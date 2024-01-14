Manchester United, Tottenham draw ahead of winter break. What it means and what's next

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scored his first goal at Old Trafford this season against Tottenham Hotspur on Jan. 14.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur drew, 2-2, on Sunday afternoon.

United forward Marcus Rashford scored his first goal at home since last season, and Timo Werner recorded an assist in his Tottenham debut. But neither United nor Spurs could pull ahead for good in both clubs' first Premier League action of the new year.

Twenty-year-old forward Rasmus Højlund scored the second goal of his Premier League career to open scoring for United in the third minute. Tottenham's Richarlison equalized in the 19th off of a corner kick, and Rashford knocked in his first Old Trafford goal since May of last year in the 40th.

Rodrigo Bentancur scored the final goal of the match mere seconds into the second half to draw the score even at 2.

Here's what the draw means for both teams and what's ahead.

What draw means and what's next for Manchester United

United moved up two spots – from ninth to seventh – on the Premier League table after securing a point against Tottenham.

The Red Devils got Licha Martinez and Casemiro back from injury, and André Onana had permission to delay his travel to play for Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations. They were still missing other players like Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Mason Mount against Tottenham.

Højlund and Rashford's goals were promising for United, but the club has to hope for better play on defense. Richarlison's goal came off of a corner kick that could have been knocked away with better marking, and Bentancur strolled into the box without much defensive pressure to score his goal.

Man United have next weekend off before playing an opponent to be determined in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Jan. 28. The Red Devils will take on Wolves in their next Premier League game on Feb. 1.

What draw means and what's next for Tottenham

Tottenham deserve credit for getting a point as the visiting side while missing several key players. They remain in fifth place in Premier League standings.

Defenders Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven's returns were well-timed after Ben Davies injured his hamstring, but the Spurs were still missing midfielder James Maddison on Sunday thanks to his ankle injury.

Captain Son Heung-Min and midfielders Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr were also absent on international duty in the AFC Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations.

Ange Postecoglou's squad host reigning treble-winners Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday, Jan. 26. The Spurs return to standard Premier League action on Jan. 31 against Brentford.

English Premier League table

Top four teams qualify for UEFA Champions League. Fifth-ranked team qualifies for UEFA Europa League. Positions 18-20 are relegated to EFL Championship.

Position Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Goal differential Points 1 Liverpool 20 13 6 1 +25 45 2 Man City 20 13 4 3 +25 43 3 Aston Villa 21 13 4 4 +16 43 4 Arsenal 20 12 4 4 +17 40 5 Tottenham 21 12 4 5 +13 40 6 West Ham 20 10 4 6 +3 34 7 Man United 21 10 2 9 -5 32 8 Brighton 20 8 7 5 5 31 9 Chelsea 21 9 4 8 4 31 10 Newcastle 21 9 2 10 +9 29 11 Wolves 20 8 4 8 -1 28 12 Bournemouth 19 7 4 8 -7 25 13 Fulham 21 7 3 11 -8 24 14 Crystal Palace 20 5 6 9 -7 21 15 Nottm Forest 20 5 5 10 -11 20 16 Brentford 19 5 4 10 -5 19 17 Everton 21 8 3 10 -4 17* 18 Luton Town 20 4 4 12 -14 16 19 Burnley 21 3 3 15 -21 12 20 Sheffield United 20 2 3 15 -34 9

EPL schedule: matchday 21 fixtures

All times Eastern.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Sheffield United vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 22

Brighton vs. Wolves, 2:45 p.m.

