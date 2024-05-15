Is Manchester United v Newcastle on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United take on Newcastle in the Premier League (Getty Images)

Manchester United and Newcastle United meet in a vital fixture in the chase for European places.

The pair sit separated by two places and three points in the Premier League table, with Chelsea — in action against Brighton on Wednesday — also in the mix for sixth spot with just two games left in the season.

Back-to-back defeats have dealt Erik ten Hag’s side a blow having been well placed, allowing Newcastle to push past them.

A win at Old Trafford would leave the visitors in a strong position ahead of a trip to Brentford on the final day.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Manchester United vs Newcastle?

Manchester United vs Newcastle is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 15 May at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Lisandro Martinez is set to return to the Manchester United squad in a much-needed boost to Erik ten Hag’s defensive options. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes will be assessed after missing the defeat against Arsenal, with Willy Kambwala also a doubt.

Both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson missed Newcastle training ahead of the Manchester United game, potentially leaving Eddie Howe with problems up front. Howe suggested that Isak could yet be available if his illness eases, and Fabian Schar is moving closer to a return from a hamstring issue.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Anderson, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Odds

Manchester United win 7/4

Draw 3/1

Newcastle win 13/10

Prediction

Manchester United 1-1 Newcastle

