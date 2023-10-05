Manchester United vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Two teams in decidedly-strong funks meet at Old Trafford on Saturday when Manchester United hosts Brentford (Watch at 10am ET on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com).

Manchester United tossed away two leads against Galatasaray in UEFA Champions League play at midweek, a 3-2 loss coming on the heels of a 1-0 home setback to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

It's been five Premier League matches since Brentford came out on the winning end, with draws against Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest, and losses to Everton and Fulham.

That's not a run of opponents that should be costing you 12 points in your goals are European contention, and Brentford sits in a surprising 14th place.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET (Saturday, Oct. 7)

TV: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Manchester United

Raphael Varane and Casemiro are both healthy and that sure matters a lot as the pair is as important a duo to any club's success as there is in the Premier League right now. Antony is back in Manchester United's side following his suspension, and Sergio Reguilon's the only question mark for Saturday.

OUT: Lisandro Martinez (foot), Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed), Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Luke Shaw (undisclosed), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring) Tom Heaton (calf), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle), Amad Diallo (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Reguilon (thigh).

Focus on Brentford

There are still significant injuries for Brentford, but Bryan Mbeumo and Mathias Jensen are able to carry an attack. Ben Mee's absence is looming large here, though not as large as Ivan Toney's suspension. Is Brentford still sure it can handle selling the mega-productive forward in January?

OUT: Ivan Toney (suspension), Ben Mee (calf), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Josh Dasilva (hamstring), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder)