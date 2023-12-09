Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Manchester United vs Bournemouth - LIVE!

Manchester United will be keen to build on the momentum picked up in midweek as they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford this afternoon. Erik ten Hag's side produced one of their best performances of the season to beat Chelsea, easing the pressure on the manager and providing a firm response to talk of dressing room unrest.

The hosts must back it up here though, where they have the chance to go above Tottenham and level on points with Manchester City, for the time being at least. United, for all the talk of a crisis, have won six of their last eight League matches and remain firmly in the top-four hunt. Marcus Rashford, dropped in midweek, could miss out again after missing training due to illness.

Bournemouth arrive at Old Trafford in confident mood themselves, unbeaten in four matches since a heavy defeat at the Etihad last month. The Cherries are now seven points clear of the relegation zone and appear to be be firmly on the up, after a shaky start to the season. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below!

Man United vs Bournemouth latest news

Kick-off: 3pm GMT, Old Trafford

How to watch: Not on TV in UK

Man United team news: Rashford a doubt with illness

Bournemouth team news: Kelly and Aarons still out

Standard Sport prediction: Man United win

You'd imagine Erik ten Hag won't want to change too much after that performance against Chelsea - Marcus Rashford could be ruled out anyway.

Injuries for Bournemouth to contend with too. All will be revealed very shortly.

McTominay reveals Ten Hag change

Scott McTominay has defended Erik ten Hag in the face of recent criticism, insisting the Manchester United manager deserves credit for his side's victory over Chelsea.

United produced one of their best performances of the season to beat the Blues at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, a much-needed response to talk of dressing room discontent.

Some reports claimed that a significant number of players had become frustrated with Ten Hag's training methods, believing there was too much running involved, but United put that to one side as they dominated Chelsea.

Asked after the match what was behind the significant improvement against Chelsea, McTominay pointed to Ten Hag and revealed the Dutchman had lightened the load on the players in training, contrary to reports.

"Obviously the manager, to be honest with you," McTominay told Amazon Prime Video.

"The way that we’ve approached the game, a lot of light training sessions to keep energy, to keep fresh, and to keep going for the next game, because obviously they come really thick and fast."

How it stands...

Manchester United are sixth in the table heading into this weekend's fixtures.

Victory this afternoon would move them above Tottenham and level on points with Manchester City, before those two sides both play tomorrow.

As for Bournemouth, their four-match unbeaten run has lifted them to 15th and seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Keane wants overhaul of Man United squad

13:32 , Matt Verri

Roy Keane has claimed Manchester United need to sell as many as ten first-team players in the upcoming transfer windows.

The former United captain called for major changes at Old Trafford, believing the club need to sell Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans in defence.

Keane was similarly ruthless further up the pitch, ditching Christian Eriksen, Sofyan Amrabat, Antony, Anthony Martial and the exiled Jadon Sancho.

He was also unconvinced by Marcus Rashford. The forward has scored just two goals this season and was dropped for the midweek win over Chelsea, with Keane growing frustrated over his lack of consistency.

"I wouldn't be sure about Marcus," Keane told The Overlap.

"The whole package - his personality, his mood swings. He's a talented player, but if you're not going to work hard and you're having these dips every now and then... there's always talk about his confidence, off the field stuff. It seems to be constant with him.

"Just turn up every week and do the business."

He added: "Marcus is 26. When's the penny going to drop for him?"

Ten Hag: People told me not to take Man United job

13:23 , Matt Verri

Erik ten Hag has revealed the warnings he received around not accepting the job as Manchester United manager.

The Dutchman has been in charge at Old Trafford since the summer of 2022, when he left Ajax after five successful years and three Eredivisie titles to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick, himself a temporary replacement for the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Things have turned rather sour during his second season in charge, however, with the 53-year-old under constant pressure amid a myriad of problems at the club both on and off the pitch.

There has been constant talk of crisis at United this term and suggestions of a dressing-room revolt against the manager over his methods, with the club banning four media outlets from his pre-match press conference earlier this week.

Talking to the United We Stand fanzine, Ten Hag has now revealed that he initially got plenty of advice not to take on one of the biggest jobs in club football.

"Everyone was telling me, 'you can't succeed in that job'," he said.

"They said it was impossible. Me? I wanted the challenge. I knew it wouldn't be easy, but it was such a great club with such a great fanbase.

"People love Manchester United, or they are against Manchester United. I like clubs like this. Ajax was like this."

Windy afternoon expected at Old Trafford, but it's dry... for now.

Ten Hag backs Rashford

13:09 , Matt Verri

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has assured Marcus Rashford he is still in his plans despite being dropped from his starting line-up.

The Red Devils beat Chelsea in midweek with Rashford benched having only scored two goals this season.

An impressive display in that 2-1 win means it is likely that Antony and Alejandro Garnacho will be given the chance to keep their places against Bournemouth, even if Rashford recovers from illness, but Ten Hag believes Rashford will yet prove his worth to the team.

The Dutchman told reporters: "Rashford is an incredibly good player.

"You can't do [the whole season] with 11 players, also he can't play every game.

"He's not in this moment in the form he was last year but I am sure he will get there."

The Man United players have arrived at Old Trafford nice and early, as ever.

Standard Sport prediction

12:54 , Matt Verri

This will likely be a stiffer test than many expect for United, who aren’t exactly the most consistent side in the world.

Still, they should have enough to take another three points at home in the end to continue to ease the pressure on Ten Hag.

Man Utd to win, 2-1.

Bournemouth team news

12:47 , Matt Verri

Bournemouth are again without Hamed Traore due to illness, with Emi Marcondes, Tyler Adams, Alex Scott and Ryan Fredericks on their injury list.

Lloyd Kelly is "still not close" to a return, while Max Aarons is training outside but is still a way off being back in contention.

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph is recovering after being stretchered off in a development squad game in midweek.

Man United team news

12:41 , Matt Verri

Marcus Rashford could miss the game for Man United.

The England forward sat out training at Carrington on Friday due to illness and is a doubt this afternoon, though may well have missed out on the starting lineup anyway having been dropped for the midweek win over Chelsea.

Bournemouth travel to Old Trafford just three days before United face Bayern Munich in a do-or-die finale to their group stage, which could lead to changes in the hosts' XI amid a busy fixture schedule.

However, Ten Hag has insisted that he will not be taking in-form Bournemouth lightly.

"The next game is always the most important, especially in the Premier League where everyone is killing everyone, and you need a strong team," the United boss told reporters on Friday.

Victor Lindelof will miss out after coming off at half-time in the win over Chelsea.

That could mean a return for the fit-again pair of Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane, who was absent in midweek with a back injury, or Luke Shaw could move into central defence to allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Sergio Reguilon a start.

Predicted Man Utd XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Reguilon; McTominay, Amrabat; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

How to watch Man United vs Bournemouth

12:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: Today's game will not be broadcast live in the UK as it takes place during the Saturday 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports YouTube channel will post highlights shortly after full time and BBC One's Match of the Day is scheduled for 10:30pm.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Man United vs Bournemouth!

Erik ten Hag's side should be going into this match in confident mood, after their impress performance in midweek to beat Chelsea. Consistency has been a major problem for United though.

Chance to build on that win and really build some momentum to ease the pressure this afternoon.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm GMT from Old Trafford. Stay with us!