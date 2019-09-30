Manchester United vs Arsenal predicted line-ups: Team news and more ahead of Premier League clash

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates scoring: Getty Images

Manchester United renew old rivalries with Arsenal on Monday evening with both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Unai Emery in urgent need of all three points.

After such an encouraging start to the season with a 4-0 victory over Chelsea, United have taken just five points from their last five games and suffered a 2-0 defeat to West Ham in their last league outing.

The wave of good feeling brought by Arsenal's summer spending has flickered as of late after defeat to Liverpool was followed by back-to-back draws against Tottenham and Watford. However, the promise of youngsters Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka has provided another positive spark with a dominant 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest providing the perfect warm-up to the away trip.

Arsenal are yet to win a league game at Old Trafford since 2006 but with United hamstrung by injury, this may be their best opportunity yet.

Here is everything you need to know:

Team News

United are significantly hampered by injuries to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial leaving Solskjaer with little option but to start teenager Mason Greenwood up front. Paul Pogba returned from injury against Rochdale in midweek but sustained a knock to his ankle leaving his starting place in doubt.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will welcome Kieran Tierney back from injury for his first Premier League match. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is suspended and is almost certain to be replaced by Calum Chambers who impressed in the club's Carabao Cup win against Nottingham Forest. Bukayo Saka is set to start ahead of Reiss Nelson with Alexandre Lacazette still a long-term absentee.

Predicted line-ups:

Manchester United: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Pogba, James, Mata, Lingard; Greenwood.

Arsenal: Leno; Tierney, Luiz, Sokratis, Chambers; Xhaka, Guendouzi, Torreira; Saka, Aubameyang, Pepe.

When is it?

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 8pm.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Odds

Manchester United 7/5

Draw 5/2

Arsenal 7/4