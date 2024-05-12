Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line ups and more from Old Trafford

Arsenal travel to Manchester United on Sunday with the hope of securing a first Premier League title in 20 years.

United face a fight to qualify for any European football next season after a dismal 4-0 hammering at Crystal Palace, which has seen pressure mount on manager Erik Ten Hag amid calls from some sections for his sacking.

Arsenal have not won in 16 trips to Old Trafford, and their last match was in front of an empty stadium in November 2020, but the Gunners cannot afford any slip-ups as they seek to maintain momentum in the title race.

Manchester City’s win at Fulham yesterday means Pep Guardiola’s side are two points clear in the table, and could win the title on Tuesday night if Arsenal fail to win at Old Trafford. United go into the game in eighth place, with just one win in their last seven league matches, and risk the unenviable position of a season without European football.

Follow all the live action in the blog below and get the latest Manchester United vs Arsenal predictions and tips here.

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Manchester United host Arsenal in the Premier League with kick off at 4.30pm BST

Arsenal need to win to move ahead of Man City and regain top spot

United hoping to finish in European places with three points a must get

Manchester United FC - Arsenal FC

How to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal

11:45 , Mike Jones

Manchester United vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 12 May at Old Trafford.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the latter channel from 3.30pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Early team news

11:30 , Sonia Twigg

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes could return for Manchester United, but Lisandro Martinez, who is moving closer to fitness, will miss out. Mason Mount has been added to United’s injury list, though Erik ten Hag hopes the England international will be fit for the FA Cup final, while the Dutchman will still be very short of defenders for the visit of the title contenders.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are close to fully fit, though Mikel Arteta hinted on Friday that there were a few doubts in his squad: Bukayo Saka trained with bandaging on his leg earlier in the week, while Takehiro Tomiyasu missed portions of training. A settled side is likely.

Mikel Arteta feels Erik ten Hag should get more time at Manchester United

11:15 , Sonia Twigg

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Manchester United counterpart Erik ten Hag is an excellent coach who deserves more time to get things right at Old Trafford.

United host the title-chasing Gunners on Sunday – the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season.

While Arteta retains hope of delivering a first league title to north London in 20 years, United face a fight to even qualify for Europe after a 4-0 thrashing at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

That result has seen pressure mount on United boss Ten Hag, but Arteta feels the Dutchman needs backing.

“I can only talk about what I think about him as a coach. He’s an excellent coach. I admire his teams, both Ajax and United,” Arteta replied when asked about Ten Hag’s position.

Mikel Arteta feels Erik ten Hag should get more time at Manchester United

Is Manchester United v Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

10:28 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester United will hope to throw Arsenal’s title charge off course as the two clubs meet in a crucial Premier League fixture.

Mikel Arteta’s side have two fixtures left as they try to squeeze out Manchester City at the top of the table having narrowly missed out to the defending champions last year.

Their hosts play twice more after this game and may need to win all three fixtures to make certain of European qualification.

A draw against Burnley and defeat at Crystal Palace has seen Manchester United slip behind Newcastle and Chelsea as speculation intensifies over Erik ten Hag’s future.

Is Manchester United v Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Manchester United vs Arsenal

10:26 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage and build up to the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The match itself kicks off at 4.30pm.