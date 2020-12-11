Manchester United are a team of moments — they'll need one against City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola - Getty

Normally going into a derby ahead of their noisy neighbours in the Premier League would be a cause for celebration for Manchester United. After all it does not usually happen. Only once since Sir Alex Ferguson retired more than seven years ago have Manchester City been behind United in the table on derby day and that was in April 2015.

City lost that encounter 4-2 with third-placed United, then managed by Louis Van Gaal, opening up a four-point gap on Manuel Pellegrini’s side with just six games of the campaign to go – before contriving to finish nine points behind them and dropping to fourth as they won only one of their last four league matches.

In a sense it summed up the post-Ferguson United – a team capable of moments but unable to sustain anything. It appears that trend has been accelerated under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who seems to wear United’s ability to bounce back as a badge of honour without recognising that it would be far better if they did not plunge themselves into regular crisis in the first place.

“We never make it easy for ourselves,” Solskjaer said before failing in the biggest game of the season so far, the Champions League tie against RB Leipzig, as if it was a “tradition for Man United” and therefore a positive. To a degree it was a feature of Ferguson’s reign – but only when it came to winning trophies; not dropping into the Europa League.

For City the fact that they are, if only by one point, behind United is anomalous although what is almost more surprising is that after 10 games they have scored fewer goals and have their worst points total in a decade (18). This time last season City had scored 32 goals – and were four points better off and nine ahead of United — now their total is just 19 goals which is only the eighth highest in the league.

Worryingly for Guardiola, having just signed his new contract City have dropped points against three of the six teams above them in the table – losing to Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur and drawing with Liverpool – with the obvious assessment that it is just not clicking at present and for all the strength of their squad they are more dependent than ever on one player: Kevin De Bruyne.

Against that, City are hardly out of contention and winning their game in hand against United would take them into the top four and just three points behind leaders Tottenham which would be ominous since they have not really got going this campaign with the stop-start absence of their strikers, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus, hurting.

City may be scoring fewer goals but they are also not conceding so many. In the league they have gone 475 minutes without doing so, with Ruben Dias proving to be a good, reliable signing and John Stones resurgent even if Aymeric Laporte has not been as convincing. Only Jose Mourinho’s Spurs have a better defensive record while City have lost just once in 15 games in all competitions, conceding only six goals.

It means, approaching the fixture at least, that it feels the focus is again more on United and it is another sign of the uneven life at the club that Solskjaer was nominated for the Premier League manager of the month award – won by Mourinho – while there are renewed calls for him to be sacked.

Solskjaer has also won three of the past four meetings between the sides, including their last encounter at a rain-sodden Old Trafford, on March 8, which was the last time the stadium was full before the coronavirus pandemic struck. That 2-0 victory was built on a solid defensive base, a dogged midfield and quick counter-attacking. Unfortunately for United it is only the last of those components that is functioning at present.

Next weekend marks the two-year anniversary of Solskjaer taking over at United and whatever the present criticism of Guardiola’s City – are they the force they were? Are they simply not as exciting or dynamic? – there remains largely a discernable identity and style of play that is so desperately lacking at United; that team of moments dependent on individual interventions, primarily from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Two years is enough to provide an imprint but Solskjaer still exudes the air of a temporary appointment, a stop-gap until someone better arrives, even if the word from the United hierarchy is that full faith remains. Predictably it has been spun that way — sacking a fourth manager in seven years would be a bad look — and that United are narrowing the gap but that comes as a hard sell in the week in which they have crashed out of the Champions League with the focus on Solskjaer’s tactics and leadership.

He has complained about “fine margins” — not borne out by statistics — but they do not lead to him failing to substitute Fred against Paris Saint-Germain when a red card for the midfielder appeared inevitable or getting his approach horribly wrong in Leipzig where their coach Julian Nagelsmann picked apart the back-three and the vulnerability down the right flank.

Facing City, oddly, may actually be a good thing for United. Defeating them would switch the focus and Solskjaer has achieved impressive results against managers far more highly regarded than him. The league wins over Guardiola in the last campaign were both achieved with less than 30 per cent possession.

Maybe he will again bounce back but a trend also appears to be set that United ultimately wilt under pressure and cannot build on a positive result. That has to end if they are to make any significant progress. Three semi-finals last season were encouraging but they stumbled after that; just a point was needed from their final two Champions League group games but they lost both, conceding six goals. There is no control at any time. It is reminiscent of the last occasion United went into the derby ahead of City and that must be the most worrying aspect of all for Solskjaer and for the club.