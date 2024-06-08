Manchester United undecided over midfielder’s Old Trafford future

Manchester United have not yet decided on Sofyan Amrabat’s future at the club, according to reports. The Moroccan international joined the club on deadline day last year and has experienced a mixed first season at Old Trafford.

Amrabat initially started as a left-back substitute to fill the gap left by Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Sergio Reguilon, with all three out injured in the first couple of weeks of the season.

Eventually, he was used in midfield and that’s where there have been mixed reviews of the former Fiorentina star.

His best moment in a Red shirt came two weeks ago when he starred in the 2-1 FA Cup final win over Manchester City, bossing the midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

Now, it is being reported by the Manchester Evening News that United are yet to rule out activating the clause that would see Amrabat’s loan deal turn permanent.

The loan deal that saw him join the club does not officially expire until the end of this month and United have the option to buy him outright for €25m.

It is, however, reported that United are waiting to make a decision on Amrabat’s future until Erik ten Hag’s future is cleared up.

Ten Hag is the subject of a season review and an outcome of that review, with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe likely landing on a decision on whether Ten Hag will remain as manager or not, is expected soon.