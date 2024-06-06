Manchester United vote in favour of keeping VAR in 19-1 landslide among Premier League clubs

Manchester United were one of 19 Premier League teams to cast their vote in favour of keeping VAR, with Wolverhampton Wanderers the only club to go against the grain.

The news of the landslide result was confirmed on Thursday afternoon by numerous outlets after all sides were given a chance to have their say in a collective meeting.

Clubs today voted in favour of continuing to operate VAR in the Premier League. While VAR produces more accurate decision making, it was agreed that improvements should be made for the benefit of the game and supporters. There are six areas of focus: https://t.co/Kmb27g2bNH pic.twitter.com/CzSvnvcizW — Premier League (@premierleague) June 6, 2024

Indeed, it was Wolves who kickstarted the notion of scrapping the Video Assistant Referee technology, having felt as though they were frequently detrimentally affected by its rulings, particularly last season.

Yet, their fellow top-flight sides are willing to persevere and stick it out into another campaign. They’ll surely be hoping their decisions don’t come back to bite them in the behind…

For changes to be implemented by the Premier League, 14 of the 20 clubs would have needed to vote in favour. They did, however, propose six key areas of VAR that must improve in order to benefit games and supporters.

Read more: Huge blow for United ace who could now miss out on Euros entirely despite being named in initial squad

Premier League statement on VAR ruling

The official statement released by the PL reads: “As part of thorough discussions at the Annual General Meeting, it was agreed that PGMOL, the Premier League and clubs all have important roles to play in improving the system and its reputation. As part of ongoing work to improve VAR, six key areas were focussed on as part of discussions with clubs:

Maintaining a high threshold for VAR intervention to deliver greater consistency and less interruptions to the flow of the game. Reducing delays to the game, primarily through the introduction of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) and the maintained high threshold for VAR intervention. Improving fan experience through a reduction in the delays, in-stadium announcements from referees after a post-VAR change of decision and where possible, an enhanced offering of big screen replays to include all VAR interventions. Working with PGMOL on the implementation of more robust VAR training to improve consistency, including an emphasis on speed of process while preserving accuracy. Increasing transparency and communication around VAR – including expanded communications from Premier League Match Centre and through broadcast programming such as Match Officials Mic’d Up. The delivery of a fan and stakeholder VAR communication campaign, which will seek to further clarify VAR’s role in the game to participants and supporters.

“It was confirmed in April that Semi-Automated Offside Technology will be introduced in the autumn of 2024. The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters.

“The Premier League and PGMOL will continue to lobby IFAB to allow greater flexibility in the Laws of the Game to allow live video and audio broadcast during VAR reviews.”

More Stories / Latest News

Manchester United vote in favour of keeping VAR in 19-1 landslide among Premier League clubs

Jun 6 2024, 14:21

Video: Kobbie Mainoo impresses in England training with left-footed strike as he awaits decision on Euros inclusion

Jun 6 2024, 13:47

Huge blow for United ace who could now miss out on Euros entirely despite being named in initial squad

Jun 6 2024, 12:58