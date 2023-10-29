Manchester United v Man City LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Haaland hits double in thrashing

Erling Haaland’s double helped Manchester City secure derby day delight as lifeless rivals Manchester United were outclassed in an embarrassing home defeat.

The eyes of the footballing world were on Old Trafford as the neighbours met in the 191st Manchester derby and first since Pep Guardiola’s men matched their 1999 treble triumph.

Haaland scored a spot-kick and unmarked header before playing in Phil Foden to wrap up 3-0 victory, yet City’s dominance was far greater than the scoreline suggests.

It was an abrupt end to an unconvincing three-match winning run in all competitions for Erik ten Hag’s United, who have now lost five of their 10 opening Premier League games.

Erling Haaland ensures a defeatist Man United are dismantled in the derby

17:47 , Karl Matchett

Had this not been at a grand but crumbling Old Trafford, and bedecked in all the regalia of what is supposed to be one of the Premier League’s biggest games, most watching on would have fairly dismissed it as another routine Manchester City win over some mid-table side way below them.

Instead, this 3-0 defeat at home will send Manchester United back into crisis, and provoke even more questions about Erik ten Hag.

There is a growing sense he is struggling to come up with answers. Mitigating circumstances only go so far when United have just offered up City’s second-easiest win of the season, in what is supposed to be the fixture that means the most. Only Fulham were beaten by more, but it still felt like they put up more of a fight. So did relative European minnows in the modern game such as Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys Bern. They only lost 3-1 to the European champions.

How United would have valued even the reprieve of the goal here. City were simply so much better than them without even needing to be that good.

Full report from Old Trafford by Miguel Delaney:

Unfair Erling Haaland vs Jonny Evans contest sums up everything wrong at Manchester United

17:52 , Jamie Braidwood

There was a time when Manchester City won at Old Trafford and it was Jonny Evans’ fault. This wasn’t it; not really, not when he was a cause of defeat but, more than anything, a symptom of Manchester United’s malaise. A decade into life after Sir Alex Ferguson, with well over £1bn spent, with more than £400m going on new players in Erik ten Hag’s reign, the man challenged with stopping Erling Haaland was Evans, the final throwback to Ferguson’s era.

Haaland escaped him and eluded him. Evans left him utterly unmarked to head in Bernardo Silva’s cross for his second goal, even if the mitigating factor was the presence of Rodri; he wandered off to police the Champions League final scorer instead. Evans left him again when Haaland set up Phil Foden for City’s third; when Andre Onana parried Rodri’s shot, Evans was caught dozing, the striker speeding past him to tee up the Mancunian.

Nor was Evans near Haaland when Onana made a brilliant save from the Norwegian on the stroke of half-time. When the forward darted in behind an altogether slower defender, the goalkeeper turned rescuer, clawing away a shot. Haaland was rampant. It was only Onana, with perhaps his best performance in a United shirt, who denied him a second derby hat-trick. And yet it was all eminently predictable. It was an unfair contest; but then it was always going to be. Evans did as well as could be expected, which is to say not very.

By Richard Jolly at Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Man City player ratings as supreme Bernardo Silva makes Old Trafford his own

18:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City thrashed Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford in the first Manchester derby of the season in the Premier League.

Haaland opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Rasmus Hojlund grabbed a hold of Rodri in the box, and it was only goalkeeper Andre Onana who prevented City taking a bigger lead into the break.

Haaland was denied by Onana at the back post but the Norwegian made no mistake in the second half as the excellent Bernardo Silva set up his 11th Premier League goal of the season.

Haaland had a chance to complete his hat-trick, but chose to set up Phil Foden to add City’s third. There were boos at full-time after United’s latest poor display, while Bruno Fernandes and Antony were booked for petulant tackles near the end.

Here are how the players rated at Old Trafford.

17:35 , Jamie Braidwood

I think these two look quite happy with today’s win.

