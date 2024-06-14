Manchester United target Michael Olise’s release clause only applicable for Champions League clubs

Manchester United target Michael Olise’s release clause of £60m is reportedly only applicable to clubs in the Champions League.

The Red Devils struggled for creativity and goals on the wing as Alejandro Garnacho is the only wide man to have played anything close to his potential during the previous season.

Olise has been linked to United for months and now is widely regarded as one of the club’s biggest targets this summer.

The Frenchman was reportedly the first target INEOS gave the green light to attempting to sign, owing to how convinced they are about the player.

Nonetheless, Chelsea have already sprung into action and have reportedly made contact about signing the player this summer.

Unfortunately, a deal may be more complicated than first thought for either United or Chelsea due to their poor league performances last season.

The Times has reported that both clubs could face a roadblock in their attempts to sign the talented Frenchman.

“Chelsea are prepared to meet the new release clause, believed to be about £60 million, with the summer transfer window opening on Friday. However, it is understood that his release clause may apply only to clubs in the Champions League, which would rule out Chelsea being able to activate it.”

This would also subsequently mean that the clause is also irrelevant for Manchester United and means Palace could charge substantially more for the 22 year old.

Fabrizio Romano has already commented that any move for Olise could be tricky as “it’s a really complicated release clause”.

The Times also add to this by stating, “the clause is also said to involve payments being made to Olise’s former club, Reading, and the player himself.”

Adding to the complexity, “if Olise does not move this summer, he would have to wait a year if he wants to be represented in the transfer by his long-time agent, Glen Tweneboah, who was last month handed a six-month ban by the FA, starting on October 4 this year.”

Olise is said to have been a boyhood fan of the Red Devils and is very much open to a move to Old Trafford. However if it is indeed the case that no such release clause exists for United, it could allow other interested parties to swoop in.

Worryingly for both United and Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have all been credited with interest in the player and will certainly have the upper hand in negotiations.





