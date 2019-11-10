Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League: live score and latest updates

Manchester United players celebrate Andreas Pereira's opening goal against Brighton - AFP

4:23PM

United leap up the Premier League standings

FULL-TIME Man Utd 3-1 Brighton



4:02PM

Full-time, Man Utd 3-1 Brighton

Not a vintage performance from United, exactly, but better than much of what they have served up in the Premier League this term.

While Solskjaer's side created plenty of chances, they failed to convert the majority of them and briefly allowed Brighton back into the game. Strangely, the visitors fell apart after making it 2-1 midway through the second half, almost as if the effort required to haul themselves to within touching distance left them so exhausted that they had nothing left.

Graham Potter applauds the travelling fans at full time Credit: AP

3:55PM

90+3 mins

The game ends on a sour note for United as McTominay limps off in the aftermath of an innocuous coming-together with March.

3:53PM

90+2 mins

Lingard almost carves out a chance for Martial but, despite a lively performance, the Frenchman looks destined to end the game without a goal.

3:52PM

90 mins

Solskjaer makes his final substitution, Williams coming off for Marcos Rojo.

3:51PM

89 mins

United allow Brighton a spell of sterile possession, before counter-attacking at lightning speed in a move which ends with Rashford dragging a shot just wide.

That is his last contribution of the game, as his number flashes up on the sidelines and he is replaced by Mason Greenwood.

Rashford shows his frustration after another missed opportunity Credit: Reuters

3:47PM

86 mins

Martial outmanoeuvres Duffy and Dunk with a deft turn, but Ryan is equal to his latest effort.

3:43PM

82 mins

Gross thinks he has gone one-on-one with De Gea but he is well, well offside.

3:40PM

78 mins

Dunk gives away a free kick on the edge of the box with a hack across Rashford's ankles.

Fred sends a shot sailing over the crossbar. In a card-strewn game, Dunk can count himself lucky he didn't see a second yellow.

Fred floats a free kick over the bar Credit: Reuters

3:38PM

75 mins

Rashford forces Ryan into another save from a tight angle.

United have made their first substitution, Jesse Lingard coming on for Pereira.

3:34PM

72 mins

Williams tests Ryan with a fierce drive, before James becomes the latest player to force him into a desperate save.

Far from energising them, Brighton's goal has seen them fall to pieces.

3:33PM

68 mins

Having just scored an excellent goal, Rashford has an absolute nightmare.

Teed up by James, who had burst through the Brighton back line with a trademark sprint, Rashford somehow manages to guide the ball wide at the back post with the goalmouth gaping.

3:29PM

GOAL! Man Utd 3-1 Brighton

Well, that was a short-lived comeback.

United go straight back up the other end and Brighton's defence seems to vanish into thin air. Fred threads through Martial, who sets up Rashford to ping a shot off the underside of the crossbar and in.

3:27PM

GOAL! Man Utd 2-1 Brighton

Brighton have their goal after a much brighter spell.

Gross is on corner duties and loops a ball into the box which sees Dunk rise higher than McTominay and Harry Maguire, nodding a routine header into the back of the net.

3:25PM

62 mins

Another chance for Brighton!

Gross heads down to Maupay in the box and, while he only gets the slightest of touches, the movement of the ball deceives De Gea and he is forced into an awkward save.

3:21PM

57 mins

There's a VAR check for a possible red card after Williams steams in on Steven Alzate with a high boot.

Jon Moss opts for yellow in the end, much to the youngster's relief. Brighton make their third and final change in the meantime, bringing off Trossard for Pascal Gross.

3:18PM

56 mins

Rashford draws a few groans after getting in behind on the right before passing straight to a blue-and-white shirt.

United win the ball back and Williams tees up Pereira for a long-distance drive which is saved by Ryan.

3:13PM

52 mins

March whips a teasing cross into the box, but Lindelof clears.

3:10PM

48 mins

Williams and Rashford combine on the left flank before the latter tees up Martial.

He turns on his heel and bursts into the box, but his shot is blocked just as Brighton seem to be in danger.

3:05PM

We're back underway

... and Brighton have made two changes, Glenn Murray on for Connolly and Solly March on for Montoya.

2:53PM

Half-time, Man Utd 2-0 Brighton

It wasn't the most free-flowing half of football from United, but it was effective.

The hosts take a two-goal lead into the dressing room. Both sides have been fairly uncompromising in the tackle and, if it continues like this, one or the other is bound to be reduced to 10 men.

There has been no shortage of walloping challenges so far Credit: Reuters

2:50PM

45+2 mins

Pereira forces Ryan into a low save with a stinging effort from distance before Brighton scramble the ball away.

2:48PM

45 mins

Dan Burn is the fourth Brighton player to see yellow after a raking challenge on James.

This is turning into quite a naughty game!

2:47PM

44 mins

Rashford earns United's first booking of the game for a needless foul on Montoya.

Meanwhile, it gets a bit spicy between Williams and Maupay after the latter is gently helped on his way into the advertising hoardings.

