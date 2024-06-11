Manchester United target signs new deal at RB Leipzig with exit agreement

Benjamin Sesko has reportedly decided to sign a new contract at RB Leipzig despite claims that he was attracting genuine interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea l ahead of the transfer window.

All hope is not lost for clubs wanting to sign Sesko, though.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano understands the Slovenian’s new deal includes a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ which would simplify a future exit – similar to the contract Erling Haaland had at the stepping-stone club.

The striker turned 21 less than two weeks ago, but still managed 14 goals in his first Bundesliga season.

However, Romano adds that Sesko has decided to stick with Leipzig for at least another season. The forward has signed improved terms and reached an agreement with the German club which should pave way for him to join a bigger club in the future.

Decision made for talented striker, similar to what Haaland decided back in the days at BVB. Šeško will stay at Leipzig with a new gentlemen agreement for future exit.

That is good news for United unless the club hoped to sign Sesko this summer, which is not a distant possibility. It depends on how much money the club has to spend in the transfer market.

Competition for Rasmus Hojlund

Despite his young age, Sesko has scored 80 goals at senior level – FC Liefering, RB Salzburg, RB Leipzig and the Slovenian national team.

Sesko would be a fantastic striker to have in the squad competing with Rasmus Hojlund. We need to score more goals.

It remains to be seen where United will look to find an alternative to Sesko. Perhaps Joshua Zirkzee at Bologna?

