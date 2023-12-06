Man Utd vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as Palmer cancels out McTominay’s opener

Manchester United’s inconsistent season took it’s latest turn on Sunday on the Red Devils were beaten by Newcastle at St. James’ Park. Erik ten Hag’s men went into that match on the back of three consecutive wins in the Premier League but must now rebuild as they look to push towards the top four.

United host Chelsea in one of tonight’s midweek offerings and will be hoping to move closer to the Champions League spots by defeating the Blues at Old Trafford. For their part, Mauricio Pochettino’s side rediscovered their form in a 3-2 defeat of Brighton at the weekend and will be keen to replicate that result this evening.

Chelsea are currently 10th in the table and still trying to gel under the Argentine who is yet to truly put his stamp on the team. A landmark win against Manchester United will build confidence in the squad and set the Blues up nicely for the rest of the festive period.

Manchester United vs Chelsea live

Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League, live on Amazon Prime Video

Manchester United team news - Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial dropped

Chelsea team news - Returning Reece James only on bench

HT: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea

45’ GOAL! - Palmer slots in an equaliser (MUN 1-1 CHE)

20’ GOAL! - McTominay sends hosts ahead (MUN 1-0 CHE)

12’ POST! - Mudryk strikes the woodwork (MUN 0-0 CHE)

9’ PENALTY SAVE! - Sanchez keeps out Fernandes’ spot kick (MUN 0-0 CHE)

21:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Elsewhere, meanwhile, Fulham are now 5-0 up against Nottingham Forest - how much pressure will Steve Cooper now be under?

Just a single goal between the two sides in each of the three other games that kicked off 45 minutes before our featured fixture. About ten minutes of regulation time left, with the later kick off between Aston Villa and Manchester City just about to get their game back underway after halftime.

Brighton 2-1 Brentford

Crystal Palace 0-1 Bournemouth

Fulham 5-0 Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester City

21:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here’s Cole Palmer’s goal:

21:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One apiece at the interval after an entertaining first half at Old Trafford. Chances at both ends despite a game which Manchester United have, largely, had the better of, with both teams looking dangerous in possession and vulnerable without the ball.

Bruno Fernandes was granted an opportunity to put his side in front when Antony was fouled by Enzo Fernandez, but Robert Sanchez kept the Manchester United captain’s penalty out. The goalkeeper was powerless to stop Scott McTominay’s firm finish ten minutes later, though, and it looked at that point like the hosts might build on a bright start to take command of the fixture.

But Chelsea have always threatened, and Cole Palmer’s neat finish just before the interval leaves things all square.

HALF TIME: MANCHESTER UNITED 1-1 CHELSEA

21:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea, 45 + 7 minutes

21:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This has definitely been a much brighter half from Manchester United than against Newcastle at the weekend. A driving run from Antony ends with a trip from Levi Colwill, with only Enzo Fernandez’s presence sparing the left-back from a card.

That might do us for the first 45 minutes.

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea, 45 + 6 minutes

21:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Marc Cucurella slides and blocks a cross with his body.

Bruno Fernandes swings in consecutive corners, the first of which is headed behind. The second is rather more dangerous, but Scott McTominay is deemed to have misused his mass - Chris Kavanagh whistles for a foul on Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal.

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea, 45 + 5 minutes

21:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s already half time at Villa Park, where the home side and Manchester City are scoreless at the interval.

In the earlier kick offs, Fulham look likely to be the night’s big winners - they’ve just added a fourth with Nottingham Forest enduring a difficult night at Craven Cottage.

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea, 45 + 2 minutes

21:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Into eight additional minutes at the end of a half that has included a number of lengthy stoppages. Chelsea won’t be happy with how loose they have been in possession but they’ve consistently created chances - and that was taken rather nicely by Palmer, getting more influential by the week as he finds his feet under Mauricio Pochettino.

GOAL! Manchester United 1-1 CHELSEA (Cole Palmer, 45 minutes)

21:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cole Palmer finds an equaliser!

