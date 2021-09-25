Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Late drama amid shock Villa win

Manchester United vs Aston Villa did not go as planned, as Villa secured a shock win against United amid plenty of late drama.

After both teams had plenty of chances throughout, and United lost Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw to injury, it was Villa who took the lead in the 88th minute.

Kortney Hause headed home as it looked like he had secured just a second win in 46 Premier League games against Man United for Villa. Moments later he conceded a harsh penalty kick for handball, but Bruno Fernandes shockingly smashed his penalty over the bar and into the Stretford End in the 93rd minute.

The defeat is Man United’s first of the season in the Premier League, as they remain on 13 points. Villa have now won back-to-back league games and are on 10 points for the season.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa final score, stats

Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa

Goals scored: (Hause 88′)

Shots: Manchester United 28, Aston Villa 7

Shots on target: Manchester United 4, Aston Villa 3

Possession: Manchester United 60, Aston Villa 40

Three things we learned form Manchester United vs Aston Villa

1. Defensive injuries a concern for United: Aside from the shocking defeat, the loss of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire to injury will be more concerning for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. In a week which will see United play in the Champions League against Villarreal and then against Everton, Solskjaer really needs his two best defenders to be fit. It is the one area where United look a little short of options and their quality really drops if Maguire and Shaw are out long-term.

2. Villa robust: Look, they did exactly what they had to do to grab an away win. In many ways this was the perfect away display. Villa sat back, frustrated United and looked very dangerous on the counter. United had a lot of shots but they weren’t from dangerous areas. This Villa side look to be more pragmatic and robust without Jack Grealish and they look set for a top 10 finish this season, at the very least.

3. Fernandes feeling the pressure: His displays since Ronaldo turned up haven’t quite been up to his usual levels and it seems like Fernandes may be suffering from not being the main man anymore. Ego’s at the top level are fragile and being the go-to guy is a badge of honor for many. Ronaldo is clearly that man for United now, and it seems like Fernandes’ confidence has taken a hit. That will be hit further as he won’t be on penalty kicks anymore, with Ronaldo surely taking over that role after he had to watch Bruno’s horrendous effort while he stood on the edge of the box.

Man of the Match: Jacob Ramsey – Played superbly in central midfield. Slipped and injured at a key moment when it looked like he would score. Great young prospect.

Bruno Fernandes lashed a shot over early on as Manchester United took the game to Villa.

It was all United early on as Luke Shaw caused problems down the left and Villa struggled to get out of their own half. Ronaldo then flashed a shot wide from distance as United continue to pin Villa back, but the visitors should have been 1-0 up.

Matty Cash beat Luke Shaw for pace and crossed for Matt Targett, who somehow missed from close range. United then went down the other end and Greenwood fired straight at Emiliano Martinez after cutting inside.

Paul Pogba had a shot deflected wide as Villa defended resolutely, while Luke Shaw was forced off through injury as Diogo Dalot replaced him. Ezri Konsa headed over from a corner as the visitors settled.

Paul Pogba nodded a corner just wide, as United looked dangerous.

At the start of the second half Villa wanted a penalty kick as Danny Ings went down under contact from Harry Maguire.

Nothing was given, as United seemed lucky to get away with it, but Maguire did suffer an injury in that incident and was eventually taken off.

Pogba curled a shot over, Greenwood dragged a shot wide and Pogba put an effort into the side-netting, while Villa remained a threat on the counter.

Villa went ahead in the 88th minute as Hause flicked a header home superbly at the near post to send the away fans wild. Moments later it looked like Hause had gone from Hero to Villain (pun intended) as he conceded a penalty kick in stoppage time after a harsh handball decision.

However, Fernandes inexplicably smashed the penalty way over the bar as Villa celebrated and Old Trafford was stunned into silence.

