Manchester United v Bournemouth team news: Predicted line-ups ahead of Premier League fixture

Manchester United will be hoping to build on an impressive midweek performance as they face Bournemouth in the Premier League.

A double from Scott McTominay secured a significant victory for Erik ten Hag and his side, with the Old Trafford club now back in the top six.

Ten Hag made a number of significant selection decisions before the 2-1 win, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial left out of the starting side.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, were also midweek winners as a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten run in the league to four games.

When is Manchester United vs Bournemouth?

Manchester United vs Bournemouth is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 9 December at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

The game will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom. Extended highlights will be shown on Match of the Day, which airs on BBC One at 10.20pm GMT. The programme will also be available via the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Erik ten Hag suggested that Manchester United’s midweek changes were down to rotation, but the Dutch manager is likely to stick with a similar team. Luke Shaw moved into central defence at half-time against Chelsea and could start there after Victor Lindelof injury, with Sergio Reguilon brought in at left-back. Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho are among the club’s high profile absentees.

Bournemouth also have a number of players sidelined, with Max Aarons, Tyler Adams and Lloyd Kelly all struggling with thigh problems. Andoni Iraola is also likely to name a settled starting line-up.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Reguilon; McTominay, Amrabat, Fernandes; Antony, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Kluivert, Sinisterra; Solanke.

Prediction

Another win for Manchester United. Manchester United 3-1 Bournemouth.