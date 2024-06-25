Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee wants to stay at Bologna

Manchester United’s striker target Joshua Zirkzee would reportedly like to stay at current club Bologna.

The Serie A side finished fifth last season but this was enough to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Owing to the 23 year old’s fine form, he has been linked to Juventus, AC Milan and of course Manchester United over recent weeks.

Much has been written in recent days about United’s interest in the Dutchman and Italian paper Corriere dello Sport reports that United are the only club who “is willing to pay both the €40 million clause and the €15 million commission without batting an eyelid.”

Nonetheless, the Italian outlet provides a huge update by proudly declaring that “there is no point in hiding how Bologna has started to hope again, also because Joshua has let everyone know that his will is to stay and he wants to play the Champions League with his teammates.”

In fact, it is claimed that had Thiago Motta stayed on as coach of Bologna, he may have already given the greenlight to remaining at his current team.

Moreover, there is reportedly another key factor guiding Zirkzee to stay in Italy.

“Not only that, Zirkzee’s father is also pushing him to stay in Casteldebole, having understood that another year in Bologna would be important for Joshua for his growth path.”

It is also said that Bologna could grant the family’s wish of bringing Zirkzee’s brother, Jordan, from Bayer Leverkusen to Bologna this summer to play in the youth team.

The Italian daily additionally explains that his agent Kia Joorabchian could be on a collision course with his client as he is the only obstacle left to Zirkzee staying put.

“The point is that Kia himself would almost do something out of spite to Joshua by taking him to Manchester, firstly because the Dutch talent told him that he would like to play another championship in Italy to take the final step, secondly because the only certain thing is that he would find ruthless competition there, which certainly doesn’t fill him either of happiness nor of serenity.”

Meanwhile Corriere di Bologna provide an update on the current situation, saying “the commissions requested by agent Kia Joorabchian have scared Milan but not Manchester United who could activate the 40 million euro clause, but do not yet have the player’s approval.”

It is also reported that “a clear position will perhaps only be expressed at the end of the European Championships” when the Netherlands are no longer involved in the competition.

It has also been stated previously that the Dutch international would prefer to stay in Italy despite interest from abroad.

If these reports do in fact turn out to be accurate, it could be a hammer blow to United’s pursuit of the striker who has been described as a “unicorn” due to his unique combination of skill and size.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

