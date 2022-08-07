manchester united vs brighton live score premier league latest updates - EPA

03:10 PM

51 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 2

Picture of Ronaldo shirtless. Carragher: "he certainly didn't let himself go in Ibiza this summer like meself!"

It is fair to say that Cristiano is in QUITE SOME SHAPE. Goodness me. Not an ounce on him.

03:09 PM

50 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 2

Bruno has a shot. The ball is pinging around the box. Lallana and McTominay challenge for the ball; it hits Adam L on the elbow as he jumps. The crowd want a pen. No, says ref + VAR.

03:07 PM

49 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 2

At the other end, Trossard crosses, Welbeck is first to the ball and he heads over.

That came about because MUFC lacked either the skill or brains to hold onto the ball in the face of the Brighton press. Brighton won it, United's efforts to get it back were modest at best, and then Brighton created themselves an opportunity.

03:05 PM

47 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 2

Decent wee move down the left from MUFC but it flounders when Fred tries a weird sort of low headed pass into the area.

03:05 PM

46 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 2

United are on the front foot early on.

03:01 PM

Here's Gross's first

Manchester United vs Brighton live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - PA

03:00 PM

A real head scratcher

ETH has some thinking to do - AP

02:54 PM

Half time thoughts

Fernandes should have scored for United early on. Little bit of time, not under pressure, just had to hit the goal from 18 yards. McTominay with a wild tackle that could easily have been a yellow. Brighton deserve the leads.

"We shouldn't be that surprised, the new manager needs time. But there's gaps everywhere. The two in midfield are all over the place. MUFC are as bad as any team in the PL when they are out of possession. Very poor," Roy Keane.

02:48 PM

Half time: Man United 0 Brighton 2

Some boos, some jeers. ETH trudges back to the tunnel. Welcome to your new life sir!

02:43 PM

42 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 2

Ronaldo is stalking up and down the touchline, warming up, because of course he is. He threw his arms up in frustration at the first goal.

02:42 PM

GOAL! Man United 0 Brighton 2 (Gross 38)

Gross has done it again! United are all over the shop. March gets down the right, he gets his shot in. The goalie manages to palm it away but Gross is following in. Fred is standing there thinking about what he's having for tea, no reaction at all. Gross reacts all right though! He happily taps that in for his second. Gross point blank.

02:39 PM

36 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 1

McTominay with another foul. He needs subbed at HT because he must be one foul away from the red.

Here is Lallana popping up on the right now, crosses, Welbeck tries to volley it in but cannot get enough on the ball. He had to hook the ball out of the air behind himself and couldn't direct it.

02:35 PM

34 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 1

Reactions to the goal

Daniel Storey: "It's weird, because Manchester United bought another really highly-rated central defender to go with the other four they already had and that hasn't obviously solved the problem."

Gary Lineker: "Brighton lead. Tough times for Manchester United’s fans: it’s the lack of hope that kills you."

Jason Burt: "Brighton been excellent so far. Awful defending by Man Utd for the opening goal. Indictment of Scott McTominay for losing the ball and lazily jogging back instead of trying to stop Moises Caicedo."

JJ Bull: "Doing analysis of this Man Utd game after the match for Tifo IRL and may I say at the moment I’m not sure it’ll be full of praise on how those Red Devils are playing."

02:31 PM

GOAL! Man United 0 Brighton 1 (Gross 30)

But here's Gross again! United attack, lose it. Trossard has it on the left, he plays it into Welbeck with an attractive pass. Welbeck is very nearly offside and they will check that. Danny W slides it across and Gross is totally unmarked at the back post! Gross taps it in. VAR check is complete and that's a goal for Gross!

02:30 PM

29 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 0

Mac Allister’s has a dibble from distance, and it is deflected behind for a Brighton corner.

Gross delivers, Dunk gets on the header and puts it over.

02:27 PM

27 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 0

The ground goes quiet and the TV cameras are not focusing on the injured player. "I really hope he is alright," says Carragher.

He's on his feet unaided. That's good to see. One of those high foot tackles, a high follow through on the ankle and the yellow McTominay got there was arguably lenient.

02:27 PM

26 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 0

McTominay with a wild tackle, over the ball, and he has caught his opponent Caicedo there. McTominay lost the ball, lunged, and has smashed the Brighton man on the shin.

