Manchester United Treble-winner ‘surprised’ by Erik ten Hag decision

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has admitted he is ‘surprised’ the club are sticking with Erik ten Hag.

The news broke late on Tuesday night that, after conducting an end-of-season review, Manchester United were standing by Ten Hag as manager for a third season.

Ineos have complete power over football operations, so they had to decide whether to keep Ten Hag or hire a new manager. Several candidates were interviewed but the Dutchman was deemed the best fit.

Treble-winner Sheringham is somehow surprised by the outcome, even though Ten Hag has delivered two trophies in as many years as United manager.

Speaking to TG Casino, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag said: “I’m quite surprised with the decision to keep Erik ten Hag to be honest. It could have gone either way, but Ten Hag had a really poor season in the Premier League – losing 14 games – and didn’t have the consistency that Manchester United really look for and expect. At the end of the day though, he’s won the FA Cup in brilliant fashion by beating Manchester City in the final – it couldn’t have been any harder on paper.

“It could have gone either way – they could have easily said that their Premier League form wasn’t good enough. I reckon they were flipping a coin of whether to let him go or not, and they’ve decided to carry on.”

Sheringham out of touch

This shows how out of touch Sheringham is that most fans wanted Ten Hag to stay. It would have been a crazy call to sack him this summer since he would’ve been owed compensation with one year left to run on his current contract.

Why does Sheringham completely injured the 60+ injuries and illnesses that kept players out of action throughout the season?

This is also a manager I believe has done enough to warrant another shot, at a third season. It was a complicated situation and I’m glad United took their time, although the saga dragged on a bit too long.

Perhaps the former England striker, who is willing to root for City in a title race, has forgotten how Ten Hag’s side overachieved in his first season. The first of his two trophies brought a six-year trophy drought to an end.

If United sacked Ten Hag now, there would always be a sense of unfinished business or what might have been hadn’t he left at this junction.