This is lovely from the boyhood Manchester United fan. Mykhailo Mudryk plays an angled ball into him at pace, Palmer taking with a slightly heavy touch but sharp enough to get to it. He faces up to Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, feigning a couple of times as he tries to create an angle for the shot.

There barely appears to be one as Palmer does unfurl an effort, but the England international is precise, squeezing it between the two Manchester United centre halves. It’s not got much oomph, but such is the accuracy that that matters not - Andre Onana is beaten and Chelsea are level!

Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea, 43 minutes

20:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A clunky short corner routine affords Fernandes a second go from a similar position, this time with a moving target. He connects well as the ball rolls across him but starts it too far outside the post to bend a right-footed effort back on goal.

Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea, 42 minutes

20:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Deflected for a corner. A clean enough strike from Fernandes, but not the requisite elevation.

Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea, 41 minutes

20:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

McTominay returns, and almost immediately cuts out a pass from Thiago Silva. He combines with Rasmus Hojliund, who invites a challenge from Moises Caicedo and hits the deck.

25 yards out, just right of centre - this is a handy position, and the would-be shooters gather. Bruno Fernandes looks to have his finger on the trigger.

Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea, 40 minutes

20:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

McTominay is back to a full six-foot-four but treading slightly sorely as he makes his way to the touchline, dropping again to his haunches as the medics just make totally certain he’ll be ok to continue. It looks like he’ll try to run it off.

Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea, 38 minutes

20:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Down goes Scott McTominay, the midfielder having twisted awkwardly while pressing high and challenging for the ball. Over come a medic and Bruno Fernandes, with McTominay evidently in some discomfort.

Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea, 36 minutes

20:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wide! Again Manchester United are caught high up, Diogo Dalot committing himself and allowing Nicolas Jackson to volley the ball on. The fleet-of-foot Mykhailo Mudryk collects and tries to find the bottom corner, surprising Andre Onana with a prompt shot but getting the angle of attack wrong - it’s a couple of feet wide of Onana’s right-hand post.

Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea, 33 minutes

20:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And that’s excellent from Andre Onana. Chelsea get in behind Manchester United’s defence, and Raheem Sterling uses Nicolas Jackson alongside him. But the striker’s touch is one of a goalscorer a little short on confidence, hesitant rather than hasty, allowing Onana to rush out and close the space. Jackson can’t beat the goalkeeper as he slides at his feet.

Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea, 32 minutes

20:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

How did that not go in? An incredible double save from Robert Sanchez to deny Scott McTominay a second!

Bruno Fernandez gets space on the left and picks out his man, weighting his cross perfectly to allow McTominay to attack it. A firm downward header is superbly stopped by Sanchez, who is then ideally placed to block McTominay’s second effort, which is straight at him.

Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea, 31 minutes

20:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Chelsea just look so uncertain in possession in their own final third. Robert Sanchez first gives the ball away and then slices to the stands as his defenders try to use him as an extra pair of feet.

Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea, 30 minutes

20:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is an issue with one of the assistant referees, whose communication device appears to have stopped working. The fourth official lends a helping hand of sorts, but appears far from an expert, looking curiously at the faulty electronics and bashing it with his hand.

Ah, that’s better - out comes a technician with a spare. After a short delay, on we go.

Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea, 27 minutes

20:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scott McTominay is being given plenty of freedom tonight, with Sofyan Amrabat sitting. The Scotland international breaks from deep and gathers a lofted long ball, connecting with Diogo Dalot as the right-back rampages forward. Dalot drills a cross of sorts to Alejandro Garnacho.

The winger briefly explores attempting something acrobatic akin to his goal at Everton as his first touch spoons the ball up into the air, but instead turns past Marc Cucurella. No teammate can get to his cross, though - away it goes for a goal kick.

Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea, 25 minutes

20:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now then! Raheem Sterling topples over Harry Maguire’s leg after some delightful footwork from Nicolas Jackson. Chris Kavanagh shakes his head...and the referee’s decision is upheld by VAR David Coote. Is there a slight flick? Perhaps, but not enough for the fall that followed. But signs of life from Chelsea’s attack as they bid to respond to Scott McTominay’s opener.

