Manchester United vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Old Trafford, home of Manchester United Football Club (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

15:05

MISS! Played in by a brilliant pass from United's captain and chief creator Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho arrives at the back post but slices his shot wide of the target! it's a typically wide-open start to proceedings at the Theatre of Dreams!

15:03

SAVE! Allowed to escape his marker, Fofana breaks into the box and tests Onana with a low shot! It's straight at the Man Utd goalkeeper, who makes a straightforward stop!

15:03

Burnley kick off, and we are under way in Manchester!

15:01

The players are out on the pitch at Old Trafford, and kick-off in this Premier League contest is now just moments away!

14:58

Having also taken three points from Sheffield United last time out, Burnley make just one change today: Fofana replaces Taylor in the visitors' starting XI. Aaron Ramsey, Jordan Beyer, Nathan Redmond, Ameen Al-Dakhil and Luca Koleosho are all ruled out by injury.

14:53

Manchester United's starting lineup is unchanged from their midweek defeat of Sheffield United, while Mount returns to the bench after missing two games through injury. The hosts' absence list remains long, though, as Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford are among a number of players still unavailable.

14:48

SUBS: James Trafford, Charlie Taylor, Johann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Jay Rodriguez, Benson Manuel, Hjalmar Ekdal, Zeki Amdouni, Mike Tresor.

14:48

BURNLEY (4-4-2): Arijanet Muric; Lorenz Assignon, Dara O'Shea, Maxime Esteve, Vitinho; Lyle Foster, Sander Berge, Josh Cullen, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Wilson Odobert; David Datro Fofana.

14:48

SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount, Amad Diallo, Scott McTominay, Omari Forson, Harry Amass, Louis Jackson, Ethan Wheatley.

14:43

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund.

14:38

Relegation-threatened Burnley make the short trip to Manchester in need of points to aid their quest for top-flight survival. Vincent Kompany's side have belatedly revived hopes of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship, and last week's 4-1 success over Sheffield United put the Clarets within three points of escaping the drop zone. They have now lost just one of their last seven league matches but have only ever beaten Man Utd twice in the Premier League.

14:38

After securing their first Premier League success since early March, having subsequently picked up just three points from four league matches, Manchester United are seeking back-to-back wins today. The Red Devils returned to sixth spot following a 4-2 defeat of rock-bottom Sheffield United on Wednesday, but they still need points to ensure European football for next season. In the most turbulent manner, Erik ten Hag's side also booked their place in the FA Cup final courtesy of a penalty-shootout victory over Coventry City last weekend and will meet Manchester City in next month's final.

14:38

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford!

14:00

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.