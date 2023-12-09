Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE: Result and reaction as dismal hosts thumped at Old Trafford

Manchester United suffered another dismal Premier League defeat as Bournemouth piled the misery on Erik ten Hag with their first ever victory at Old Trafford.

The visitors deservedly won 3-0 thanks to goals from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi as United’s awful Premier League campaign went from bad to worse with their eighth defeat already this season.

It’s also a nightmare start to a crucial week for United manager Ten Hag, whose side host Bayern Munich in a must-win Champions League group-stage finale on Tuesday before visiting Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Ten Hag had left Rasmus Hojlund on the bench in favour of Anthony Martial, as well as leaving Marcus Rashford out of his line-up for a second consecutive match.

But the changes backfired as superb Bournemouth raced to a stunning victory - and their margin of victory could have been even greater after Dango Ouattara had a fourth disallowed for handball late on.

Follow the latest action below.

FULL TIME! Manchester United 0-3 Bournemouth | United humiliated by brilliant visitors

89’ NO GOAL! Dango Ouattara has a fourth disallowed for handball late on (MUN 0-3 BOU)

85’ YELLOW! Fernandes booked and will miss next week’s trip to Anfield (MUN 0-3 BOU)

75’ GOAL! Boos at Old Trafford as Senesi makes it three for Bournemouth (MUN 0-3 BOU)

70’ GOAL! Billing doubles Bournemouth’s lead to pile misery on United (MUN 0-2 BOU)

40’ POST! Solanke inches away from doubling Bournemouth’s first-half lead (MUN 0-1 BOU)

5’ GOAL! Solanke strikes early as Bournemouth lead at Old Trafford (MUN 0-1 BOU)

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

17:02

Bournemouth had never won at Old Trafford and had collected just four points from their last 11 Premier League meetings with United. However, they ended the jinx today in emphatic style with a memorable 3-0 victory. Solanke opened the scoring after just five minutes when he turned in Cook's cross, while a pair of second-half headers from Billing and Senesi - both from Tavernier crosses - sealed the points and heaped pressure on Ten Hag. Now unbeaten in five, Bournemouth look to extend that streak when they host Luton Town next Sunday. Meanwhile, United must quickly recover ahead of their must-win Champions League clash with Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Tuesday. That's all for today. Until next time, goodbye!

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:59

FULL-TIME: MANCHESTER UNITED 0-3 BOURNEMOUTH

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:59

Things almost went from bad to worse for United, who will have been relieved to see that goal disallowed to prevent them from further embarassment.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:57

NO GOAL! The ball struck Outtara's arm as he rounded Onana and the referee subsequently rules the goal out. The Bournemouth forward could not do too much about that, but it is the right decision with the current laws.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:56

Outtara makes it 4-0! Bournemouth's high press forces Amrabat back towards his own penalty area. He finds Maguire, who is caught in possession and Evans inadvertently puts Outtara clear on goal. The substitute skips past Onana before rolling the ball into an empty net. But wait, we're going to VAR!

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:54

Goal Dango Aboubacar Faissal Ouattara

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:53

We are into the first of five additional minutes at the end of this game. United will just want the final whistle to be blown as soon as possible.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:50

It just has not happened for United today. The hosts send plenty of players forward after they are awarded a corner. But the delivery is collected by an unchallenged Neto.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:49

Substitution Marcus Joseph Tavernier Dango Aboubacar Faissal Ouattara

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:45

Yellow Card Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:43

Rashford has scored five Premier League goals against Bournemouth, netting in each of the last three meetings at Old Trafford. The England forward has only netted more against Leicester City (eight) and Arsenal (six) in the English top flight. But is it too late for him to make an impact this time around?

