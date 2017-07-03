Manchester United unveil new 2017-18 home kit

Jose Mourinho's men have revealed what they will be wearing in the coming season and on their pre-season tour of the United States

Manchester United have officially unveiled their kit for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

The kit launch, headed by Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and new signing Victor Lindelof, came on Monday morning, with United posting a tweet to their official account.



The new shirt features a button-up collar, three stripes - representing Adidas - on the shoulders, as well as white and black on the sleeves to pay homage to the colours of flags at Old Trafford on match days.



United boast on their website: "The latest home shirt features a minimalist, sophisticated design which pays homage to some of the classic kits from the past, at the same time as being at the forefront of technical sportswear design with technical, breathable fabrics and mesh engineering."



United will wear the kit for the first time during their pre-season tour of America, with Jose Mourinho's men set to face LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City and Real Madrid overseas.