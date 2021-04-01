Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

The Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) There was no shortage of Kyle Pitts highlights at Florida's pro day Wednesday, from his measurables to his moves to even his mindset. It was a refresher course for anyone who watched the versatile tight end play last season. Whether he was outjumping, outrunning and outmuscling defensive backs, making linebackers and safeties look silly, or handling his own at the line of scrimmage, Pitts was undoubtedly one of the most dynamic pass catchers in the country in 2020 and possibly the best college player at his position in years, maybe even decades.