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:41

Barring a dramatic collapse, Bournemouth are well on course to record three successive Premier League away wins for only the second time. It has been a clinical display from the Cherries.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:41

Substitution Alejandro Garnacho Ferreyra Marcus Rashford

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:41

Substitution Luke Paul Hoare Shaw Jonathan Grant Evans

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:40

Substitution Antony Matheus dos Santos Facundo Pellistri Rebollo

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:38

As United fall further behind, several supporters decide they have seen enough as they make their way to the exits.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:35

Assist Marcus Joseph Tavernier

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:35

That first win at Old Trafford is now very much Bournemouth's to lose after that second goal. It was a wonderful and clinical counter by the visitors.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:33

Substitution Justin Dean Kluivert Luis Fernando Sinisterra Lucumí

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:32

SIDE-NETTING! The hosts threaten down the right and Dalot finds himself in an advanced position. The full-back gets a shot away from a tight angle, but his effort goes the wrong side of the post.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:30

Goal Philip Anyanwu Billing

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:30

Bournemouth still lead as we approach the final 25 minutes of this contest. Can they hold onto it, though, and claim that elusive win at Old Trafford?

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:29

United continue to push and Hojlund has a sight on goal. However, his drilled effort is well-blocked.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:24

Looking for his sixth Premier League goal of the season, McTominay heads Antony's cross towards the target, but Neto holds on.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:22

Billing is immediately involved as he latches onto a throughball before firing it across the box. Solanke looks to connect, but cannot quite apply the finishing touch. The offside flag is subsequently raised, so any goal may not have counted.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:21

Yellow Card Rasmus Winther Højlund

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:19

Substitution Antoine Serlom Semenyo Philip Anyanwu Billing

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:17

The Red Devils came into this showdown having scored just 18 goals this season. That is their second-lowest tally after 15 games in a single Premier League campaign, having netted 14 at this stage in 1992-93.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:17

Substitution Anthony Jordan Martial Rasmus Winther Højlund

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:15

Still, United come with Maguire nodding a deep cross back into the danger zone. But once again, Bournemouth are alert and able to deal with the danger.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:13

United threaten the equaliser and Bournemouth's concentration is tested to the maximum. Indeed, the visitors make important blocks to prevent McTominay and Fernandes from testing Neto.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:10

The hosts are looking more purposeful since the restart. Ten Hag's words are clearly still ringing in their ears.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:07

United get the ball rolling again in the second half. Can they turn things around?

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

16:06

The Cherries' lead comes despite enjoying just 27.3 per cent of the possession during the first half. Iraola will know his players cannot afford to sit back too much, though, when this contest resumes.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:58

Bournemouth lead United at the break by a goal to nil. The visitors took the lead after just five minutes at Old Trafford. Cook intercepted Fernandes' loose clearance and sent in a dangerous cross that was turned in by Solanke. The latter also hit the post later in the half as his side went close to doubling their advantage.

HALF TIME! Manchester United 0-1 Bournemouth

15:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:51

HALF-TIME: MANCHESTER UNITED 0-1 BOURNEMOUTH

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:50

Bournemouth boss Iraola does have fond memories of facing United. Indeed, he was part of the Athletic Bilbao side that defeated them 5-3 on aggregate in the last 16 of the 2011-12 Europa League.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:49

Good defending. As we enter the first of four additional minutes, Bournemouth push for the second goal. A swift counter sees the ball squared for Solanke, but Maguire puts in a strong challenge to prevent a potential shot on goal.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:48

United look to level before the break. Fernandes combines with Reguilon, who sends a cross into the box looking for Martial and McTominay. But Neto is alert and comes out to collect.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:46

After receiving the attention he needed, Garnacho eventually makes his way to the touchline ready to return to the action.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:45

There is a break in play with Garnacho in need of attention. The winger appeared to be caught in the face by Smith as he looked to break for United. He should be fine to continue, though.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:44

OFF THE POST! The woodwork comes to United's rescue to deny Solanke. The goalscorer gets a shot away from a tight angle. Onana is beaten, but the forward sees his attempt come back off the left upright.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:38

United push for the equaliser and Martial gets a shot away from the edge of the box. But his attempt is a tame one and Neto easily gathers.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:38

The anticipation among the United fans rises as Reguilon regains possession and embarks on a dangerous run towards the penalty area. The left-back looks for a team-mate, but Senesi does well to intercept and clear the danger.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:37

We are approaching the final 10 minutes of the first half at Old Trafford. Will Bournemouth maintain their advantage heading into the break, or can United respond?

