johnson is fed by Craig Forsyth and given all the time he could wish for to measure a shot. Over.

Fred replaces Jesse Lingard, Herera also off.

9:18PM

GOAL! Man United 1 Derby County 1 (Wilson 59)

An absolute belter!!! Freekick of the season!!! Harry Wilson has smashed that what looks a mile over but it dips viciously and thunders into the net, Romero without a hope. The lad is on loan from Liverpool as well, making that all the funnier. Magnificent for Derby.

Wilson also has the distinction of being Wales's youngest international...

9:17PM

57 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 0

Nugent carries it forward and Young hacks him down. Chance for DCFC from the set piece.

9:15PM

55 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 0

Really good stuff from Derby, they're on top at the moment.Mason Mount, known to all the lads in the Pride Park dressing room as Ferdinand Mount, drives forward promisingly but United have the numbers back.

9:12PM

50 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 0

So close Derby! Really nice play from Derby, and it's slipped through the eye of the needle for Wilson. Good hit, better save from Romero, who gets the luck of the situation when the loose ball rolls wide. Corner is dealt with okay.

9:07PM

47 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 0

It's cleared.

And now Forsyth loses out to Lingard, who is soon skipping clear. The Derby man has no choice really but to yank him back by the arm, picking up a yellow for his troubles.

9:06PM

46 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 0

The second half is underway and DCFC are soon winning themselves a corner.

8:49PM

Half time: Man United 1 Derby County 0

Low-key stuff, United with yet another vaguely mouldy performance, without actually being bad. Derby have got one or two talents but their lads at the back are overmatched in terms of quality vs United's superstars, and you'd fancy the hosts to wrap this up without too much drama from here. Still...

8:48PM

45 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 0

Here's my boy Paul Jones, in a *foot* *race* with Nugent. Nugent fouls our hero, and that's about it for the first half.

8:46PM

40 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 0

It is not what you would call a command performance from Man Utd. But they are winning easily enough. You'd fancy Martial to carve open enough space for Lukaku to get at least a couple more chances, or Mata to pick out a pass.

8:42PM

35 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 0

Johnson tries a run, loses it to Lingard. United can build from a good position. Mata plays it into the box, Forsyth and Lukaku battle for it, the United man is down in the box. The United fans want a penalty but the Rhyme Of The Andre Marriner in the VAR box is not required. Clearly no foul.

8:37PM

35 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 0

Martial looks mustard going forward but seems to regard defending as something that is done by the little people. In the place where a tracking back Martial would be, Derby pour forward and send a handy ball in. Diogo Dalot impresses with his defensive work, doing enough to deny Nugent a clear effort.

8:33PM

32 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 0

Derby certainly do not look outclassed, which will please Lampard. One would imagine that the second will seal it, however.

8:31PM

28 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 0

Young and Bailly both have efforts. Fortunately for Derby, neither man has got his shooting boots on.

8:26PM

24 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 0

Martial looks too good for one or two of these Champo lads. Bennett has fouled him, for a yellow.

8:26PM

23 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 0

Martial with a lovely bit of old style wing play, isolating a defender and standing him up, then driving past on the outside. Bogle grabs at him as he passes him, like a drunk trying to grasp at the handrail. Martial perhaps might have gone down looking but instead chips it in. Lukaku unable to apply the finish.

8:21PM

20 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 0

Derby looking useful. Mount at the heart of most of their good work, involved here in a move that sets up Bryson for a raking low shot wide.

8:20PM

16 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 0

A quiet period this after rather an enjoyable start.

8:19PM

Both Lampard Sr and Junior

Look a little nonplussed.

Credit: Sky

12 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 0

Keogh has had an absolute shocker, failing to control the ball under limited pressure. Lukaku takes the ball off the struggling centre half, and powers forward.... shooting just wide.

8:12PM

9 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 0

Young with a peach of a ball, some smart stuff being played by both sides. Mata is through, but the offside flag saves Derby. Frank will NB that his players stopped playing before the whistle... a sure losing strategy at Old Trafford, traditionally. However it should be noted that there is VAR tonight so I guess that would save the day.

