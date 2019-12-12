Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United host AZ Alkmaar to decide who will top Group L in the Europa League.

Both sides have already clinched qualification for what will now be a fiercely competitive knock-out stage.

With the likes of Ajax and Inter Milan dropping down from the Champions League, it promises to be a fascinating tournament.

United are flying too after wins over Tottenham and Manchester City, but expect changes here as Solskjaer continues to develop the club’s younger players.

Here’s how you can watch it.

When is the match?

The match is on Thursday 12 December with kick-off at 8pm in the UK.

What TV channel is it on and is there a live stream?

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, coverage starts at 8pm and follows Standard Liege vs Arsenal.

It can also be streamed live by subscribers on the BT Sport app on desktop and mobile devices.

What’s the team news?

Paul Pogba remains out with a foot problem but Solskjaer provided an encouraging update on his recovery. Diogo Dalot is back in training, as is Nemanja Matic. Marcos Rojo remains out but could join Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah when they link up with the group from next week.

AZ are without suspended forward Myron Boadu as well as Greek defender Pantelis Hatzidiakos (knee).

Predicted XIs

Man United: Romero; Dalot, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Williams; Matic, Garner, Chong, Pereira, Mata, Greenwood

AZ: Bizot; Svensson, Wuytens, Vlaar, Wijndal; Wit, Clasie, Koopmeiners; Stengs, Druijf, Idrissi​

Who’s going to win?

Man United: 4/5

Draw: 11/4

AZ: 10/3

Prediction

United will mix in some youth, which could prove somewhat risky given AZ’s quality and top spot still to be decided, but we’ll opt for a narrow United win. 2-1.