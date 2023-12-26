Manchester United urged to knock down Old Trafford – by architects behind redevelopment plans

Old Trafford has been left behind by the stadiums of Manchester United's rivals - PA/Peter Byrne

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers have been urged to demolish an outdated Old Trafford and build a “really innovative and exciting” new stadium, according to the architectural visionaries behind Manchester United’s redevelopment project.

Long overdue plans to overhaul and expand a tired Old Trafford that is “reaching the end of its natural life” or build a new stadium have been in limbo for more than a year amid the Glazers’ drawn out “strategic review”.

Ratcliffe has pledged an initial £237 million towards Old Trafford’s infrastructure needs on top of the £1.03 billion deal announced on Christmas Eve that sees the Ineos founder take a 25 per cent stake in the club and full control of football operations from the Glazers.

Sources close to Ratcliffe told Telegraph Sport there would have to be a “very detailed scoping exercise on what needs doing to Old Trafford” and that the British billionaire recognised the stadium would require far greater investment in the future.

United fans are hoping Ratcliffe’s arrival – subject to the Premier League ratifying the deal – will kick-start the stalled stadium plans, 18 months since the launch of a survey asking supporters for their views.

A team led by Populous, the global architectural design firm behind the stunning Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and management consultants Legends International were appointed in April last year to create a masterplan.

The three options currently on the table would involve either a small makeover project, expansion of the south stand over the adjacent railway and complete redevelopment of the existing ground, or the creation of an entirely new stadium.

Chris Lee, chief executive of Populous, said there was “recognition within the club that something has to be done”.

But he warned that inaction was not a realistic option with Old Trafford having reached a point where “everything is nearing its sell-by-date” and the club at risk of losing further ground on rivals without “crucial” updates.

Lee believes United should give serious consideration to knocking down Old Trafford and building a world-leading stadium on surrounding land that would allow them to keep playing at their 113-year-old home while work commenced and not suffer any hit to matchday income. United earned £136.4 million in matchday income last season – the equivalent of £4.1 million per game.

Asked what his preference would be in an interview with Telegraph Sport, Lee said: “Well, I would say this wouldn’t I but I feel the new build may well turn out to be the most cost effective solution.

“Yes, the initial outlay is obviously the highest of the three options but there is so much land available to develop there.

“They [United] could carry on using the existing ground while building work is underway, meaning no decline in matchday revenues.

“Architecturally, in the space available you could do something really innovative and exciting. There would be no space constrictions.

“We’ve done the work with Legends to look at all the feasibility options, multiple different versions of renovations of Old Trafford and also what a new build could potentially look like, all of it focused on how we can create an amazing fan experience. Manchester United are very focused on that.”

It is estimated that redevelopment and expansion of Old Trafford in its current form would cost upwards of £800 million and has been cited internally as an eight-year project. A new stadium could cost as much as £2 billion.

Ratcliffe has pledged £158 million upon completion of his deal with a further £79 million by the end of next year in addition to his purchase price for his quarter stake through his investment vehicle, Trawlers Ltd, which involves no debt.

But with the Glazers set to pocket more than £500 million from the deal, it remains to be seen how the full cost of a redeveloped or new stadium would be funded.

A leaking roof and rusty exterior have become potent symbols of Old Trafford’s neglect under the Glazers and a source of mockery from rivals fans.

And whatever materialises going forward, Lee said leaving Old Trafford untouched was not feasible. “I think that would be unwise,” he added. “And I believe there is a recognition within the club that something has to be done.

“The building is reaching the end of its natural life – the cabling, the electricity supplies, everything is nearing its sell by date. And the interiors are very cramped and difficult in places.

“I would say updating is crucial not just to maintain the club’s position, but just to keep the place functional.”

Lee said Populous have been waiting patiently to discover the next stage in the process following the delays brought about by the strategic review and Ratcliffe will now want his own input.

“As far as we understand the plans have been on hold during the sale process,” he said. “But we believe the ideas we presented are very robust.”

The Glazers have stood accused by fans of being asleep on the job over the 18 years in which they have owned the club, during which time rivals such as Tottenham and Arsenal have moved into new stadiums, Liverpool have redeveloped Anfield and Manchester City have expanded the Etihad Stadium.

Populous are currently overseeing plans to expand the North Stand at the Etihad in time for the start of the 2025-26 season that will take the stadium’s capacity to more than 60,000 as part of a project that will also see the creation of a hotel and stadium roof walk experience.

United are understood to have shared the results of the supporter survey with the Fans’ Advisory Board having pledged that they will be at the “heart of plans for the development of Old Trafford”. Those findings have yet to be shared with the whole fanbase and wider public.

Richard Arnold, who stepped down as chief executive last month, was originally known to have been very much in favour of redeveloping and expanding the existing ground. But it is thought there are senior staff who are open to the idea of a new stadium if the money was there.

Late last year, Collette Roche, United’s chief operating officer, warned that redeveloping Old Trafford would present “significant challenges” and that the club were continuing to explore all options.

“There are significant challenges in terms of complexity, timing, cost, and disruption, not least because of the inherent constraints around our site, including proximity to the adjacent railway line, canal, public access routes and housing,” Roche said.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust have called for talks with the club and Ineos to discuss their plans going forward.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.