Manchester United 1-0 Chelsea, 22 minutes

20:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That opening goal and this bright start has properly got the Old Trafford crowd involved. They howl their disapproval after Alejandro Garnacho is penalised for a soft brush of Marc Cucurella’s back as the pair jostle for the ball, and the Manchester United supporters are further incensed as Garnacho’s angry hurl of the ball is (rightly) punished by the second yellow card of the evening.

GOAL! MANCHESTER UNITED 1-0 Chelsea (Scott McTominay, 20 minutes)

20:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It had been coming!

A tidy finish from Scott McTominay but this is a mess of Chelsea’s own making. Nicolas Jackson has the chance to spring a counter-offensive as Chelsea play out from their own area, but his pass is poor and intercepted by Sofyan Amrabat.

The midfielder drives at the backline and spots an overload on the left, wisely finding it. Alejandro Garnacho gets to the byline and pulls back to Harry Maguire, still up from the corner. His effort finds Chelsea legs; McTominay’s subsequent shot does not, burying itself in the bottom corner. 1-0, and a deserved lead for the hosts.

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea, 18 minutes

20:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

I must admit to being rather surprised about Chelsea’s defensive remodelling. Marc Cucurella feels such an unnatural fit on the right of a defensive four, and a central pairing of Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill looks like a solid one. To push the young England international out to left back seems strange.

Manchester United are causing that quartet also sorts of bother. A floated cross from Diogo Dalot is headed back across by Bruno Fernandes, and Antony stabs against Silva, who makes a timely intervention. A corner.

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea, 15 minutes

20:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Luke Shaw is booked for kicking the ball away as Chelsea try to take a free kick swiftly. Chris Kavanagh shrugs his shoulders as he brandishes the yellow card - that was rather foolish from the full-back.

Antony shoots tamely at Robert Sanchez, who saves comfortably. The goalkeeper has been busy so far:

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea, 13 minutes

20:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s end-to-end stuff all of a sudden! Manchester United have an opening up the left but the eventual effort from Alejandro Garnacho is straight at Robert Sanchez. Moises Caicedo ensures a quick transition with a beautiful, midfield-splitting past. Mudryk should do much better on the counter, dallying and then delivering an underweight pass out to the right.

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea, 12 minutes

20:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Off the post! Chelsea have barely had a sniff so far but that’s an excellent opportunity, Sofyan Amrabat giving the ball away terribly in his own half. Mykhailo Mudryk is slotted though with Amrabat in pursuit, and a canny nudge forces a hurried effort from the Ukrainian, who can’t squeeze it in at the near post.

SAVED! Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea, 9 minutes

20:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

SAVED! Robert Sanchez keeps it out!

A jump, a pause, and a flick of the eyes from Bruno Fernandes, but it’s a poor penalty, meekly struck and relatively central. A falling Sanchez makes certain of the save with a firm forearm, and Alejandro Garnacho blazes over the top on the follow-up.

PENALTY! Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea, 8 minutes

20:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s given! A retreating Enzo Fernandez’s studs had been thrust into the top of Antony’s boot, and once Chris Kavanagh went to the screen, there was only likely to be one conclusion.

Bruno Fernandes already has the ball - can he capitalise on his near namesake’s error?

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea, 7 minutes

20:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ooh - Enzo Fernandez has definitely caught Antony, who had just managed to stab the ball away. Over to the monitor wanders Chris Kavanagh...

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea, 6 minutes

20:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester United are all over Chelsea. Antony has a shooting chance but is overly keen to get the ball on his left foot, and Chelsea scramble back to squeeze him out. Scott McTominay picks up the pieces and his deflected hsot is away for another corner.

Hang on - VAR David Coote has spotted a potential penalty offence. Has one of the Chelsea defenders caught Antony on the ankle?