02:24 PM

24 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 0

Sancho, who has not had much of a say yet, gets the ball from a quick Fernandest freekick. Carries it, finds Eriksen, whose movement is good. But he cannot do much with the shot.

02:23 PM

22 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 0

McTominay is playing a bit more advanced than I have sometimes seen him. Hopefully that might mean that he and Fred aren't doing too similar a DMC job.

United, as the visitors, fluid in approach: the attacking players interchanging a bit.

02:21 PM

19 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 0

Lallana is pulling out to the left here. Bold, attacking fluid system from Brighton, with a couple of gen-yoo-wine wingers and three quite wide centre backs. Plenty of space for United to attack into, concomitantly.

Adam L gets a handy cross into the area but Wellbeck cannot do a lot with the headed effort.

02:19 PM

16 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 0

De Gea has borked a kick out of play.

manchester united vs brighton live score premier league latest updates

02:19 PM

15 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 0

Gross tries to find Welbeck down the right channel. Martinez cannot get there, but Dat Guy Wellbz cannot profit from it as he loses his footing.

02:18 PM

14 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 0

Caicedo has a shot from 20 yards or so but Maguire blocks.

02:17 PM

13 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 0

Lallana, playing at the advanced point of a midfield diamond, is seeing plenty of the ball and some making some nice little prompts and passes.

02:16 PM

12 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 0

No great dramas to report. Eriksen and Fernandes are both playing centrally but interchanging and dropping.

02:15 PM

10 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 0

Good little titbit from the BBC: "The other change Erik ten Hag has implemented since becoming Manchester United manager is to switch dug-outs. United now use the one nearest the Stretford End - and the tunnel."

02:08 PM

6 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 0

Big chance for United! McTominay crosses from the right and it takes a benevolent deflection to send the ball straight into the path of Bruno F. Oh he has blazed it over! "A player of his calibre has to score," comments Jamie Carragher. I mean on the telly. He's not like sat here with me. One day perhaps Jamie.

02:05 PM

3 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 0

The next couple of minutes are a midfield battle, with Brighton emerging on top. March tries to get onto a forward ball into the channel and Maguire, attempting to prevent just that, is bundled over by March. MUFC get the decision.

02:02 PM

1 mins: Man United 0 Brighton 0

It's Brighton who kick off, and the new era is very nearly off to the worst possible start when Dalot dallies on the ball, is robbed by Trossard on the edge of his own box... and is no doubt extremely relieved to see the Brighton man fire into the side netting.

02:01 PM

The players are ready

The knee is taken.

Man Utd: de Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford. Subs: Ronaldo, Malacia, Varane, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, van de Beek, Elanga, Garner, Garnacho.

Brighton: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Lallana, Caicedo, Trossard, Gross, Mac Allister, Welbeck. Subs: Lamptey, Colwill, Mwepu, Maupay, Sarmiento, Undav, Mitoma, Steele, van Hecke.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

manchester united vs brighton live score premier league latest updates - AFP

01:58 PM

Erik ten Hag

walks down the polytunnel, and out into the Old Trafford sunshine. A warm if not exactly thunderous hand from the faithful. A midnight blue suit jacket, and a round-neck white t-shirt with some piping or detailing around the collar. I cannot see his trousers.

01:55 PM

To Manchester!

Where the teams are in the tunnel.

01:55 PM

In the big game of the day

I am extremely happy to say that Martin Boyle has equalised for Hibs against the other mob. Back from Saudi and back on the scoresheet. Anyway. You'll not be interested in that.

01:52 PM

Ten Hag

tells Sky that Eriksen will be his centre forward. Well, he'll play in that position anyway. Presumably more of a Messi-ish false nine rather than a Sir Les Ferdinand type.

01:45 PM

Fans

manchester united vs brighton live score premier league latest updates - Getty

01:34 PM

More on this protest

Jack Flintham tweets: "United fans head into the Munich Tunnel. Notably one protestor comments on the amount of people heading into the megastore of which there are considerable numbers."

And I guess that's it in a nutshell, right? For every fan who feels the heart has been ripped out of their club by zombie finance, offshore hedgefunds and so on, there'll be one having the most memorable day of their life as they get to buy a Scott McTominay duvet cover mere yards from the Theatre of Dreams ™ and watch a game there.

