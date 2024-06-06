Manchester United target valued at £80m misses out on Euro 2024 squad

One man who will feel unlucky to miss out on a place in England’s squad for Euro 2024 is Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Everton defender has easily been one of the Premier League’s most promising young players this past season, starring in a side that had to fight hard to avoid relegation.

Like Harry Maguire, Branthwaite will be devastated to miss out on what would have been his first major international tournament.

Explaining his decision to leave Branthwaite out of the England squad, Gareth Southgate said (via Manchester Evening News): “It’s a bit early for Jarrad. He’s had a fabulous season. You’d like that balance of left footers. For him to be ahead of the others I don’t think that would have been the right decision.”

United are said to be interested in a move for the centre-back, but the club is wary the Toffees will hold out for £80m for their biggest asset.

Everton are struggling financially and will want to avoid having more points deducted in the Premier League next season, therefore, there may be a way for United to negotiate a better deal for the talented centre-back.

United need to strengthen at the back ahead of next season. At least Branthwaite won’t be performing at the Euros to give Everton more reason to add a few million to their valuation of the player.

This should also give United ample opportunity to negotiate a deal should they wish to sign Branthwaite this summer.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Manchester United target valued at £80m misses out on Euro 2024 squad

Jun 6 2024, 21:29

Manchester United duo make England squad for Euro 2024

Jun 6 2024, 17:42

Rio Ferdinand names three teams that can win Euro 2024

Jun 6 2024, 17:34