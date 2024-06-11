Manchester United target Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Louie Moulden

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers keeper Louie Moulden on a free transfer in July.

The United keeping department went through a revolution last summer as long-term servants David De Gea and Dean Henderson were both shown the door and replaced by Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

Onana has had an up and down season and Bayindir has only taken the pitch once in the entire campaign. He is reported to be keen to leave as he has grown frustrated at his peripheral status.

Third choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton’s future is also up in the air as the club is in discussion with him over a new deal. He is currently with the England national team as a training goalkeeper.

TeamTalk claim that the Red Devils are interested in bringing in another young goalkeeper to compete with the current group.

The website states “Manchester United are eyeing a shock move for Wolves goalkeeper Louie Moulden as they look to bolster their goalkeeping options.”

“Moulden is out of contract at Wolves at the end of this month and United are hoping to lure the former England U20 international to Old Trafford.”

“United are looking to add to their goalkeeping ranks and Moulden’s availability on a free transfer and his homegrown status make him an attractive option.”

The 22 year is a former Liverpool and Manchester City academy prospect and has spent the majority of his career on loan at National League teams, having never played a first team match for his parent club Wolves.

Moulden did spend a part of last season at Northampton Town in League One, where he played 12 games, conceding 19 goals in the process, proving that he can play at a significantly higher level than he previously has in his career.

The England Under 20 keeper has been described as “a big character on and off the pitch” and in an interview as a teenager claimed that his “strengths are saves in big moments, my distribution and my character as well – I think I bring a lot to the team.”

It is unlikely that Moulden would come in to be an immediate part of the senior squad, but he may be a good opportunity to land a talented, homegrown player on a free, who could one day, become good enough to challenge Onana for the top keeping job.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

