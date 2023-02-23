Manchester United vs Barcelona live: score and latest updates from the Europa League - AFP

09:49 PM

90 mins: Man Utd 2-1 Barcelona (4-3)

Casemiro of all players loses the ball inside the Barca half. The visitors break at pace with Lewandowski and Torres but the hosts smother the attack and can clear the danger. Fred, Martinez and Verane have been brilliant this half.

There will be five minutes of added time.

09:46 PM

88 mins: Man Utd 2-1 Barcelona (4-3)

Change for United: Rashford makes way for Scott McTominay. The Scot's one job will be to keep it tight in midfield for the remaining few minutes, no more no less.

09:44 PM

86 mins: Man Utd 2-1 Barcelona (4-3)

Casemiro drags back Lewandowski, knowing full well what's about to happen - get a yellow card. But with few players back he knew a tactical foul was in order and he took one for the team.

09:43 PM

Game changers

19 - Manchester United have had 19 goals scored by substitutes in all competitions this season, the most of any big five European league side in 2022-23. Depth. pic.twitter.com/Bc8DqEXQin — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 23, 2023

09:42 PM

83 mins: Man Utd 2-1 Barcelona (4-3)

Just eight or so minutes left - can United hold on? Barca haven't been behind often this season, this is new territory for them

09:41 PM

81 mins: Man Utd 2-1 Barcelona (4-3)

Change for Barcelona as Marcos Alonso is on for Ronald Araujo.

09:36 PM

Ace Antony

09:31 PM

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!

Man Utd 2-1 Barcelona (4-3) (Antony)

They've turned it around and it's that man Antony. The sub has been lively since he's come on. Fernandes wins the ball on the left before it comes to Garnacho. His shot comes out to the edge of the area and there's a bit of pinball before it comes to Antony whose first-time shot into the far comer give Ter Stegen no chance.

Antony puts Man Utd ahead - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

09:30 PM

70 mins: Man Utd 1-1 Barcelona (3-3)

Lewandowski's studs find themselves on top of Casemiro's boot and the Man Utd player looks in pain. The Pole gets a yellow card and is hobbling somewhat.

09:28 PM

67 mins: Man Utd 1-1 Barcelona (3-3)

Barca have slowly but surely weathered the early storm of this half and are coming back into the match. You get the feeling this could be decided by a mistake.

Meanwhile, Farran Torres comes on for Sergi Roberto.

09:23 PM

63 mins: Man Utd 1-1 Barcelona (3-3)

Great save from De Gea as the hosts were nearly hit with a sucker punch. The ball is floated in from the left and Kounde heads for goal. The ball looks for all the world as though it's heading into the back of the net until De Gea gets an outstretched palm to it.

09:22 PM

61 mins: Man Utd 1-1 Barcelona (3-3)

Once again there's acres of space in behind the Barca defence. Antony is found on the right and powers towards the box before cutting inside and shooting with his left. Rashford was in the middle and the better option was for Antony to get on his right and trying to find his in-form team-mate.

09:17 PM

57 mins: Man Utd 1-1 Barcelona (3-3)

As if to illustrate the complete change in fortunes since the break Fred dispossesses Kounde of the ball in his own half before setting up Rashford who drives into the box again wreaking havoc. This is a turnaround.

09:14 PM

53 mins: Man Utd 1-1 Barcelona (3-3)

It's all United at the moment - having not been able to really get a foothold in the match before the break the hosts are now dominating. There's so much space behind the Barca backline and the long ball is, more often than not, catching them out.

09:12 PM

09:12 PM

50 mins: Man Utd 1-1 Barcelona (3-3)

A long ball again catches out Barcelona and the ball falls to Rashford who drive into the box before being tackled. Fernandes was in a good position on the edge of the box and Rashford could have possibly set the Portuguese up there. But great start to the second half from Man Utd and Barca looked rattled.

