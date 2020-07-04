Manchester United vs Bournemouth result: Victory masks over cracks but Mason Greenwood gets attack firing

Mason Greenwood celebrates after scoring his second goal against Bournemouth: Reuters

A tale of two teams that have been twisting in different directions played out as much at Old Trafford, Manchester United darting towards securing a Champions League spot while Bournemouth despairingly head towards the Championship.

As the rain bucketed down on Saturday afternoon, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could bask in the fact that his offence continues to prove they are fluid, explosive and ready to detonate against opposition defences.

The transformative Bruno Fernandes, ridiculously gifted Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are a throwback to the glory days of ‘Attack, Attack, Attack’ with Paul Pogba pulling the strings behind them.

In truth, they are also masking United’s defensive deficiencies with Harry Maguire and David De Gea again drawing facepalms - and no doubt an overflow of fury from Roy Keane.

Eddie Howe, meanwhile, was burdened by a fifth consecutive top-flight defeat - their 17th such result in the last 22 fixtures in the division.