01:31 PM

Man United fans are protesting

They have made it to Old Trafford #mufc pic.twitter.com/CbfUfRjJqD — Jack Flintham (@JackFlintham) August 7, 2022

01:17 PM

Nearest they'll get etc etc and so on

United fans with trophies - Reuters

01:15 PM

Brighton

as for the visitors, they name nine of the same XI who played the last match of last season (West Ham). They have since divested themselves of Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma. Adam Lallanas in Pyjamas and Leandro Trossard are the men who come into the starting line up.

01:12 PM

Two significant debuts for MUFC:

Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez are in the starting XI. Huge day for Erik ten Hag.

01:09 PM

Team news reactions

Daniel Zeqiri of Telegraph Sport: "Cannot believe we’re here on the first weekend of another season and Manchester United have still not signed a central midfielder. Has any club neglected a position for this long? They’ve lacked a controller since Carrick’s last good season.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News: "Fernandes as the 'striker' would be a bold call. He was terrible in that role vs Leicester in April but possibly telling he has been relocated after a couple of sloppy performances. Sting taken out of Ronaldo's benching a bit by not starting Elanga."

01:03 PM

Ronaldo

adjudged suitable only for the bench. A new era for United but it is the same much-maligned midfield pairing of McFred.

01:03 PM

Team news is in

Man Utd: de Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford. Subs: Ronaldo, Malacia, Varane, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, van de Beek, Elanga, Garner, Garnacho.

Brighton: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Lallana, Caicedo, Trossard, Gross, Mac Allister, Welbeck. Subs: Lamptey, Colwill, Mwepu, Maupay, Sarmiento, Undav, Mitoma, Steele, van Hecke.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

01:00 PM

Last meeting

When these sides met back in May, down in Sussex, the Seagulls sent Man United packing with an astonishing, joyous 4-0 win.

Brighton also beat them twice in 2018. And once in 1982. But historically, it has been one-way traffic really. Brighton have never beaten them at OT.

12:46 PM

... but where?

Football writer Ian Whittell here examines the options for a player of Ronaldo's age, status, and enormous appetite for M.

Cristiano Ronaldo has nowhere to go - the days of him dictating his moves are over

Ian says:

For the first time in his illustrious career, Ronaldo may have overplayed his hand when it comes to seeking out new employment. From Sporting Lisbon to Old Trafford to Real Madrid and on to Juventus, Ronaldo has dictated and plotted his own career trajectory, ably assisted by self-styled “super agent” Jorge Mendes. The summer of 2022 is proving a very different proposition, however. One by one, Ronaldo’s options of alternative employment appear to be disappearing; a situation exacerbated by the hard-line approach adopted by United and their new manager Erik ten Hag.

Young United fan in Ronaldo shirt - Reuters

Be some tearful wee boys and girls in Maidstone Malaysia Manchester if he does get on his bike I'll bet.

12:42 PM

Ronaldo must go...

What an intriguing and increasingly acrimonious mess this appears to be. One of the best two players in the world over the last couple of decades, the side's leading goal threat.... and yet you feel that the new manager would be better off without him.

Jamie Carragher, who is a Telegraph Sport columnist alongside his other roles, has a view here.

Cristiano Ronaldo's petulance can be indulged no longer – Manchester United must show him the door

Jamie says:

“Unacceptable” is putting it mildly about Ronaldo’s petulant behaviour. Ten Hag should go further and tell his board to facilitate Ronaldo’s departure on a free transfer for the greater good of Manchester United. This will not be a sign of weakness even if, ultimately, it is what Ronaldo wants. By seizing the moment, Ten Hag can make it known it is he who wants Ronaldo out, sending a message to the rest of the team he will not tolerate such lack of discipline. Keeping Ronaldo will prolong the problem and what has become an unwanted soap opera.

12:35 PM

The kick off today

is at 2pm. The team news will be out an hour or so before. It will be on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Also kicking off at the same time is Leicester vs Brentford - and you can follow that one with the splendid Mr Uche Amako, who will be live blog detail.

12:26 PM

Manchester United! Brighton! Live!

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog of Manchester United against Brighton.

Here is Richard Tanner to set the scene:

The will-he-go, will-he-stay Cristiano Ronaldo affair may have dominated Manchester United's summer but his former Real Madrid team-mate Raphael Varane is also facing some scrutiny.

Varane's signing last summer - along with the arrivals Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho - was hailed as one of the last pieces in the title jig-saw for the club but it proved anything but as United slumped to their worst season in the Premier League era, in terms of points if not position.

