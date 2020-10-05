Manchester United transfer news LIVE: Ousmane Dembele, Jadon Sancho, Alex Telles, Edinson Cavani – plus Premier League latest

Manchester United face a race against the clock to land their transfer deadline day signings, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate for reinforcements after Sunday’s humbling 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, with at least two new additions expected today.

Free agent Edinson Cavani is set to join United after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, with the striker’s agent set to command a fee of around £10m due to the absence of a transfer fee, while Porto defender Alex Telles is also expected to move to Old Trafford after flying to Manchester yesterday.

But United’s interest in Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho has not reached any breakthrough, and as a result they are expected to make a late move for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele instead. In terms of exits, Diogo Dalot completed a loan move to AC Milan yesterday afternoon, although Solskjaer would be forgiven for trying to sell the entire squad after Sunday’s horror show. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals.