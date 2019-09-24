Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identifies two strikers he wants in January

Getty

Manchester United will go back in for a striker in January, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists the level of the squad must be improved, with Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic and Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele currently under consideration.

The Norwegian sanctioned the sale of the unwanted Romelu Lukaku to Internazionale in the summer, although there was an expectation the club would move for a replacement then.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The situation has left them painfully short, and highly vulnerable to the injuries to Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford that have almost inevitably happened.

United were willing to move for Mandzukic in the summer, but ultimately decided against a bid, with the player’s age - at 33 years old - a factor.

Solskjaer and executive vice chairman Ed Woodward however had a long discussion about the state of the squad and future plans after the 2-0 defeat to West Ham United on Sunday, with January signings discussed.

While the Norwegian will back his players publicly, he feels investment is required.

United would prefer a back-up striker given the form of Martial and Rashford together before the injuries in the first few games of the season, which is why they are likely to lean to Mandzukic again, but there is also a realisation of the need for just greater strength of depth.

It has been made known that Barca would be willing to do business on Dembele, and sources say he is “under consideration”.

The French international would however likely cost in excess of £100m.