Far from tightening up the defence, United ended up conceding as many goals as they scored - 57- their worst defensive record for over 30 years.

Varane's performances on the pitch proved as inconsistent as his appearance record. The France international missed 20 games out of 49 in all competitions and, crucially, he was absent for nearly half of the 38 Premier League fixtures, starting only 20 and coming on as a sub in one.

Instead of creating a solid understanding with defensive partner Harry Maguire, United looked more vulnerable than ever with Maguire's form suffering badly. Rather unfairly the United captain was singled out for the bulk of the criticism with Varane's far from commanding displays seemingly escaping much of the flak, although he has admitted in pre-season that he, along with every player, needs a big improvement on last season.

Eric Ten Hag's decision to buy Lisandro Martinez from his former club Ajax is considered to have put the pressure on Maguire given that the Argentina international plays on the left side of the centre back pair where Maguire has played for most of his career.

But Varane is also under pressure unless he can improve his injury record. Any successful team is built on a stable back line. Ten Hag has already indicated that Maguire will remain as his captain, he is naturally right footed and is far more reliable when it comes to injuries. The feeling is that Maguire will play when he has a knock and put his body on the line while Varane will err on the side of caution.

Ten Hag is well aware of Varane's frequent injury absences and revealed he and his coaching staff put the 2018 World Cup winner on a special individual fitness programme in pre-season to ensure he was properly fit for the start of the season and will, hopefully, remain fit.

Asked how confident he was of getting the best out of Varane, Ten Hag sounded a positive note. "Very," he said. "I'm 100 per cent convinced about that. We built him during the pre-season real carefully,with an individual programme and the last three weeks I think he has been on the pitch in every session and I'm really happy with that.

“You see him growing, his fitness levels and his performance levels, so I'm really happy with that. If Raphael is fit it is a huge strength for the squad and for the team.”

Ten Hag made it clear that one of the reasons he bought Martinez was because he likes left-footed players on the left of his defence - and right-footed players on the right. "Left-footed players are better orientated on the left side," he said. "In possession you can create better angles but out of possession also the orientation is better, easier and more comfortable to go out, for instance, to cover the full-back”

The Dutchman is well aware that if new boy Martinez - who comes with a reputation as a fearless tough tackler as well as being good on the ball - can settle well then he then he has to choose between Maguire and Varane as his regular partner with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly also pushing for game-time which may well come in the Europa League and domestic cup competitions.

But he made it clear he will be guided by performances rather than name, price and reputation. "I like this problem," he said. "I think that is what we have been talking about - we need that competition in this squad.

"At the start of the season it [selection] is all open but apart from competition we are also going into a long season with a lot of games so we need a lot of players, quality players, to cover all the games. I can tell you in advance that no-one can play all the games"

Ten Hag has certainly got plenty of competition in defence. Apart from having five centre backs, Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will battle for the right back slot while new boy Tyrell Malacia will challenge Luke Shaw for on the left side. Whether it will help improve United's defensive record remains to be seen.

Further forward he believes he can help Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho re-discover their best form after indifferent seasons and possibly their England places in time for the World Cup in Qatar.

“Once again, don’t look back, look forward," he said. "I see the potential with many players in this squad and, yes, I am convinced I can develop the team. First develop the team then we will see individuals develop."

He is pragmatic about the demand for United to not only to win matches but in also in style, warning that sometimes winning 'ugly' will be necessary,.

"They always want to play brilliant football," he said. "That is why I'm here and I like it. You want to win and you want to win in a certain way so be proactive, brave, adventurous.

"I think that belongs to the culture of Manchester United and we want to bring it in. But at the end of the day if you cannot win in a good way, in an entertaining way, you still have to win. That is the mentality and attitude that we bring in."

Ronaldo has only 45 minutes of pre-season football under his belt after a family issue prevented him from joining the squad on their pre-season tour which followed the news he wanted to leave Old Trafford to join a club who could offer him Champions League football. So far there have been no takers so it looks like he will have to eat humble pie.

He has had a full week's training, Ten Hag says he has been happy with the work he has put in and may well start him against Brighton in the injury-enforced absence of the rejuvenated Anthony Martial.

“How do I feel about starting the season with Ronaldo? I'm really happy,” said Ten Hag. “I had told you before: we planned with him for the season. We have a top striker and I'm really happy he's here, he's in the squad and we stick to the plan. He's worked really good."