09:09 PM

48 mins: Man Utd 1-1 Barcelona (3-3)

Nearly another for Man Utd. Antony is played over the top on the right, he has the beating of Christensen but the Barca defender gets back and does enough to put the Brazilian off as he looks to play to the unmarked Rashford in the middle.

The crowd are raucous and this is just the start to the second 45 that the hosts wanted.

09:05 PM

GOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!!

Man Utd 1-1 Barcelona (3-3) (Fred)

It's come from an unlikely source but it's a big goal. United win the ball in the Barca final third, Sancho passes on the left to Fernandes, he has his head up and rolls the ball at pace across the box to Fred. The Brazilian takes a great first tourch before slotting the the ball home into the bottom corner. It came off his shin but no one will care about that.

Fred scores - Reuters

Fred scores - AFP

09:03 PM

45 mins: Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona (2-3)

Change for Man Utd - Antony for Weghorst, they need to get in behind Barcelona. So the former Ajax man will go to the right with Rashford down the middle.

08:49 PM

HALF TIME: Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona (2-3)

That half belonged all to Barcelona. They've had control of the match and have looked dangerous every time they've been in the United half. The hosts can count themselves lucky it's still only 1-0. Ten Hag has to change it at the break, utilise the pace of Rashford and put the visitors under some sort of pressure which they failed to do in the first 45.

08:47 PM

45 mins: Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona (2-3)

So nearly a second for Barcelona. De Gea under no real pressure gives the ball straight to Sergi Roberto who strolls into the box and would have likely scored but for a great, last-gasp challenge by Casemiro. The hosts need half time right now and shake things up.

08:44 PM

43 mins: Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona (2-3)

From the corner Barca go short and then across the pitch and in doing so waste the chance to put the ball in the mixer. United can breath a sigh of relief.

08:43 PM

42 mins: Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona (2-3)

Free kick for Barca in a dangerous area - on the edge of the box. Silly, pointless challenge from Weghorst. De Jong chips it in forcing Casemiro to head clear for a corner. Nervous times for the hosts.

08:41 PM

40 mins: Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona (2-3)

Barcelona are looking comfortable and United have to make some sort of change, utilising the pace of Rashford.

08:41 PM

38 mins: Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona (2-3)

Great chance for Lewandowski to play in Raphinha on the left but the big Pole cannot see the Brazilian and goes the wrong way. A minute later Lewandowski does find Rephinha and he decides to let fly from 25 yards. Luckily for the hosts the ball goes high, wide, and definitely not handsome.

08:37 PM

35 mins: Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona (2-3)

Good bit of possession for the hosts that ends with the ball being played to Fred on the edge of the box. He has a shot (or was it a cross) that just flies over the bar. That speculative shot/cross wasn't too far away...

08:36 PM

34 mins: Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona (2-3)

Everything United have tried to throw at Barcelona in attack has been dealt with with ease. Casemiro plays a long ball that Sancho cannot get on the end of. Everything has been in front of the visitors' defence. United have been unable to stretch Barca with pace as they did last week. You have to think Ten Hag with change things sooner rather than later.

08:32 PM

Useful

With that goal, Lewandowski has now scored 25+ goals in each of the last 12 seasons!! 🙌#UEL pic.twitter.com/ZdFqe1IOwc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2023

08:32 PM

31 mins: Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona (2-3)

It still isn't clicking for the hosts up top. Sancho loses the ball in the final third before Casemiro tries to find the England man in the box and fails. Still it's early days yet.

08:31 PM

29 mins: Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona (2-3)

It's not working for United up front. Bar that good early chance for Fernandes they haven't really troubled Barcelona. Weghorst, among others, has been anonymous.

08:28 PM

27 mins: Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona (2-3)

United caught napping there - Kessie is through on go after United try to play offside but fail. Martinez recovers well to barge the Barca player off the ball in the box and earns a free kick in the process. But it's the visitors who are looking the more dangerous at the moment.

