Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee wants to stay in Italy

Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly keen to stay in Italy.

Juventus and AC Milan have both been heavily linked to the Netherlands striker over the last few weeks but Manchester United’s name has burst onto the scene in recent days.

There have been numerous reports lately that Milan are unwilling to pay Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian’s huge agent fees of €15 million.

This has opened the door to Manchester United and the English club have reportedly asked Zirkzee to wait until July to make a decision about his future as that is when his €40 million release clause becomes active.

In addition, news broke yesterday that United were preparing a bid for the player and had contact with the player’s representatives over a summer move.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have contradicted recent reports of positivity for United however by stating that the player would prefer to stay in Serie A at this point.

The Italian outlet claims that United are interested but “have not made official proposals” yet as they aim to take advantage of Milan’s inaction.

However, it is reported that “Zirkzee has made it clear several times that he wants to stay in Italy, if possible.”

He is described as well settled and that whilst he is aware that the Premier League is the “most natural destination” for strong players, there is no need to rush a move.

The outlet reports he is only 23 years old so he could conceivably wait until he was 27 and still be young enough to make a move.

The report also claims that while United have made contact, they “have not made any official proposals and do not appear ready to pay €40 million [£33.7m]”.

For these reasons, Gazzetta claim that the chances of Zirkzee holding up a Milan shirt in July “remain good.”

To add more complication to the story, it is also stated that Bologna have not given up hope on keeping the player as they can offer Champions League football next season and could offer him a new contract where he would raise his salary from €800,000 to €3 million and bump the release clause to €45-50 million, to postpone a transfer for one more year.

The fact that Milan seem so focused on clinging to on to the hope that he wants to stay in Italy may suggest that they are losing grip of a transfer situation they thought they had under control and that United – who surely must know they will have to pay €40 million – have jumped in at the right time to steal the player away from under the Italian side’s noses.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

