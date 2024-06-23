Manchester United told price tag of West Ham midfielder Edson Álvarez

INEOS’ arrival at Manchester United has been accompanied by many promises, including restructuring of the club’s transfer business.

By appointing the best-in-class football minds behind the scenes, Sir Jim Ratcliffe intends to take away the majority of the transfer responsibility from the hands of Erik ten Hag as United’s approach of signing players based on the opinion of their manager has not quite worked wonders in the last decade.

However, a recent transfer link suggests Ten Hag still holds a significant sway over developments.

Much has been said about the Dutch coach’s tendency to target players with whom he had a shared a past. And this summer, it is Edson Álvarez who fits that description.

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils have enquired about the former Ajax midfielder, who is now at West Ham.

⚒️🔴 Even though West Ham are reluctant to let him go in this transfer window, Edson #Álvarez is not unsellable! ▫️His price valuation is estimated to be between €60-80m ▫️Been told Manchester United have inquired about him in recent days and have gathered information about… pic.twitter.com/EmXCJv4Vvk — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 22, 2024

United have gathered information about the figures and the plans of the combative defensive midfielder, who enjoyed a lot of success under Ten Hag in Amsterdam. It is said that Ten Hag holds the player in high regard.

However, it will not be easy to sign the player from the Hammers. Still, Plettenberg’s latest update does ignite a bit of hope in the fanbase regarding the potential transfer.

The journalist reveals that even though the Hammers are reluctant to let Álvarez depart in this transfer window, he is not unsellable. He is supposedly valued between €60m and €80m.

The Mexico international is undoubtedly a solid midfielder but lacks technical ability in possession to justify any fee north of €50m.

Further, considering United’s financial predicament due to financial fair play concerns, it is best to look for a cheaper alternative and only spend big on elite talents like João Neves.

INEOS are already realising it is going to be an uphill battle to bring top players to Old Trafford for reasonable transfer fees.

Earlier this month, they reportedly submitted an offer worth £35m plus £8m in add-ons for Jarrad Branthwaite. However, Everton swiftly turned the bid down, as they are looking for a fee in the region of £70m.