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea, 4 minutes

20:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That was a better stop on second viewing from Sanchez, the former Brighton goalkeeper reacting well to get down to his left. He claims a looping header from the resulting corner.

Forward come Manchester United again, though, and Marc Cucurella gets his legs in a tangle. Another corner. Bright start from the hosts.

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea, 3 minutes

20:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good chance! Sharp work from Rasums Hojlund, running off Thiago Silva and firing first time across Robert Sanchez. The goalkeeper paws away past the post.

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea, 2 minutes

20:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nicolas Jackson neatly puts the ball between Harry Maguire’s legs and chases after it, with the extending of a blocking arm from the Manchester United defender unpunished by referee Chris Kavanagh despite (or perhaps because of) Jackson’s theatrical tumble.

Chelsea’s defence, meanwhile, looks rather different than expected - Levi Colwill is occupying the left back berth, Marc Cucurella at right back, and Axel Disasi is alongside Thiago Silva. Hmm.

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea, 1 minute

20:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cole Palmer is muscled off the ball as Manchester United settle into their defensive shape, Bruno Fernandes just ahead of Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay. It looks like Palmer will occupy the creative role in behind Nicolas Jackson - matching 4-2-3-1s.

KICK OFF!

20:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Off we go at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Chelsea

20:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A few deep breaths from the players as they acquaint themselves with the chilly evening air. The travelling Chelsea fans are in good voice as Nicolas Jackson prepares to kick things off.

Manchester United vs Chelsea

20:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Chris Kavanagh is our referee tonight, while I’m sure we’ll be needing the input of David Coote at some point - he’s on VAR duties.

Manchester United vs Chelsea

20:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lights up in Manchester. Levi Colwill and Bruno Fernandes take their places at the head of the respective lines and lead the two teams out.

Manchester United vs Chelsea

20:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Back down the tunnel disappear the players, readying themselves for kick off. These have been two chaotic clubs this season - could we have a helter-skelter affair in store?

Switch of captain for Chelsea

19:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An amendment to Chelsea’s earlier team announcement graphic - Levi Colwill takes the captain’s armband tonight, not Raheem Sterling as the club initially suggested. A proud moment, no doubt, for the 20-year-old, who has been with the club for more than a decade.

Manchester United vs Chelsea

19:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Newcastle don’t play until tomorrow night, so sixth spot is Manchester United’s for the taking this evening. A win would also move them level on points with Tottenham, who take on West Ham tomorrow.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could go into the top half.

Manchester United vs Chelsea

19:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No goals, by the way, with 20 minutes or so gone in the four earlier kick-offs on a busy evening of Premier League action. No surprises, perhaps, that teams are struggling to warm into their work - it’s mighty cold out tonight.

Manchester United vs Chelsea

19:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We are together – Erik ten Hag confident he retains backing of Man Utd players

Manchester United vs Chelsea

19:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This feels like a big night for Rasmus Hojlund, who has had a mixed time of things since his summer move to Manchester United. Injury has rather disrupted Hojlund’s chances of properly settling in, but he’s shown glimpses of the talent that convinced the club to bring him to the Premier League.

How he gets at wily veteran Thiago Silva will be intriguing. On paper, Silva and Levi Colwill form a strong, nicely balanced partnership - can Hojlund trouble them?

And the Manchester United boss also has a quick natter into the microphone

19:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Erik ten Hag says that the omissions of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are down to “rotation”.

On what he wants fans to see from his team tonight: “I think the fans have seen how we played against Everton and Galatasaray, how we played as a team. On the ball, we were very dominant and dictated.”

Mauricio Pochettino has a chat with Amazon Prime

19:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

On Reece James’s inclusion on the bench: “We need to build his momentum. After Newcastle, he was banned against Brighton, and the most important thing now is to build his confidence little by little. At the moment, I prefer that he is on the bench.”

On the Brighton win: “After Newcastle, it was really tough. The approach was really bad and we felt in a bad place. We really changed the approach against Brighton, played really well from the beginning. 11 v 11, we dominated. The team with one less player was really good. This type of performance makes us believe we can really build something in the future.”