Poggers there, enjoying a chat and some leisurewear

8:08PM

5 mins: Man United 1 Derby County 0

Oh but Derby nearly hit back right away. A superb defence-splitting ball from Mount, and Bennett his brother Mason, Bennett, looks to steer it home as dear old Phil Jones contemplates the mysteries of the universe/something he found in his navel earlier this week. Romero does well to save, and gets a sore whack amidships as Bennett, fairly, follows in.

8:04PM

GOAL! Man United 1 Derby County 0 (Mata 3)

Lovely move. Lukaku and Lingard link up lovely, delicate back heel from Lukaku, Lingard sends it on quickly. Here is Mata arriving like a steam train in the inside right area, crisp finish, and the hosts have a lead.

8:03PM

2 mins: United 0 Derby 0

Martial with a canny ball chipped in, Lukaku! has got in between the centre halves, and has headed at goal. Decent save.

8:01PM

1 mins: United 0 Derby 0

Derby at it early on, nice little move, out to Wilson on the left wing. His cross sails over.

8:01PM

7:59PM

The man to watch for Derby

of course is young Mason Mount.

Behind the veteran David Nugent up front.

7:47PM

Jose Mourinho

I give a rest to Paul, to Luke, to Victor, to Valencia, to David. I know that these players need a rest.

It is not strange to be rivals as managers, it is nice. He is one of the best players I worked with one of the most professional.

Our relations is obviously good. He is coming here to win the match

Old pals act? Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho, partners in excellence at Chelsea here in 2005, will be in opposing dugouts tonight

7:45PM

Frank Lampard

We want to compete, we want to get a result.

He did so much for my career at Chelsea.

It will be lovely to see him before, maybe we'll have a chat after but once it's out there it's game on.

7:40PM

Jamie Redknapp with a measured assessment

"He won the World Cup final, then straight back into it. He might just need a rest. But because it is Paul Pogba it is a story.

"And you look at the talent they have got, but United are not getting the most out of them."

Carabao Cup - Third Round - Manchester United v Derby County

7:38PM

Lampard's Derby selection

Derby side

7:37PM

Here's how United might line up

Only Lingard and Lukaku keep their places from the last match.

United team to face Derby Credit: Sky Sports

7:36PM

Scott Minto is on host detail

Along with Top Top and Darren Bent.

Sky

7:33PM

Sky have got the music

from The Apprentice playing over their intro. Frank Lampard could learn a million things from Mourinho, and I am sure he has taken on plenty. But surely the handling of Pogba could be a lesson in how not to deal with a star player?

7:30PM

What do you make of it all?

United fans: if it comes to a me-or-him, would you keep Pogba or Mourinho? Everyone else: isn't it funny?

7:25PM

Interesting stat

7:24PM

Paul Pogba is not in the matchday squad

Here's a bit on that...

Mourinho said on Sky Sports shortly before kick-off that Pogba and others had been "rested" for the Derby game.

7:20PM

Derby are unchanged

from the side who beat Brentford at the weekend, 3-1.

7:20PM

Derby County team

7:19PM

Manchester United team

Good evening

Manchester United at home against Derby County of the second-tier should, on the face of it, be a regulation League Cup third round task for England's biggest football club. But these are unusual times at Old Trafford for Jose Mourinho.

Only this afternoon, the legendary manager was involved in yet another act of apparent self-harm, getting involved in yet another dust-up with a player. He has apparently told Paul Pogba that he will never again captain the club. Why, I do not know.

It seems increasingly certain that we are entering the end times for Jose at United, and what a sour and unhappy time it has been too.

It seems fair to say that Mourinho is tarnishing his legacy by the week.

That legacy, of course, is in large part based upon his relentless excellence in his first spell at Chelsea, when his spine of Petr Cech, John Terry and Didier Drogba became one of the most formidable teams of the Premier League era. But greater even than those three was the central midfielder Frank Lampard, who is taking encouraging first steps on a managerial career of his own.

There will be, it seems fair to say, quite a lot of hoopla between Lampard and Mourinho before and after the match. Lampard has little to lose, Mourinho has quite a bit.