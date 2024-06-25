Manchester United target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia close to joining Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United’s summer business is expected to get underway in the coming weeks with the transfer window opening last Friday.

INOES will be hoping for a strong start to their reign in charge of the sporting structure at the club with the first-team squad in major need of reinforcements.

Erik ten Hag’s men struggled for creativity last season and the lack of goals contributed majorly to United registering their lowest-ever Premier League finish.

Many players have been linked with bolstering United’s attacking quality for the new campaign and Ten Hag will be desperate to get players through the door before pre-season.

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of the names on the shortlist after the Georgian’s impressive displays in Serie A with Napoli.

However, it looks as though United will miss out on the 23-year-old who is on the verge of moving to Ligue 1.

As reported by Fichajes, French giants Paris Saint-Germain have been given the green light to enter into talks with Napoli with personal terms already agreed with the player.

A fee of €120 million is expected to be enough to force Napoli’s hand as PSG look to fill the void left by Kylian Mbappe.

Kvaratskhelia has emerged as one of the finest talents in world football after a blistering couple of seasons in Naples.

The winger has produced over 50 goal contributions for the Gli Azzurri since signing from Dinamo Batumi in the summer of 2022, helping them romp to a Scudetto title in his first season at the club.

United will now turn their attention to other targets in the window with a couple of attacking players expected to join the club in the summer.

With Anthony Martial ending his near decade-long stay at Old Trafford and Jadon Sancho expected to be sold, United are short on numbers in forward areas.

Having secured his third season in charge at the club, Ten Hag will be demanding his board provide him with the tools to improve on a disappointing campaign last time out.

