Marcus Rashford had two goals and an assist as Manchester United unceremoniously handed Arsenal a first loss of the Premier League season in a 3-1 match at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Antony scored on debut for United, who has won four-straight matches to climb into fifth place, three behind the first-place Gunners and two behind cross-town Man City.

Bukayo Saka bagged a goal for Arsenal, who nearly doubled its goals conceded for the season in the loss.

How did the players rank, individually?

We’ve got your Manchester United vs Arsenal player ratings, out of 10, below.

Manchester United player ratings out of 10

David De Gea: 7 — Had to make all of one save but passed well, especially when going long.

Tyrell Malacia: 6 — Very good day on the hole but his cheating forward and not getting back into shape on Arsenal’s lone goal — on Bukayo Saka’s side of the field no less — is a sign of his tender age and inexperience. That’s why his grade is what it is, for what that mistake could’ve meant for another statement win.

Lisandro Martinez (Off 80′): 6.5 — Gave away a dangerous free kick early but his grit is well-positioned in the unit.

Raphael Varane: 8.5 — Wasn’t great with the ball but he was basically perfect in defense. Intelligent and powerful.

Diogo Dalot: 7 — Like Varane, was good at the back but wasteful going forward.

Scott McTominay: 7 — Faded hard down the stretch but did not miss on any of his 25 passes.

Christian Eriksen: 7.5 — Two key passes for the marshall of the unit, including a wonderful long ball to spring Rashford.

Bruno Fernandes: 8 — Three key passes and a high-pressure game against Arsenal’s midfield.

Jadon Sancho (Off 67′): 7 — Played his role on the first goal but drifted out of the game.

Marcus Rashford (Off 80′): 9 — Scored on both of his shot attempts and added two key passes, one of which assisted Antony’s opener.

Antony (Off 58′): 8 — This guy is going to be fun. Style, panache, arrogance, and finish all on display.

Subs:

Cristiano Ronaldo (On 58′) — 6.5

Fred (On 67′) — 7

Harry Maguire (On 80′) — N/A

Casemiro (On 80′) — N/A

Arsenal player ratings out of 10

Aaron Ramsdale: 6 — Three saves and good with the ball at his feet.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (On 74′): 5.5 — Looked rusty but didn’t make many mistakes with the ball.

William Saliba: 4.5 — A day to forget as far fewer people were singing The Champs’ “Tequila” on Sunday. Double-fitting!

Gabriel Magalhaes: 6 — The best of a beleaguered back line.

Ben White (Off 80′): 5.5 — Workmanlike but beaten for pace on a few occasions.

Albert Sambi Lokonga (On 74′): 5.5 — Just fine, not quite Thomas Partey level.

Granit Xhaka: 6.5 — The best player outside of the front four and the team’s emotional thermometer.

Martin Odegaard (On 74′): 7 —The maestro had four key passes.

Bukayo Saka: 7 — More of the same from the shifty, technical star.

Gabriel Jesus: 8 — What a player. Eight fouls drawn, five key passes amongst 88% passing in the attacking half.

Gabriel Martinelli: 6.5 — Had a tidy goal taken off the board.

Subs:

Eddie Nketiah (On 74′) — N/A

Fabio Vieira (On 74′) — N/A

Emile Smith-Rowe (On 74′) — N/A

Takehiro Tomiyasu (On 80′) — N/A

