Manchester United turn down Turkish giants’ initial approach for defender

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is likely to leave Manchester United this summer.

There is expected long-standing interest from Premier League clubs, but the right-back is already attracting proposals from around the continent too.

According to reports in Turkey via Fotomac, as cited by Sport Witness, Galatasaray have ‘tabled’ a €10million bid’ for Wan-Bissaka.

The former Crystal Palace defender is about to enter the final year of his contract at Old Trafford. With United looking to offload players this summer, Wan-Bissaka is one we fully expect to be on his way.

However, the report claims United have ‘rejected’ Galatasaray’s opening offer for the right-back and talks are believed to be ‘ongoing’ between the clubs.

Wan-Bissaka was edged out of the right-back position by Diogo Dalot this season but still managed to make 22 Premier League appearances after being plagued with injuries throughout the campaign.

Stretty News has long understood that Wan-Bissaka’s preference is to return to London. He’ll be hoping more clubs come seeking his signature.

