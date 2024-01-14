Manchester United, Tottenham draw ahead of winter break. What it means and what's next
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur drew, 2-2, on Sunday afternoon.
United forward Marcus Rashford scored his first goal at home since last season, and Timo Werner recorded an assist in his Tottenham debut. But neither United nor Spurs could pull ahead for good in both clubs' first Premier League action of the new year.
Twenty-year-old forward Rasmus Højlund scored the second goal of his Premier League career to open scoring for United in the third minute. Tottenham's Richarlison equalized in the 19th off of a corner kick, and Rashford knocked in his first Old Trafford goal since May of last year in the 40th.
Back and forth we go!
Marcus Rashford retakes the lead for Manchester United! #MUNTOT
📺 @peacock pic.twitter.com/YVPyKVrXFC
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 14, 2024
Rodrigo Bentancur scored the final goal of the match mere seconds into the second half to draw the score even at 2.
Here's what the draw means for both teams and what's ahead.
FA Cup: Latest after third round: Arsenal eliminated, seven EPL teams in replays
What draw means and what's next for Manchester United
United moved up two spots – from ninth to seventh – on the Premier League table after securing a point against Tottenham.
The Red Devils got Licha Martinez and Casemiro back from injury, and André Onana had permission to delay his travel to play for Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations. They were still missing other players like Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Mason Mount against Tottenham.
Højlund and Rashford's goals were promising for United, but the club has to hope for better play on defense. Richarlison's goal came off of a corner kick that could have been knocked away with better marking, and Bentancur strolled into the box without much defensive pressure to score his goal.
Man United have next weekend off before playing an opponent to be determined in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Jan. 28. The Red Devils will take on Wolves in their next Premier League game on Feb. 1.
What draw means and what's next for Tottenham
Tottenham deserve credit for getting a point as the visiting side while missing several key players. They remain in fifth place in Premier League standings.
Defenders Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven's returns were well-timed after Ben Davies injured his hamstring, but the Spurs were still missing midfielder James Maddison on Sunday thanks to his ankle injury.
Captain Son Heung-Min and midfielders Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr were also absent on international duty in the AFC Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations.
Ange Postecoglou's squad host reigning treble-winners Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday, Jan. 26. The Spurs return to standard Premier League action on Jan. 31 against Brentford.
Premier League news: Villa held to 0-0 draw at Everton and misses chance to go level with leader Liverpool
English Premier League table
Top four teams qualify for UEFA Champions League. Fifth-ranked team qualifies for UEFA Europa League. Positions 18-20 are relegated to EFL Championship.
Position
Team
Matches Played
Wins
Draws
Losses
Goal differential
Points
1
Liverpool
20
13
6
1
+25
45
2
Man City
20
13
4
3
+25
43
3
Aston Villa
21
13
4
4
+16
43
4
Arsenal
20
12
4
4
+17
40
5
Tottenham
21
12
4
5
+13
40
6
West Ham
20
10
4
6
+3
34
7
Man United
21
10
2
9
-5
32
8
Brighton
20
8
7
5
5
31
9
Chelsea
21
9
4
8
4
31
10
Newcastle
21
9
2
10
+9
29
11
Wolves
20
8
4
8
-1
28
12
Bournemouth
19
7
4
8
-7
25
13
Fulham
21
7
3
11
-8
24
14
Crystal Palace
20
5
6
9
-7
21
15
Nottm Forest
20
5
5
10
-11
20
16
Brentford
19
5
4
10
-5
19
17
Everton
21
8
3
10
-4
17*
18
Luton Town
20
4
4
12
-14
16
19
Burnley
21
3
3
15
-21
12
20
Sheffield United
20
2
3
15
-34
9
EPL schedule: matchday 21 fixtures
All times Eastern.
Saturday, Jan. 20
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 21
Sheffield United vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 22
Brighton vs. Wolves, 2:45 p.m.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man United vs. Tottenham: table, goalscorers, news and a look ahead