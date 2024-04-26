Manchester United v Burnley preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will provide a fitness update on a number of his injured players in his Friday afternoon press conference.

Mason Mount may be fit to return but Marcus Rashford, who missed the midweek win against Sheffield United with an ankle injury, is likely to remain out.

Burnley will have Lyle Foster available after recovering from a knock sustained last weekend.

Luca Koleosho is not yet ready to return from a knee injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United's only defeat in the past 16 Premier League meetings was by 2-0 at Old Trafford in January 2020.

United have scored exactly three goals in all four of their home victories against Burnley.

Manchester United

Manchester United have lost only one of their past seven home league games (W4, D2), a 2-1 defeat by Fulham in February.

The Red Devils have conceded 76 goals in all competitions this season, their most in any campaign for 45 years.

Bruno Fernandes has seven goals in his past six league appearances, scoring in each of his last four.

Rasmus Hojlund's midweek strike against Sheffield United ended a run of six games without a goal in all competitions.

Burnley