Team News - Chelsea

19:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Reece James is only on the bench for Chelsea.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Sterling, Mudryk; Jackson.

Team News - Manchester United

19:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No Marcus Rashford in the Manchester United starting XI tonight - Erik ten Hag opts for Antony and Alejandro Garnacho out wide.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Amrabat, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Manchester United vs Chelsea

19:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not too far away now from both sides confirming their line-ups - and some media reports suggest that Marcus Rashford may well be on the Manchester United bench. We’ll know for certain soon enough...

Mauricio Pochettino struggling to understand new Premier League rules

19:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Chelsea welcome back Reece James and Marc Cucurella from suspension this evening, but will be missing Conor Gallagher after his sending off against Brighton. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are the most booked team in the league, which the manager puts down to rules that he finds “difficult to understand”.

Difficult to understand new rules – Mauricio Pochettino

Sky Sports and TNT Sports seal deal for Premier League TV rights

18:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This fixture, and indeed all of the Premier League action tonight and tomorrow, will be available to viewers in the United Kingdom on Amazon Prime. But the English top flight’s relationship with the broadcaster will not continue beyond 2025: Sky Sports and TNT Sports have struck a £6.7bn deal, with Amazon understood not to have bid for either of the packages available.

Premier League strikes £6.7bn record TV deal - with one key change to live games

Chelsea seek to build on Brighton win

18:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It should, though, be noted that Manchester United have been more successful this season than their opponents. It’s been an uneven start to Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea premiership, with injuries, unavailability and inconsistency plaguing the former Tottenham boss, but the weekend win at Brighton offered plenty of encouragement.

Mauricio Pochettino buoyed by desire and unity shown by Chelsea in Brighton win

Sir Jim Ratcliffe deal set to be announced

18:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In better news for the Old Trafford club, we are expecting confirmation to come early next week that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has completed a deal for a minority stake in Manchester United.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Man Utd share purchase set to be announced early next week

Erik ten Hag must accept reality and create siege mentality to get Manchester United back on track

18:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So what does Erik ten Hag do now? Richard Jolly thinks forging a siege mentality may not be the worst idea, but the club need to accept the reality of the situation ahead of a crucial period of fixtures against some of the Premier League’s top sides.

Erik ten Hag must accept reality to get Manchester United back on track

Erik ten Hag accuses reporters of ‘going around our back'

18:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And here is what Erik ten Hag had to say on the matter.

Manchester United ban reporters from pre-match press conference

18:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been another weird week in a season full of them at Manchester United, with the club taking action against a number of media outlets that reported that Erik ten Hag had lost the faith of the dressing room. Four reporters were banned from Ten Hag’s press conference yesterday.

The Independent’s Richard Jolly was there, though, and has the full story:

Erik ten Hag and United hit back over reports manager has lost dressing room

Early team news

18:20 , Mike Jones

Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo and Mason Mount all have injuries and are unliekly to feature though they are recovering well. Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Casemiro are definitely still sidelined for Manchester United.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is banned after being shown a second yellow card in the 3-2 victory over Brighton. Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka are injured but Reece James and Marc Cucurella are back from their suspensions.

Malo Gusto, Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku could all be available as well.

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea

18:15 , Mike Jones

Manchester United vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday 6 December at Old Trafford.

This fixture will be streamed live by Amazon Prime Video, with every single one of this midweek round of games shown on this platform.

Manchester United vs Chelsea

17:27 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s men come into the match on the back of a 1-0 loss to Newcastle and rumours of turmoil inside the changing room. They are seventh in the table and could jump above the Magpies with a win against Mauricio Pochettino’s side this evening.

Chelsea, on the other hand, managed to overcome Brighton 3-2 at the weekend despite having Conor Gallagher sent off. It was a valuable win for the Blues who will be hoping to put on a successful festive run and get themselves into contention to fight for the European places.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the night so stick around as we build up to kick off at 8.15pm.