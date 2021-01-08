Manchester United transfer news LIVE: Jadon Sancho, Kieran Trippier, Aaron Ramsey, Moises Caicedo latest

(AFP)

Manchester United are looking to strengthen this month with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoaning the “lack of quality” after suffering defeat to rivals Manchester City in this week’s semi-final in the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils fell at home thanks to goals from John Stones and Fernandinho, which set City up for a final against Tottenham. The focus now switches to the FA Cup, Premier League, but also the January transfer window, which could prove to be decisive in where United end up this season.

United have the consolation of being in a prime position to move to the top of the Premier League should they win their game in hand after a superb run of form leading up to and during the festive period. They currently sit joint-top of the Premier League with rivals Liverpool on goal difference thanks to the hard-fought win over Aston Villa on Friday night. The rollercoaster season under Solskjaer saw United exit from the Champions League last month. But with domestic fortunes back on the rise there is reason to be optimistic again at Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba is among the potential new recruits, and Ecuadorean midfielder Moises Caicedo is another such name. Summer signing Amad Diallo could join both in Manchester this month with his paperwork finally set to be resolved. Serie A side Atalanta were keen to keep hold of him until the summer but the suggestion is he could be on his way to bolster Solskjaer’s title challengers imminently.

There will likely be exits this month, too, with the likes of Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones possible outgoings. Midfielder Jesse Lingard won’t be one of them, however, after seeing a one-year extension option in his contract triggered last week.

We will have all the latest Manchester United news, rumours and gossip – on both comings and goings – throughout the day.