Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE: Score and latest updates after early Dominic Solanke goal

Manchester United will be hoping to build on an impressive midweek performance as they face Bournemouth in the Premier League.

A double from Scott McTominay secured a significant victory over Chelsea for Erik ten Hag and his side, with the Old Trafford club now back in the top six.

Ten Hag made a number of significant selection decisions before the 2-1 win, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial left out of the starting side, although Martial returns to face the Cherries.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, were also midweek winners as a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten run in the league to four games.

Manchester United take on Bournemouth in the Premier League

5’ GOAL! Solanke strikes early as Bournemouth lead at Old Trafford (MUN 0-1 BOU)

TEAM NEWS: Martial starts up front for Man Utd but Rashford still dropped

TEAM NEWS: Tavernier preferred to Sinisterra for Bournemouth

Manchester United FC 0 - 1 AFC Bournemouth

15:31

Tavernier's centre is met by Zabarnyi, who heads towards goal, but Dalot is well-placed to divert the ball away and behind for another corner.

15:31

Yellow Card Sergio Reguilón Rodríguez

15:29

United hit back at the other end with Garnacho embarking on a dangerous run to the byline. He looks to square the ball into the box, but it is intercepted and cleared at the near post.

15:28

Yellow Card Marcus Joseph Tavernier

15:27

OFFSIDE, NO GOAL! The visitors threaten with a patient build-up that results in Kerkez crossing for Solanke, whose close-range header is brilliantly blocked by Onana. Tavernier nods the rebound into an empty net, but the offside flag is subsequently raised. Solanke had ventured beyond the last defender before meeting Kerkez's centre.

15:25

Bournemouth push forward again, but their momentum stalls when Semenyo is blocked on the edge of the box. The visitors want a free-kick, but the referee is not interested.

15:23

United continue to dominate possession - enjoying just under three-quarters of it, in fact. But Maguire's header remains their only shot on target as of yet.

15:20

Bournemouth have scored at least two goals in each of their last four Premier League games. The Cherries are now looking to do so in five successive matches for the first time.

15:19

The visitors push for a second goal and Tavernier cuts inside onto his right foot and shoots, but his effort is straight into the grateful arms of Onana.

15:18

It has been an exciting opening quarter of an hour at Old Trafford. Bournemouth lead thanks to Solanke's goal after just five minutes.

15:16

United counter with Garnacho leading the charge. He cuts inside before laying the ball off for McTominay. Wednesday's two-goal hero against Chelsea, the Scotland midfielder looks to shoot, but his attempt is blocked and deflected behind for a corner.

15:14

Bournemouth did win the first Premier League meeting between the sides in December 2015. However, the Cherries have picked up just four points in the subsequent 11 showdowns.

15:11

GOOD SAVE! United look to respond as Reguilon sends in a deep cross from the left flank. Maguire meets it and a back-tracking Neto is forced to tip his dipping header over.

15:09

That is just the start Bournemouth were looking for as they bid to claim that long-awaited first victory at Old Trafford.

15:07

The hosts look to respond at the other end and the ball drops for Garnacho in the box. But his attempt is blocked by the Bournemouth defence.

15:06

Assist Lewis John Cook

15:05

A nervy moment for United early on. Solanke anticipates Shaw's backpass and gets to the ball ahead of Onana. Thankfully for the hosts, the ball trickles behind for a goal-kick.

15:03

Peter Bankes is our referee today. He blows his whistle and we are under way at Old Trafford.

15:02

The teams make their way into the Theatre of Dreams and we are almost ready to go.

14:46

United have never lost at home to Bournemouth in their 10 previous such meetings - winning nine. Indeed, the Red Devils have only faced Reading more often at Old Trafford without losing (12).

14:38

As for Bournemouth, Andoni Iraola makes just a single alteration from their victory over Crystal Palace last time out. Tavernier starts on the left wing instead of Sinisterra, who drops to the bench. Like United, the Cherries also have several players sidelined through injury. They include Lloyd Kelly, Max Aarons, Alex Scott, Ryan Fredericks and Emiliano Marcondes.

14:34

SUBS: Mark Travers, Chris Mepham, David Brooks, Philip Billing, Gavin Kilkenny, Joe Rothwell, Dango Ouattara, Kieffer Moore, Luis Sinisterra.

14:34

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Milos Kerkez; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie; Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.

14:34

Erik ten Hag makes two changes from the win over Chelsea. Martial is preferred to Hojlund up front, while Reguilon comes in at left-back with Shaw moving across to partner Maguire in the heart of defence. Rashford remains on the bench, where he is joined by the returning Varane. A lengthy injury list includes the likes of Mason Mount, Casemiro, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen.

14:34

SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Kobbie Mainoo, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellestri, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund.

14:34

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon; Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Anthony Martial.

14:34

Although nine places and 11 points separate the teams in the table, the form book suggests today's match is a tough one to call. United have won four of their last five in the Premier League, while the Cherries are unbeaten in their four most recent outings - winning three of those.

14:34

Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.