(REUTERS)

17:32 , Jamie Braidwood

In the table, City go back to two points behind leaders Tottenham, level with Arsenal.

United are already eight points off the top-four places, and are even further behind their neighbours.

17:31 , Jamie Braidwood

“A footballing lesson,” says Micah Richards.

That was emphatic from City today, woeful from United.

We’ll have all the reaction to come, as Bruno Fernandes heads down the tunnel looking rather fed up.

17:28 , Jamie Braidwood

A few half-hearted boos at the end.

That was so dominant from City - barely a contest.

17:25 , Jamie Braidwood

90+2 mins: Antony takes a swipe at Doku and then reacts after the Belgian is given the foul.

Antony is booked and then Fernandes follows him into the book after he tries to kick Doku in the next play.

United have lost their heads.

17:24 , Jamie Braidwood

90 mins: There will be four minutes of added time: most of the home fans at Old Trafford have already left.

17:20 , Jamie Braidwood

86 mins: Another double change for United as the clock ticks down. Antony and Martial are now on but it’s far too late for United. Rashford heads off the pitch on the far side after another difficult afternoon.

17:11 , Jamie Braidwood

TOO EASY.

It’s what City deserve, and what United deserve too. Rodri’s shot is beaten out by Onana, it falls to Haaland and you think the hat-trick is about to follow.

But Haaland is unselfish and squares to Foden, who taps in City’s third of the night.

Game over, but it was over a long time ago, to be honest.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

17:06 , Jamie Braidwood

73 mins: There are loud boos as Ten Hag makes a double change.

Garnacho and Reguilon replace Hojlund and Lindelof.

Antony, on the bench, shakes his head.

Manchester United 0-2 Man City

17:03 , Jamie Braidwood

71 mins: Chance for the hat-trick! It’s delightful again from City - Grealish slips in Haaland but Onana gets out well to deny the chip.

17:02 , Jamie Braidwood

69 mins: CHANCE! United’s best move of the second half, but Rashford can’t take the chance! Walker switches off and Eriksen picks out Rashford’s run from left to right - but Rashford then drags the finish wide of goal!

(REUTERS)

17:00 , Jamie Braidwood

67 mins: A loose pass from Rodri gives United the chance to come forward but McTominay’s ball towards Fernandes is then cut out. Two United corners then come and go without a chance.

City look so strong defending set-pieces.

16:55 , Jamie Braidwood

62 mins: Alvarez places a left-foot shot harmlessly wide - but United are offering nothing in response. You can only hear the City fans in the corner of Old Trafford. There’s apathy, not anger, from the United fans.

16:49 , Jamie Braidwood

56 mins: Grealish has been great today - this time he cuts inside after Silva goes wide, and he tests Onana with a curling strike. United are really struggling now.

Now Grealish fizzes a ball across the face after another lovely City move.

United clinging on.

16:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Haaland gets his 11th of the season - a reminder that United’s starting line-up today had eight between them.

"Erling Haaland MASSIVE everywhere he goes"



Man City take a 2-0 lead! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/zvIGo3qknR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 29, 2023

16:41 , Jamie Braidwood

No mistake this time from Haaland!

It’s a remarkable copy of the move just before half-time, as Grealish sets up Grealish around the outside of United’s defence. Silva’s cross is perfect, again, but this time Haaland is able to direct his header at the back post past Onana.

A simple, yet stunning goal from City, and now Haaland is on an Old Trafford hat-trick.

Long way back for United now.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

16:40 , Jamie Braidwood

47 mins: United take a short corner and Fernandes takes aim from distance. Ederson gets down and holds the dipping shot well.

Then at the other end Foden is unable to keep down Bernardo’s cross at the back post.

16:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway at Old Trafford! Mount, who has yet to shine for United since arriving from Chelsea in the summer, replaces Amrabat in a move that could see McTominay drop deeper.

16:36 , Jamie Braidwood

It looks like Mason Mount will be coming on for United at half time.

16:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Has Onana kept United in this or did Haaland miss the chance to put the hosts away before half-time?

16:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher saying he feels sorry for Manchester United after that penalty decision.

“I think it’s harsh,” he says on Sky Sports. “I feel a little bit for Manchester United because that sort of incident happens in every game. It looks a lot worse in slow motion.”

(Getty Images)

16:23 , Jamie Braidwood

City lead 1-0 at Old Trafford but that could have all changed if not for two big saves by Ederson and Onana before half time!

16:22 , Jamie Braidwood

45+3 mins: SAVE! How has Haaland missed this! It’s another brilliant, cutting move from City as Bernardo gets to the byline. It’s dinked to the back post and Haaland looks like he has an open goal with the header. But Onana flies across his line and palms it wide! Haaland should have done better - he had the whole corner to aim for - but that’s a brilliant recovery from Onana and it keeps United in it.

(Getty Images)

16:20 , Jamie Braidwood

45+2 mins: United get their first corner of the derby and Maguire’s header goes wide.

16:19 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: SAVE! Wow - what a hand from Ederson! The ball breaks to McTominay on the edge of the box after a pass from Rashford - McTominay catches it sweet, and although it’s straight down Ederson’s throat, the goalkeeper flashes up his arm to push it wide.

16:17 , Jamie Braidwood

44 mins: City will feel they have had enough of the possession to be more than one-up. Walker’s cut-back is cleared before it reaches Haaland.

United try to counter but Gvardiol does well to beat Rashford to Fernandes’ pass.

There will be four added minutes.

16:15 , Jamie Braidwood

42 mins: Oooh - there’s some heat in the derby at last after Amrabat goes down under Foden’s slight touch. Foden tells Amrabat to get up and the midfielder leaps to his feet to confront Foden, with Grealish and Fernandes then getting involved as well.

Foden and Amrabat are both booked.

16:12 , Jamie Braidwood

41 mins: It’s now very quiet at Old Trafford. City’s control has taken the life out of United and the home crowd.

16:10 , Jamie Braidwood

38 mins: Bernardo is chopped down by Evans on the edge of the box and Alvarez tries his luck from the free-kick. It’s a decent effort, but Onana gets across to save it.

16:09 , Jamie Braidwood

36 mins: Ooff. There’s a mix-up in the box between Maguire and Dalot as they fail to clear the cross. Thankfully for United, it falls kindly and Maguire is able to clear.

City are well on top now - they’ve been dominant since the opening 10 minutes and Foden, Grealish and Bernardo have given the visitors total control.

16:06 , Jamie Braidwood

33 mins: Here’s a look at the big call at Old Trafford. Hojlund’s mistake was punished by Haaland.

"HAALAND! CITY ARE ON THEIR WAY!" ⚡ pic.twitter.com/TvUe4jaxis — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 29, 2023

16:04 , Jamie Braidwood

31 mins: CHANCE! An immediate opportunity for Hojlund to make ammends, but it goes begging! Foden plays his side into trouble with a dangerous back-pass, and suddenly Hojlund is racing through!

But his touch lets Stones back in and Hojlund is forced wide by Ederson as the keeper comes out. From the byline, he sets up Fernandes but United’s captain can’t keep his shot down from the angle.

16:03 , Jamie Braidwood

29 mins: That penalty decision is going to be debated long into next week should City go on to win this. It looks soft on the replays, but Hojlund has also given the referee a decision to make by leaving his arm out.

Onana was booked for trying to put off Haaland before the kick.

15:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Onana saved a big penalty in midweek... but the goalkeeper has no chance here!

Haaland sends Onana the wrong way and tucks the finish into the bottom right corner!

Haaland runs to the corner where the City fans are and goes absolutely wild... he enjoyed that, his first goal at Old Trafford.

(REUTERS)

15:56 , Jamie Braidwood

24 mins: Hojlund has been caught - and now Haaland will take the penalty to put City ahead.