08:26 PM

24 mins: Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona (2-3)

Barcelona are looking better with every minute here - they are starting to control the midfield and so far the match is going according to plan for Xavi and Co.

08:23 PM

21 mins: Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona (2-3)

United have enjoyed a good deal of possession since the opener and Fernandes has a decent chance to get the hosts level as he hits a crossfield ball first time. But he doesn't time it right and Ter Stegen has a relatively easy save.

08:19 PM

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAALLLLL!!!

Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona (2-3)

Lewandowski JUST scores...the Polish striker did one of those stuttered run ups (as he tends to do) that makes everyone a bit nervous and fires to De Gea's left. The Spaniard gets a very good hand to it but the ball JUST creeps in off the post. That was nearly a wonder save.

Lewandsowksi - Getty Images

08:17 PM

PENALTY FOR BARCELONA!

Silence descends on Old Trafford as Balde is brought down by Fernandes. The Barca player did go down a bit too easily BUT the Portuguese definitely had his arm on his opponent and it's a clear penalty.

08:14 PM

13 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Barcelona (2-2)

Lively from Rashford - as you would expect he's playing without a lot of confidence and it shows as he dances into the box on the left and earns corner for his troubles. United are unable to fashion a chance from the set piece.

08:12 PM

10 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Barcelona (2-2)

Free kick for Barca 25 yards out on the left. Raphinha delivers the ball but it's easily dealt with by United.

08:10 PM

8 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Barcelona (2-2)

Casemiro is fouled 30 yards out and wins the free kick. A good chance to put the Barca backline under more early pressure. The visitors deal with the initial ball but United then attack down the left with Wan-Bissaka, of all people, out on the left flank before over-hitting a cross.

08:08 PM

7 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Barcelona (2-2)

United have looked good so far - they have attacked in numbers and as I type Wan-Bissaka is nearly played in in the final third by Fernandes but the ball is intercepted.

08:06 PM

5 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Barcelona (2-2)

The noise is deafening at Old Trafford and it's been a good start for the hosts. Rashford is fouled on the edge of the area by Busquets but the ref, Clement Turpin, waves play on.

08:05 PM

3 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Barcelona (2-2)

What a great chance for the hosts and Fernandes in particular. Barca lose the ball in midfield and Casemiro, at the second time of asking, picks out the Portuguese with a long, raking pass that splits the visitors' backline. Fernandes is in on goal and takes his time - perhaps too much time - before unleashing a low shot that Ter Stegen saves with his legs. That should have been the early lead for United.

Fernandes cannot score with this great early chance - AFP

So close for Fernandes - Getty Images/Ash Donelon

08:02 PM

2 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Barcelona (2-2)

Early knock for Kounde as Shaw plants his size nines on his foot - ouch. Once play gets back under way United play a long ball to no one.

08:00 PM

1 min: Man Utd 0-0 Barcelona

They're under way at Old Trafford. The hosts are in their traditional red and visitors in the golden (or is it a pastel yellow?!) away kit.

Will this leg be anything as excited as last week's humdinger? Let's hope so...

07:56 PM

The teams are out on the pitch

And we're moments away from the start.

07:49 PM

Man Utd probably start as marginal favourites tonight...

...playing at home etc.

But it's well worth remembering that Barca are unbeaten since the end of October. Since then they've won 15 and drawn three. And with a midfield of De Jong and Busquets United with have a huge battle on their hands to control midfield. It should be a fascinating contest.

07:38 PM

Barcelona coach Xavi speaks - 'I think it's 50-50'

On the form of Marcus Rashford...

"He's difficult to face. He's fast, he's great one vs one, and goes deep. But have to put defensive line high to control these movements."

On the form of Manchester United...

"This is the best Manchester United side for several years, they are currently one of the best sides in Europe."

On who are the favourites...

"Maybe [Manchester United a] they are at home. But it think it's 50-50."

07:34 PM

07:33 PM

Anyone fancy a Manchester United-themed holiday?

