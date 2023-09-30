Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Goal! - Andersen’s magnificent volley into the top corner gives Palace lead

Manchester United FC 0 - 1 Crystal Palace FC

15:46

A trio of ineffective passes by Amrabat lead to Manchester United's latest move breaking down, and the home side seem to lack inspiration today; Palace are keeping them at bay quite comfortably.

15:44

Pellistri can't quite latch on to a clever low throughball by Fernandes, who is beginning to pull the strings as Palace legs tire a little and more space opens up just before half-time.

15:43

United have a chance to add to their meagre tally of one shot on target, as they earn a corner on the right-hand side. However, Casemiro's near-post run and header only sends the ball wide following an inswinging delivery from Fernandes.

15:40

The action resumes, as the recovered Rashford trots back into position and Manchester United continue their pursuit of an equaliser.

15:38

Play comes to a temporary halt, with Rashford requiring treatment for an apparent ankle injury - he was just caught by Doucoure's studs.

15:37

Varane again intervenes to deny Crystal Palace, as Ayew's dangerous cross from the right byline is cleared away for a corner. Emboldened by their opening goal, the Eagles are growing in confidence.

15:34

An excellent recovery challenge by Varane denies Mateta a clean strike at goal from just inside the area; the striker had been played in by Eze's throughball and was poised to test Onana.

15:33

Yellow Card William James Hughes

15:32

Following an inswinging cross from the left by Rashford, both Andersen and the Eze have to head the ball away from immediate danger, as Palace defend their lead tigerishly.

15:31

CLOSE! A nod-down by Dalot from the right sends the ball straight into Casemiro's path just outside the area, and the Brazilian lets fly with a scorcher! However, it zips just wide of the left-hand post! It's livening up a little now!

15:27

Amrabat initially holds off Ayew near the touchline, but then the Morocco midfielder needlessly bundles his opponent over and concedes a free-kick around 30 yards from goal.

15:27

Goal Joachim Christian Andersen

15:26

A brief burst inside from the left by Rashford is quickly extinguished, and then Palace spring forward at speed. Mateta picks out Schlupp's run into space, but Dalot intervenes just in time.

15:24

There remains very little rhythm to this game, as United struggle to evade some well-organised closing down from their visitors; Palace are primarily concerned with absorbing pressure and - theoretically - striking on the counter.

15:21

After Palace dwell on the ball in midfield, a half-chance opens up for Hojlund, but the young forward snatches at his opportunity and sends a 20-yard shot spiralling well over the crossbar.

15:20

Manchester United have had 84 per cent of possession over the opening 15 minutes of this match, as Crystal Palace dig in and set up a barricade of white shirts between the home side and Johnstone's goal.

15:17

Fleet footwork from Rashford on the left sees him step past two defenders, and it requires two more to block the England striker's path to goal and put the ball behind for a Man United corner. Nothing comes of it, though.

15:15

CLOSE AT BOTH ENDS! Following an inswinging cross from the left, Guehi flicks a header just wide of the right-hand post when unmarked in the area. Then, Hojlund lofts the ball over Johnstone at the other end after a counter-attack, but Mitchell gets back to hack it off the line!

15:11

It's still all United at the moment, as Amrabat shifts forward from his starting position at left-back to bolster the hosts' numbers in midfield.

15:11

Yellow Card Carlos Henrique Casimiro

15:10

Back in the starting lineup today, Johnstone plucks the ball out of the air following a delivery into the box by Dalot. Neither side has come near to creating a chance as yet.

15:09

United are now aiming to build another strong run of results at Old Trafford, after seeing their 31-match unbeaten home run brought to an end by Brighton two weeks ago - they've made a relatively positive start to today's game at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

15:06

Patiently keeping possession inside their own half, Manchester United have most of the ball early on. Then, their first surge forward through Rashford is sharply shut down by Ward.

15:03

The home side kick off, and we are under way in Manchester!

15:02

The players are out on the pitch at Old Trafford, and kick-off is now just moments away!

14:58

A total of six changes sees Crystal Palace's team transformed from the side that started Tuesday's defeat. Former United goalkeeper Dean Henderson was forced off with a groin injury on his debut, so joins Odsonne Edouard, Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerman among those consigned to the sidelines. In Edouard's absence, Mateta continues to lead the line up front; Johnstone returns in goal, while playmaker Eze is recalled to the first XI.

14:54

Making four changes to the side that saw off Palace in their cup clash, Ten Hag most notably brings in young winger Pellistri for his first Premier League start. Lisandro Martinez and Sergio Reguilon miss out - alongside Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and several others - as Man United's injury woes continue. Mount recovered from a hamstring problem to feature in midweek, though, and now starts his first league game for over a month, partnering Casemiro in central midfield.

14:46

SUBS: Remi Matthews, Ademola Ola-Adebomi, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Rob Holding, Chris Richards, Nathaniel Clyne, David Ozoh, Malcolm Ebiowei.

14:46

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-2-3-1): Sam Johnstone; Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Cheick Doucoure, Will Hughes; Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp; Jean-Philippe Mateta.

14:42

SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Scott McTominay, Jonny Evans, Hannibal Mejbri, Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek.

14:37

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Sofyan Amrabat; Casemiro, Mason Mount; Facundo Pellistri, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund.

14:37

Although they sit just one place and one point behind today's hosts in the Premier League table, Crystal Palace have failed to win any of their last three games in all competitions: a 3-1 loss at Aston Villa and a goalless home draw home with Fulham was followed by the Eagles' EFL Cup exit on Tuesday. Before heading to Old Trafford today, Roy Hodgson's side had won just three of 14 away games since the turn of the year, and only one this season - at Sheffield United on the opening weekend.

14:33

Four days on from their EFL Cup meeting, Manchester United reconvene with Crystal Palace today, as they seek back-to-back Premier League victories. The Red Devils secured a 3-0 win over the London side in midweek, booking the cup holders' place in the fourth round, where they will again face last season's beaten finalists Newcastle United. After edging past Burnley last time out in the top flight, Erik ten Hag's team sit ninth in the Premier League table and six points behind the top four.

14:33

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford!

14:00