15:56 , Jamie Braidwood

23 mins: Hojlund wraps his left arm around Rodri, and the Spaniard goes to ground.

This looks like it’s going to be a penalty..,

15:54 , Jamie Braidwood

21 min: Rodri looks furious after going to ground in the box from a City free-kick...

and the referee has stopped the game to check the monitor!

15:52 , Jamie Braidwood

18 min: City are starting to control things a bit more now, with Grealish and Bernardo combining down the left to create the advantage against Dalot.

Grealish, who has been bright, tests Onana with a stinging shot from the edge of the box, it might have been curling wide but the goalkeeper had to be sure.

15:48 , Jamie Braidwood

15 mins: Haaland almost gets in as Foden plays a brilliant first-time pass (very David Silva-like) through the United defence. Onana gets out and is able to beat Haaland to it.

Rodri then volleys well over after Silva go to the byline.

15:44 , Jamie Braidwood

12 mins: United have a chance to break forward again as space opens up ahead of McTominay, who has been heavily involved so far.

But Bernando Silva recovers well and makes the crucial interception on the edge of the box.

Hojlund leads the next United break after Grealish gives the ball away on the edge of the opposition box.

The Denmark international had Rashford to his left but City got back well and closed off the pass.

Still, plenty of promise for United so far.

15:41 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: CHANCE! City should be ahead! The visitors cut United apart as Rodri picks out Walker, who heads back to Foden.

Foden directed his effort on target, Onana gets a hand to it but his save takes the ball up and not out.

It looks to fall to Haaland for a simple tap-in, but Onana recovers to scramble the ball away!

(REUTERS)

15:37 , Jamie Braidwood

5 min: City are able to get the ball down for the first time and begin to knock it about smoothly - but United are seeing plenty of promising signs when they are able to win it back and turn forward. Rashford carries the threat on the left but is unable to find Lindelof on the outside.

But that was exactly the area that Rashford will hope to exploit.

15:35 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: United have started well here! The hosts win possession back in the City half and McTominay is able to drive forwards to the edge of the box. McTominay goes for goal but his strike is bobbled and easily saved by Ederson - Hojlund was perhaps an option on his right but McTominay could not find him.

15:33 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: Lindelof has gone to left back for United while Fernandes is out on the right wing, with Eriksen in midfield. A few changes, then, to this United shape.

15:31 , Jamie Braidwood

The 191st Manchester derby is underway at Old Trafford!

15:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! Before kick-off, Old Trafford will pay tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton, the United legend who died last weekend at the age of 86.

City great Mike Summerbee joins United heroes in uniting for a moment’s applause for Sir Bobby at Old Trafford.

“There’s only one Bobby Charlton,” chant the United fans.

(Getty Images)

15:26 , Jamie Braidwood

An incredibly relaxed Pep Guardiola, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Manchester derby:

“In the end, it’s a football game. As much as I learn, it’s a big pressure for the big contenders. More focus is needed on what we have to do.

“They have always done that [counter-attacking style] since I’ve been here. They have always been that since Sir Alex Ferguson. When they run, they’re unstoppable.”

On starting Grealish over Doku:

“I woke up and chose that. It’s a different style, both are so important and we need Jack back. We decided we needed Jack.”

(REUTERS)

15:25 , Jamie Braidwood

United in trouble?

Erling Haaland has more Premier League goals this season (nine) than Manchester United’s starting line-up combined (eight).

(Getty Images)

15:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola believes Andre Onana’s penalty heroics in the Champions League will give the under-fire goalkeeper a confidence boost ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Guardiola is a long-term admirer of the Cameroonian, singling him out as Inter Milan’s most dangerous player ahead of last season’s Champions League final which Manchester City won 1-0 to claim a historic treble.

The Manchester City boss said: “I remember we have a common friend who spoke very highly of him but personally I met him in Amsterdam. He’s an exceptional player and now at United.

