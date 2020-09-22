Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar latest, Matteo Guendouzi demands exit - plus Premier League updates

Mikel Arteta has just under two weeks to strengthen his Arsenal squad before the transfer deadline on 5 October, but negotiations appear to be dragging on as midfield options prove tough to nail down.

There is also the issue of shifting deadwood and the perceived value from rivals with current squad options, such as Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi, so clearly unwanted that Arsenal may struggle to receive their ideal valuation.

The perfect start to this season gives the Gunners momentum though with newfound optimism under Arteta after victories over Fulham and West Ham backed up the Wembley wins over Chelsea and Liverpool - here are the latest news, rumours and updates surrounding the Emirates with Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar still the priorities.