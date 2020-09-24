Manchester United transfer news LIVE: Jadon Sancho, Alex Telles, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Chris Smalling - Premier League updates

Manchester United are still hurrying to get deals over the line before the transfer window closes next month, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer struggling to secure his top targets so far.

United are continuing to weigh up alternatives to Jadon Sancho, with Borussia Dortmund now determined to keep the winger. However, both Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati seem destined to remain at Barcelona this summer.

Solskjaer’s side are now closing in on a deal for Porto full-back Alex Telles, though, after missing out on Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon. Meanwhile, Chris Smalling is edging towards his exit, with the centre-back desperate to return to Roma after a successful loan spell. The Serie A side are thought to have made a second bid, but United are still holding out for around £18m. Here are the latest news, rumours and updates surrounding deals at Old Trafford: