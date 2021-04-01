Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telegraph Sport
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay heads the ball - AFP
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay heads the ball - AFP

What is it?

Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

When is it?

Sunday, April 4.

What time is kick-off?

7.30pm.

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate.

What is the team news?

TBC

What are we saying?

What are the latest standings?

What are the odds?

  • Manchester United to win 8/13

  • Brighton to win 9/2

  • Draw 3/1

What's our prediction?

Brighton are now six points clear of the relegation zone and have won two league games on the bounce, making this match far from a forgone conclusion. But United should still be too strong, especially at home.
Predicted score: Manchester United 3 Brighton 1

Recommended Stories