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:31

Tavernier's centre is met by Zabarnyi, who heads towards goal, but Dalot is well-placed to divert the ball away and behind for another corner.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:31

Yellow Card Sergio Reguilón Rodríguez

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:29

United hit back at the other end with Garnacho embarking on a dangerous run to the byline. He looks to square the ball into the box, but it is intercepted and cleared at the near post.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:28

Yellow Card Marcus Joseph Tavernier

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:27

OFFSIDE, NO GOAL! The visitors threaten with a patient build-up that results in Kerkez crossing for Solanke, whose close-range header is brilliantly blocked by Onana. Tavernier nods the rebound into an empty net, but the offside flag is subsequently raised. Solanke had ventured beyond the last defender before meeting Kerkez's centre.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:25

Bournemouth push forward again, but their momentum stalls when Semenyo is blocked on the edge of the box. The visitors want a free-kick, but the referee is not interested.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:23

United continue to dominate possession - enjoying just under three-quarters of it, in fact. But Maguire's header remains their only shot on target as of yet.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:20

Bournemouth have scored at least two goals in each of their last four Premier League games. The Cherries are now looking to do so in five successive matches for the first time.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:19

The visitors push for a second goal and Tavernier cuts inside onto his right foot and shoots, but his effort is straight into the grateful arms of Onana.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:18

It has been an exciting opening quarter of an hour at Old Trafford. Bournemouth lead thanks to Solanke's goal after just five minutes.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:16

United counter with Garnacho leading the charge. He cuts inside before laying the ball off for McTominay. Wednesday's two-goal hero against Chelsea, the Scotland midfielder looks to shoot, but his attempt is blocked and deflected behind for a corner.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:14

Bournemouth did win the first Premier League meeting between the sides in December 2015. However, the Cherries have picked up just four points in the subsequent 11 showdowns.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:11

GOOD SAVE! United look to respond as Reguilon sends in a deep cross from the left flank. Maguire meets it and a back-tracking Neto is forced to tip his dipping header over.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:09

That is just the start Bournemouth were looking for as they bid to claim that long-awaited first victory at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:07

The hosts look to respond at the other end and the ball drops for Garnacho in the box. But his attempt is blocked by the Bournemouth defence.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:06

Assist Lewis John Cook

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:05

A nervy moment for United early on. Solanke anticipates Shaw's backpass and gets to the ball ahead of Onana. Thankfully for the hosts, the ball trickles behind for a goal-kick.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:03

Peter Bankes is our referee today. He blows his whistle and we are under way at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

15:02

The teams make their way into the Theatre of Dreams and we are almost ready to go.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:46

United have never lost at home to Bournemouth in their 10 previous such meetings - winning nine. Indeed, the Red Devils have only faced Reading more often at Old Trafford without losing (12).

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:38

As for Bournemouth, Andoni Iraola makes just a single alteration from their victory over Crystal Palace last time out. Tavernier starts on the left wing instead of Sinisterra, who drops to the bench. Like United, the Cherries also have several players sidelined through injury. They include Lloyd Kelly, Max Aarons, Alex Scott, Ryan Fredericks and Emiliano Marcondes.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:34

SUBS: Mark Travers, Chris Mepham, David Brooks, Philip Billing, Gavin Kilkenny, Joe Rothwell, Dango Ouattara, Kieffer Moore, Luis Sinisterra.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:34

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Milos Kerkez; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie; Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:34

Erik ten Hag makes two changes from the win over Chelsea. Martial is preferred to Hojlund up front, while Reguilon comes in at left-back with Shaw moving across to partner Maguire in the heart of defence. Rashford remains on the bench, where he is joined by the returning Varane. A lengthy injury list includes the likes of Mason Mount, Casemiro, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:34

SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Kobbie Mainoo, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellestri, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:34

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon; Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Anthony Martial.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:34

Although nine places and 11 points separate the teams in the table, the form book suggests today's match is a tough one to call. United have won four of their last five in the Premier League, while the Cherries are unbeaten in their four most recent outings - winning three of those.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:34

Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.