For City and Liverpool fans the answer may well be 'NO!'. But for any football fan the name of George Best evokes memories of greatness and European brilliance.

Our very own Jim White spent a weekend in Belfast staying in Best's childhood home.

"What a place it is. The wallpaper, the wardrobes, the telly: the period touches make you smile the moment you walk in. But it’s the unexpected details that really delight. The gold and black football kit laid out ready on the chair in George’s bedroom, recalling the fact he was a Wolves fan as a teenager; his now laminated school reports from Nettlefield Primary on the dining room table (“needlework: VG”); not to forget the letter he sent back home from United’s youth team tour to San Sebastian in 1962, correspondence that hinted of interest to come (“weather and girls fabulous”)."

READ: My weekend in the house where George Best’s genius was first uncovered

The George Best mural in the Cregagh estate looks on as a young boy is seen practicing his skills on the football pitch close to the Best family home in east Belfast - Charles McQuillan

Jim White in Best's childhood home - Charles McQuillan

07:18 PM

The two XIs in old-fashioned black and white

MAN UTD XI TO FACE BARCELONA: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Weghorst, Sancho, Rashford.

Replacements: Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Sabitzer, Dalot, Antony, Heaton, Pellistri, Elanga, McTominay, Garnacho, Mainoo.

Erik ten Hag has made four changes from the XI that beat Leicester at the weekend. Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho come in for Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Marcel Sabitzer and Alejandro Garnacho.

As expected Casemiro starts for the hosts tonight - Getty Images/Michael Regan

BARCELONA XI TO FACE MAN UTD: Ter Stegen, Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Christensen, Balde, de Jong, Busquets, Kessie, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Sergi Roberto.

Replacements: Fati, Torres, Pena, Alonso, Jordi Alba, Garcia, Casado, Torre, Tenas. Referee: Clement Turpin (France)

Injuries to Gavi and Pedri have forced changes for Barca - in come Ronald Araujo, Sergio Busquets, Franck Kessie and ex-Leeds United forward Raphinha.

Sergio Busquets is back marshalling the midfield for the visitors - Getty Images/Ion Alcoba

07:06 PM

Here be Barcelona

07:06 PM

Here's how the hosts line up

06:15 PM

Has this game come at the right time for Manchester United?

By Daniel Zeqiri

Manchester United are fighting on four fronts and tonight's Europa League play-off second leg against Barcelona could be the start of an exhilarating 10 days for the club's supporters.

United are favourites to advance to the last-16 after a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Nou Camp, when they created the better chances against the La Liga leaders. On Sunday, they play Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley for the chance to win their first major silverware since 2017. The following Sunday, they play their next Premier League match away at rivals Liverpool when they could boost their burgeoning title credentials (though leaders Arsenal do play three times before then).

Their cause this evening is helped by the fact that Barcelona's pair of young midfield talents, Pedri and Gavi, are ruled out with injury. Sergio Busquets is a very accomplished and experienced player to step in, but could be found wanting if United expose his ageing legs to fast attacks. Barcelona have looked the real deal domestically, both on the pitch and statistically, but United cut through them with ease in the away leg. Xavi used Marcos Alonso as a left-sided centre-back in that game, which is surely asking for trouble at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford continued his flying form with goals against Leicester on Sunday, and he is the player Barcelona must stifle if they are to stand any chance of progression. With Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in the forward line, Barcelona carry goal threat but it feels as if the wind is in United's sails and Erik ten Hag made a point of energising the crowd for a big European night.

"It will be a very difficult game, Manchester United are one of the best teams in Europe today and they're showing it every game," said Xavi.

"(Manager Erik) Ten Hag is doing a great job. They are a team that show intensity, mentality, passion, rhythm... we will need to match them in every level, to show personality and be loyal to our style.

"Above all, we need the bring the mentality to compete in Europe. We can say that Manchester United have returned and they are playing their best football in many years. It is a good opportunity to show that Barca can also compete."

Full team news on the way shortly.