Manchester United transfer news: Mason Mount bid accepted, David De Gea and Moises Caicedo latest

Manchester United hav bid £55m for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount (PA)

Manchester United are hoping to build on an impressive debut season for manager Erik ten Hag which saw them finish third in the Premier League and claim their first silverware since 2017 after a triumph in the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils also reached the final of the FA Cup but were beaten by local rivals Manchester City who equalled United’s 1998/99 record of winning the treble.

Ten Hag is now looking to rebuild this summer in order to better challenge for the league title as well as forming a squad worthy of competing in the Champions League.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s the latest news and updates concerning any transfers to and from Old Trafford:

Mason Mount

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount in a deal worth a reported £60m according to The Athletic. The Red Devils had made Mount their main focus after three bids (up to £55m) were rejected last week. It was believed that the club would not be moving above their third offer but a deal has been struck for an initial fee of £55m plus £5m in difficult add-ons. Mount has been given permission to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms, with the clubs set to put the finishing touches to paperwork in good time. He will sign a contract until 2028 at Old Trafford with the option for a further year.

Goncalo Ramos

Erik ten Hag is also prioritising signing a centre forward in this window. A rumoured name for this position is Benfica star Goncalo Ramos. Local Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha says that Benfica president Rui Costa believes United are willing to match Ramos’ release clause but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain over his signature. Costa has reportedly already turned down an offer of €50 million plus €10m in add-ons from an unnamed club for Ramos though this is unlikely to be United. Benfica want at least €80m for the 22-year-old with his release clause thought to be in the region of €100m.

Advertisement

Moises Caicedo

With negotiations over Mason Mount’s transfer stalling, United are preparing a formal approach for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo though no official bid has been made yet. Caicedo was a star performer for Brighton last year leading to a £70m bid by Arsenal in January which was rejected. 90min suggest Brighton will demand £100m if they are to sell Caicedo this summer as they feel he is at a similar level to Declan Rice, who is set to move to Arsenal for a deal worth £105m. In January 2021 United pulled back on their interest in Caicedo when he was still playing for Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle as a 19-year-old and days later he agreed to join Brighton.

David De Gea

No. 1 goalkeeper David De Gea is out of contract on Saturday and has been named on United’s released list while talks over a new deal continue. It is understood the Spaniard and United are considering their options with a heavy pay cut expected if the 32-year-old is to remain at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag has publicly backed De Gea but says he cannot guarantee that he will be No. 1 next season even if he does remain at the club.

Advertisement

Mason Greenwood

Greenwood has not played for, or trained with Manchester United since January 22, 2022 due being charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. Greater Manchester Police announced on February 2, 2023 that Greenwood “no longer faces criminal proceedings” and the Crown Prosecution Service dropped all charges against him. United have since been conducting their own process as they “determine the next steps” for the 21-year-old’s future. They have spent five months debating how to proceed without minimal backlash and according to the Manchester Evening News they hope settle on an outcome before the next season begins. Greenwood is contracted to United until 2025 and the club are leaning towards loaning him out this summer with Erik ten Hag against selling the forward who he believes could be useful addition as a striker. Greenwood was recently photographed training individually which hints towards a return to football.