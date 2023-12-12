Manchester United vs Bayern LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich – LIVE!

Man United face a huge task to save their season in the Champions League against Bayern at Old Trafford tonight. After a nightmare campaign, Erik ten Hag’s side must win against the German giants and even that will not be enough if Copenhagen and Galatasaray do not draw in the group’s other game.

Though Thomas Tuchel’s side have already qualified, Bayern’s heavy loss at Eintracht Frankfurt on the weekend has left him looking for a reaction. Harry Kane, then, will play against the team who were linked with him while still at Tottenham. Despite already being safely through into the knockouts, Bayern aren’t easing off.

Group stage games between two of Europe’s biggest sides aren’t always the most interesting at this late stage of the first stage but there is real jeopardy for United tonight. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm GMT; Old Trafford

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

Prediction: Bayern to win

Confirmed Man United lineup

Confirmed Bayern Munich lineup

Man United vs Bayern Munich: No Marcus Rashford

19:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Raphael Varane, however, comes back into the starting lineup.

Confirmed Bayern Munich lineup vs Man United

18:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Kane

Subs: Peretz, Choupo-Moting, Guerrerio, Muller, Lamer, Tel, Kratzig, Palovic

Confirmed Man United lineup vs Bayern Munich

18:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man United XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Amrabat, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Evans, Reguilon, Wan-Bissaka, Gore, Hannibal, Mainoo, Pellistri, Hugill

Man United vs Bayern Munich: German giants have strong group stage record

18:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Bundesliga champions are unbeaten in their last 39 group stage outings.

Man United vs Bayern: What Harry Kane misses about London

18:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

England’s captain plays his first club match in the UK on Tuesday since his move to Germany. He tells the Standard about what music he’d play in the dressing-room and why even his dogs are misunderstood.

(Getty Images)

Man United vs Bayern Munich: Head to head (h2h) history and results

18:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man United wins: 2

Bayern wins: 5

Draws: 5

Man United vs Bayern: Casemiro injury boost

18:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has taken a big step in his bid to return from injury.

The influential Brazilian international has not played since the dismal 3-0 home defeat by Newcastle - a replay of last season's final - at the start of November that ended United's Carabao Cup defence with a whimper in the fourth round, taken off at half-time with a hamstring issue.

(REUTERS)

Man United vs Bayern: Latest odds

18:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

Betfair: Man Utd vs Bayern Munich match odds

Man Utd - 6/4

Draw - 2/1

Bayern Munich - 6/5

Betfair: To qualify from Champions League Group A

FC Copenhagen - 4/5

Galatasaray - 11/8

Man Utd - 8/1

Man United vs Bayern Munich: Erik ten Hag safe - for now...

17:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Upon the final whistle at Old Trafford on Saturday, after Manchester United had put in arguably their worst showing of the season, Erik ten Hag cut a disconsolate figure.

As Bournemouth celebrated their 3-0 win and United’s players trudged off following an 11th defeat of the campaign, Ten Hag just stared into space, perhaps realising that, like many of Europe’s best coaches before him, turning around this fallen giant is beyond him.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man United vs Bayern: Red Devils hope for great escape against to help save clown car campaign

17:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

“When you wear the jersey, you behave like champions, there’s no other way.”

It sounded like another exasperated, ‘This is Manchester United!’-themed lament, hurled off the punditry couch by one of the club’s former greats as part of the post-script to another limp effort against a side of inferior resource, but bolder application. Like, say, Bournemouth.

Bad news, then, that it came from the mouth of Thomas Tuchel, talking about his own Bayern Munich team and his expectations ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League clash.

(PA)

Man United vs Bayern Munich: Score prediction tonight

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bayern will surely produce a reaction to their big defeat on the weekend, and while the same can be said of United these big European nights have not been Ten Hag's strength.

Bayern to win, 2-1.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bayern Munich team vs Man United tonight

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bayern winger Serge Gnabry has been ruled out after picking up an injury on the weekend. The former Arsenal man will miss out alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Bouna Sarr. Tuchel has confirmed Harry Kane will play.

Tomas Muller is likely to start after being benched on the weekend.

(REUTERS)

Man United team news vs Bayern Munich tonight

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Victor Lindelof was absent on the weekend so is a doubt here. Casemiro is back in training for the Red Devils but not expected to make Tuesday's game.

There is reportedly a chance Mason Mount can return for United but they will miss Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo and Tyrell Malacia.

Marcus Rashford, back from a ban in the Champions League, could be drafted into the attack but missed training on Monday due to illness.

(REUTERS)

Man United vs Bayern: TV channel and live stream

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(Various)

Welcome

17:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Manchester United's Champions League clash with Manchester United tonight.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 8pm BST.