“Before the game I always expect the best of the players we are going to face. I prefer to see the strengths than the weakness they have.

“He saved a penalty in the last minute which helped Manchester United to stay in contention to qualify for the last 16. Mentally it’s a good boost for them and for him.

“Everyone needs time (to adapt to the Premier League), not just the managers but players, keepers. Everyone. Sometimes people are quicker but I have a high opinion of him as a keeper.”

Pep Guardiola gives verdict on Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana after penalty save

15:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag, speaking to Sky Sports, on facing Manchester City: “We have good spirit and a fighting spirit and together. If you have a good plan, which I think we have, then you have a chance.

“Eriksen is one of the passers who can have great distribution, he has the capabilities to do that. He can read the situation and make the right decision.

On the inclusion of Evans over Varane, Ten Hag said: “Tactics”.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher said: “To pick Jonny Evans over Varane is just bizarre. If Ten Hag says it’s “tactical”, there might be something going on behind the scenes.”

Roy Keane adds: “I’m concerned with the two centre-halves. Jonny had a lot of injury problems last year, that’s going to play a part. They’re going to have to be at their very very best, and you need to be perfect [against City]. The lack of pace from Maguire and the lack of match practice from Evans is a concern.”

(Getty Images)

15:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Dominic Calvert Lewin struck the only goal of the game as Everton defeated West Ham at the London Stadium in today’s early kick-off. That’s a big result for Sean Dyche’s side - who go five points clear of the bottom three.

Other half-time scores in the Premier League:

Liverpool 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa 1-0 Luton

Brighton 1-0 Fulham

(Getty Images)

15:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Alex Stepney was stood in the shadow of the statue of his three most celebrated teammates. Manchester United’s ‘Holy Trinity’ have been separated, with only Denis Law still able to visit the Theatre of Dreams, but they are immortalised in bronze outside it. Yet while the statue of George Best, Bobby Charlton and Law – each of such a stature that he was voted European Footballer of the Year – was placed outside Old Trafford, only one had a stand at one of the iconic stadia named after him.

The South Stand is the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand. It has been since 2016 and on Sunday, it will have an added poignancy, in the first Manchester derby since Charlton died. A week of mourning has shown what Charlton meant: to United, to England, to football. “He’d be very humbled and say, ‘I don’t deserve it’,” Stepney said. “That’s Bobby Charlton.” But as both the statue and the stand show, the tributes began long before Charlton’s life ended.

His innate modesty meant that the man widely described as England’s greatest footballer retained his humility. He was, though aware of his importance to so many while downplaying his own significance. “He never showed it,” Stepney said. “He didn’t want to show it because that wasn’t him. When they opened the stand, it was the Everton game, I was with him and he had to go on the pitch with [his wife] Norma and he had a tear in his eye. He said, ‘I don’t deserve this’. I said, ‘Bob, you deserve everything, you deserve everything you get, throughout your life for the way you have done the game, played the game and inspired supporters all around the world’.”

Decades on, Charlton’s story has, if anything, appeared still more remarkable.

By Richard Jolly

Man Utd will deliver fitting celebration in house that Sir Bobby Charlton built

14:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Raphael Varane is on the bench for Manchester United and the reason he is not in the starting line-up is “tactical”, Erik ten Hag has explained.

Should have some full quotes shortly...

14:48 , Jamie Braidwood

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had got his way, the scorer of the most famous goal in Manchester United’s history may now only be deemed the second best Norwegian striker to play for the club. He was Molde manager in 2018 and had a young centre-forward to recommend, and for a bargain price. “They didn’t listen, unfortunately,” he said in May. “They never signed him. Four million! Don’t ask [where he is now].”

The answer, as Solskjaer knew all too well, is Manchester City. Perhaps, as a self-proclaimed fan of the club whose father had an altogether less prolific spell in their midfield, Erling Haaland would have always preferred the blue half of the city anyway. Maybe, like Jude Bellingham – another United target, another who found Borussia Dortmund a deluxe finishing school – he would have plotted a path to the top via places where potential tends to be realised.

