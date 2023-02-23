Manchester United vs Barcelona: How to watch live, team news, updates

One of the Europa League’s giants will bow out, while the other moves on to the round of 16 when Manchester United and Barcelona meet for leg no. 2 at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The sides played to a fantastically entertaining 2-2 draw at Camp Nou last week, leaving everything to play for in the return leg at the Theater of Dreams. Marcos Alonso put Barcelona ahead five minutes into the second half, but Manchester Untied were level two minutes later when Marcus Rashford continued his red-hot scoring form with yet another post-World Cup goal (16 in 17 games – all competitions).

Jules Kounde put the ball in his own net just before the hour mark to give Erik ten Hag’s side the lead, but Raphinha leveled the tie once again on 76 minutes.

Here’s everything you need for Manchester United vs Barcelona.

How to watch Manchester United vs Barcelona live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Thursday, February 23 at 3 pm ET

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

With each club very much in a transitional period, the 2022-23 season has seen both Manchester United and Barcelona make massive strides forward under new managers, with both arriving back among the domestic elites perhaps a year (or two) ahead of schedule. Man United have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League fixtures (8W-2D-1L) and find themselves in 3rd place, just two points off 2nd and five back of leaders Arsenal.

In La Liga, Xavi’s first full season is going quite swimmingly, with Barcelona back on top of the table, either points clear of defending champions and rivals Real Madrid. With 16 games to go, the Blaugrana look set to reclaim the title after three seasons outside the winners’ circle.

Manchester United team news, lineup options

OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Antony (undisclosed), Harry Maguire (knee)