2:45PM

43 mins

James screams down the right flank and crosses to the onrushing Rashford, but Dunk heads clear.

From the ensuing corner, Stephens flicks a clearance of his own far too close to the back post for comfort.

2:43PM

40 mins

Teenage full-back Brandon Williams, making his first Premier League start, gives away a free kick after a foul on Neal Maupay to the right of the box.

Connolly gets his head on the delivery from Trossard, but can only balloon wide.

2:41PM

38 mins

Rashford is down after a heavy body check from Duffy and requires treatment.

United players take the chance to confer conspiratorially with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rashford signals that he is able to continue.

Ouch! Credit: Reuters

2:35PM

31 mins

Propper gets forward and wins a corner for the visitors, but Trossard's delivery is cleared.

David de Gea goes down after a light nudge in the face from Aaron Connolly but, thankfully, he is not too seriously disfigured.

2:31PM

29 mins

Martin Montoya is the latest Brighton player to be booked after a lunge on Rashford.

2:30PM

28 mins

Chance for Brighton! A free kick into the box sees Dunk nod down for Duffy, but he fails to get a shot on goal from close range.

2:29PM

27 mins

Rashford goes down looking for a penalty under minimal contact from Dunk, but nothing going.

2:24PM

GOAL! Man Utd 2-0 Brighton

Having been absolutely skinned for pace, Lewis Dunk is booked for a thumping foul on Daniel James out wide. Fred whips in the free kick and, in the ensuing chaos, McTominay thinks he has got the final touch as the ball trickles over the line.

There is a quick VAR check for a potential handball from Harry Maguire in the preceding melee, but the goal stands. It goes down as an own goal for Davy Propper, though, much to McTominay's disappointment.

2:19PM

GOAL! Man Utd 1-0 Brighton

United have been growing in stature here and the opener has been coming.

Pereira ran straight at the Brighton centre-backs, forcing them to backpedal at speed, before teeing up Anthony Martial to his left. Martial shaped to shoot before deciding to return the favour and Pereira thrashed home via a wicked deflection off Stephens.

Andreas Pereira celebrates after scoring the opener against Brighton Credit: Getty Images

2:17PM

14 mins

Rashford makes a darting run into the box and gets a shot away, but his low drive is saved by Ryan.

2:16PM

13 mins

Wan-Bissaka gets in behind on the overlap and his cross into the box is blocked by Shane Duffy.

United fans scream for handball, but neither Jon Moss nor VAR are interested.

2:13PM

10 mins

A shot-come-cross from McTominay forces Ryan into action, but the Brighton keeper gathers up the ball confidently.

2:11PM

8 mins

A loose pass from Scott McTominay almost allows Leandro Trossard to escape up the left wing, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka intervenes.

United then counter-attack and Daniel James tries to pick out Rashford with a cross, but can't quite find him.

2:07PM

4 mins

Dale Stephens chops down Andreas Pereira and earns the first booking of the game.

From the resultant free kick on the edge of Brighton's final third, Pereira loops a delivery into the box which is easily cleared.

2:04PM

2 mins

Frantic start, with Brighton playing most of the football.

United have a chance, however, when a long ball up from the back almost finds Marcus Rashford in the box, only for Brighton goalkeeper Maty Ryan to clear up.

1:59PM

Minute's silence

... for Remembrance Sunday. Now over, onto the game.

1:05PM

Brighton line-up

1:04PM

Man Utd line-up

12:37PM

Better luck against a south-coast side for Man Utd this weekend?

Having already dropped points against Southampton and Bournemouth this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate for Manchester United to avoid another slip-up against south-coast opposition this afternoon.

Brighton arrive at Old Trafford on the back of consecutive wins against Norwich and Everton, eighth in the table and building momentum under Graham Potter. While United have managed to draw a thin veil over their Premier League form with recent wins against Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League and Chelsea in the League Cup, Solskjaer's side will kick off two points and six places behind their opponents in 14th.

United have only won three league games all season which, for a side with their talent and resources, speaks for itself. They were beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth last weekend, unable to respond to an acrobatic volley from Josh King on the stroke of half-time.

Looking on the bright side for United, Brighton have not been at their best away from home this season and haven't won on the road since they trounced Watford 3-0 on the opening day. Two of United's three league wins have come at Old Trafford, though it has hardly been the Fergie-time fortress of old.

United will be without Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic and Axel Tuanzebe, though Victor Lindelof should be back in contention after shaking off the foot injury which kept him out of the 3-0 win against Partizan in the midweek.

Having looked ever more harried and haggard this season, Solskjaer has at least managed to maintain some weary optimism under pressure. "We need a good result, we want a good result, we are going to give everything we can to get a good result," he said ahead of the game.

"I think the fans deserve it and we owe them that. They have been backing us through this difficult period and hopefully we can continue [our] good home form.

"[The 1-1 draw at home against] Liverpool was a good performance, Partizan was a good performance and the fans have been great, so we are ready."