Whichever, Haaland scored a hat-trick in his first Manchester derby last year. He goes into his fourth with nine Premier League goals already this season. Or, to put it another way, nine times as many as United’s various forwards have between them. Admittedly, it excludes Bruno Fernandes’ sumptuous winner at Burnley, scored when he was standing in as a right winger, but even that lone goal, from Marcus Rashford at Arsenal, came in defeat. Rasmus Hojlund, Anthony Martial, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony are all yet to find the net in the league.

Manchester United vs Man City preview, by Richard Jolly

Erling Haaland shadow continues to loom over Manchester United’s misfiring forwards

14:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Jonny Evans makes his first Manchester United start against Manchester City since 2011.

What happened that day? City won 6-1 and Evans was sent off.

Twelve years and several moves later, he starts again in Erik ten Hag’s defence.

(Getty Images)

14:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news!

Goodness me - United’s defence continues to be plagued by injuries. Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon both join Casemiro on the injury list, and there are starts for Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans against the champions.

City make six changes from midweek: Jack Grealish starts ahead of Jeremy Doku on the left and Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland lead the line. The visitors look strong.

Line-ups

Man United XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Evans, Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Gvardiol, Stones, Dias, Rodri, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland

14:26 , Jamie Braidwood

We will have the confirmed line-ups in a few minutes, wonder if we will see any surprises?

There are rumous that Casemiro is out, and Varane and Reguilon could be unavailable too...

14:14 , Jamie Braidwood

All of Pep Guardiola’s work ahead of the Manchester derby this weekend has naturally revolved around having a high percentage of possession, which is to be expected, but there is one surprising element to it. He has been scrutinising what more pragmatic sides such as Brentford, Brighton and even Copenhagen did against United for instruction.

All of them went to Old Trafford looking to get on the ball and dominate – with mixed success – in a way that at one point would have been unimaginable. It is really only Nottingham Forest who didn’t take that approach this season, preferring to let United have the ball. In United’s nine Premier League games so far, they have had lower possession than their opponent in four of those. In other words, they’ve been chasing the opposition in almost half of their games.

This would be unusual for most big sides in this era but is particularly unusual for a manager in Erik ten Hag who is so consciously a disciple of the Ajax principles, and has now had well over a year in the job. That’s a lot of time on the training ground. Manchester City had even considered him a potential successor to Guardiola, given the tactical alignment.

Manchester United vs Man City preview, by Miguel Delaney

Erik ten Hag has abandoned his ideals – and it might help United beat City

14:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Andre Onana has called for his Manchester United teammate Alejandro Garnacho not to be punished by the Football Association after the Argentine winger posted two gorilla emojis beside a picture of the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

The image, on Garnacho’s X account, showed Onana celebrating with clenched fists after his last-minute penalty save ensured United beat FC Copenhagen 1-0 in their crucial Champions League group stage match at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

Garnacho, 19, was criticised by some fans on social media for using gorilla emojis, which have racial connotations, and he deleted the post soon afterwards. The FA is now investigating.

Onana later posted on Instagram: “People cannot choose what I should be offended by. I know exactly what @garnacho7 meant: power & strength. This matter should go no further.”

Ten Hag said: “We are talking with FA to see what [happens], I can confirm that. I want to emphasise that we are together and united and you have seen the post of Andre Onana.”

Andre Onana defends Man Utd teammate Alejandro Garnacho over gorilla emoji post

13:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola, who has helped Manchester City transform this fixture in recent years, on whether Manchester United can compete for the Premier League title again.

“Maybe not in the way that Sir Alex Ferguson did because back then there were just two or three teams, now there are more with a lot of incredible managers.

“Maybe not in that way but if they take good decisions, with the hierarchy, with the sports director, with the managers, with the players and the same ideas, Manchester United when something happens is in the highlights all day.

