Manchester United’s transfer plans to accelerate after incredible £60m boost



Manchester United are reportedly poised to receive a big £60million boost that will help ease the pressures brought about on the club by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

It’s been repeatedly mentioned that in the current transfer window, United cannot afford to spend as freely as they used to because the club needs to urgently comply with PSR regulations.

The Red Devils need to sell before spending and a few weeks ago, it emerged that their initial budget currently stands at just £35m.

Erik ten Hag’s side are hoping to boost their transfer kitty by parting ways with a number of stars. So far, the exits of players like Raphael Varane, Alvaro Fernandez, Anthony Martial, Charlie McNeill and Omari Forson have been confirmed.

They’re unlikely to be the last. Others facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford include Casemiro, Victor Lindelof, Harry Magure, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Christian Eriksen and Antony, just to mention a few names.

In September last year, United announced the signing of a new sponsorship deal with Qualcomm that would see the company’s Snapdragon brand displayed on the front of the club’s iconic jerseys, effectively replacing Teamviewer.

It was stated that the sponsorship agreement would take effect from the 2024/25 season.

Terms of the arrangement were not revealed although there has been speculation that it is the largest jersey deal in football.

Football Insider now reports, “Man United are set to receive a £60million sponsorship payment which will ease their PSR restrictions to spend in July.”

“United are set to earn £60million per season from the deal – an uplift of around £12-£15million from their previous deal with TeamViewer.”

“The first payment from the Snapdragon deal will be included in United’s 2024-25 accounting period, providing more financial flexibility for transfer business for the remainder of the summer window.”

“United’s summer budget is restricted by Profit and Sustainability Rules, but the improved commercial income is set to provide the club with more financial flexibility.”

Football Insider explain that United are eager to carry out most of their transfer business in July when they will be less burdened by PSR.







