Manchester United vs Brighton confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Manchester United take on Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

United remain in the midst of their worst start to a season in 33 years and welcome the Seagulls to Old Trafford in dire need of all three points.

They are boosted by the fitness of Scott McTominay with the Scotland international passed fit despite a foot injury sustained against Partizan Belgrade on Thursday evening.

Graham Potter’s side have three wins in their last four games and will be hopeful of causing an upset, but will have to do it without Adam Webster who limped off last weekend with an ankle injury.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What time is it?

The game kicks off at Old Trafford at 2pm on Sunday November 10th.

Can I watch it?

The game will not be broadcast on TV but you will be able to catch highlights on Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm on BBC One on Sunday evening.

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, McTominay, Fred, James, Andreas Pereira, Rashford, Martial.

Brighton: Ryan, Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Propper, Stephens, Alzate, Trossard, Maupay, Connolly.

Odds

United: 8/13

Draw: 13/5

5/1

Prediction

Manchester United 2-1 Brighton