“The reputation and the prestige they have is always there. It just needs to click.

“There was one year with Ole that was close. But Liverpool have been our biggest rivals - they made us challenge higher and higher and helped make us a better team in all departments. They challenged us like no other team has done before.

“It takes time. United is able to win four, five six games in a row. If they do that they will be on top.

“Leave the manager to do the job that here they allowed me to do in my first season when we didn’t win. Give time to the managers and they will do it.”

(PA Wire)

13:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Old Trafford will continue to pay its respects to Sir Bobby Charlton today as they host neighbours Manchester City.

There were emotional tributes on Tuesday as United played Copenhagen at Old Trafford and that will continue today in the Premier League.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

13:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United host Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford today looking for a third successive Premier League win - but the match is kicking off at the “unusual” time of 3:30pm.

The clash between Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola looked set to take the 4:30pm slot on ‘Super Sunday’ - which is when the standout fixture of the weekend is usually played.

But the kick-off time has been brought forward by an hour following consultation between the local authorities and broadcasters, with both clubs agreeing to the change.

It means the earlier televised match on Sunday afternoon between West Ham and Everton has been brought forward by an hour, with a 1:00pm kick-off time at the London Stadium.

A statement from Manchester United confirmed: “The unusual start time was agreed following consultation between the clubs, the broadcaster and local authorities.”

Why is Manchester United vs Man City kicking off at an ‘unusual’ time?

13:35 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s derby day in Manchester on Sunday and a battle between two clubs who have not started the Premier League campaign as well as they would have hoped.

If that seems a harsh assessment of Manchester City’s season when they entered the weekend two points off the top, losing successive league matches for the first time in five years would not have been on Pep Guardiola’s agenda in August.

But things have been worse at Old Trafford, with Manchester United making their customary stumbling start to another season which undermines their hopes of success.

With football betting sites making the visitors 7/10 favourites at the time of writing, will United find themselves firmly in mid-table by Sunday evening?

Manchester United vs Manchester City tips: Betting preview with predictions & best odds

13:33 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Casemiro is an injury doubt for United due to the ankle injury that ruled the midfielder out of last weekend’s win at Sheffield United. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has returned to training but United remain without Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia, while Jadon Sancho is still away from the first-team.

City will be without defender Manuel Akanji after his late red card in last weekend’s win against Brighton, but Kevin De Bruyne is their only injury absentee.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; Amrabat, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Antony; Hojlund

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

13:32 , Jamie Braidwood

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage getting underway from 3pm. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the watch live on Sky Go and Now TV.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

13:31 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Manchester United vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at the unusual time of 3:30pm GMT on Sunday 30 October at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Why is the match starting one hour earlier than usual?

The standout fixture of the weekend is usually played at 4:30pm on Sunday but according to a Manchester United statement, both clubs agreed to move the fixture to 3:30pm.

“The unusual start time was agreed following consultation between the clubs, the broadcaster and local authorities,” the statement said.

Due to the change of time, the earlier Premier League fixture between West Ham and Everton, which will also be shown on Sky Sports, has been moved to a 1:00pm kick off.

13:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester United vs Manchester City in the Premier League, in the first Manchester Derby of the season.

Erik ten Hag’s side come into the clash with their bitter rivals having secured vital back-to-back wins on an emotional night at Sheffield United and then against FC Copenhagen, as Harry Maguire and Andre Onana’s heroics on Tuesday night kept their Champions League hopes alive.

But United now face a significant step up in opposition as they host Pep Guardiola’s treble winners at an “unusual kick-off time”. It is the first meeting of the sides since City beat United to win last season’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

United beat City at Old Trafford last season after a dramatic comeback, and Guardiola’s side will be out for revengeas they look to close the gap to Tottenham and Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Follow all the build-up and team news ahead of today’s derby, with kick-off at 3:30pm.