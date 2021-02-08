Manchester United target RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate, 21, of RB Leipzig and France (Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now looking at RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate as Manchester United's main centre-half target in the summer, as he seeks to take the team to the next level and challenge for the title.

The Norwegian has come to see that position as a priority, and Konate's team-mate Dayot Upamecano has previously been viewed as the best fit.

With Bayern Munich leading the chase there and Konate putting in equally good performances to his centre-half partner, though, the latter is an increasingly attractive option.

Konate is a 21-year-old with 11 caps for France, who is just the latest example of Leipzig's exceptional recruitment.

United could have a lot of competition from within England, though, as Konate is already generating the same level of interest as Upamecano did.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are seriously looking at the centre-half, too.

