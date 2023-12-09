Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester United host Bournemouth in the Premier League this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag’s side shrugged off the latest talk of a crisis by beating Chelsea in midweek. By and large, their Premier League form has not been too bad of late, performance away at Newcastle last weekend aside.

Having made changes to United’s training schedule behind the scenes, the Dutchman could be turning things around.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have recovered from a difficult start to life under head coach Andoni Iraola. They have lost only one of their last six games – against Manchester City, no less – and overcame Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Bournemouth is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off today on Saturday December 9, 2023.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host the contest.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth

TV channel and live stream: Today's game will not be broadcast live in the UK as it takes place during the Saturday 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports YouTube channel will post highlights shortly after full time and BBC One's Match of the Day is scheduled for 10:30pm.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth team news

Victor Lindelof has been ruled out for United after picking up a knock in midweek, with several options open to Ten Hag to fix up his defence. Raphael Varane is one contender after recovering from a back injury and he is back available to the United boss.

Marcus Rashford is a doubt after illness prevented him from training at Carrington on Friday, with the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia all sidelined and Jadon Sancho still unavailable. The game will also come too soon for Mason Mount and Amad Diallo.

Bournemouth are again without Hamed Traore due to illness, with Emi Marcondes, Tyler Adams, Alex Scott and Ryan Fredericks on their injury list.

Lloyd Kelly is "still not close" to a return, while Max Aarons is training outside but is still a way off being back in contention.

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph is recovering after being stretchered off in a development squad game in midweek.

Marcus Rashford is battling illness and could miss out for Manchester United (REUTERS)

Manchester United vs Bournemouth prediction

This will likely be a stiffer test than many expect for United, who aren’t exactly the most consistent side in the world.

Still, they should have enough to take another three points at home in the end to continue to ease the pressure on Ten Hag.

Man Utd to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man United wins: 14

Draws: 3

Bournemouth wins: 3

Manchester United vs Bournemouth latest odds

Man United to win: 8/15

Draw: 15/4

Bournemouth to win: 9/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).